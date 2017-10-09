TJX More Off Price Than Ross Stores On Valuation

When I read books related to the retail industry, I am astounded by how much retailers use neurological insights in selling an item. In one such insight, Robin Lewis and Michael Dart write that “the potential of not getting what you want ... will produce dopamine, which actively drives behavior.” This is what makes TJX and Ross Stores tick, with their rapidly moving inventory that maintains newness in the store week after week. Unlike in the past when consumers chose to blindly pay for an item to be able to flaunt it within their social circle, customers today are demanding real value. TJX and Ross Stores offer just that. And this is why if there’s a sweet spot among brick-and-mortar retail chains in the apparel industry, Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX Companies (TJX) are undeniably in it. Recently, though, detractors have argued that as copycats emerge, these chains will find it difficult to replicate the blistering pace of growth they once enjoyed in the past. Alright, I am willing to give them that benefit of doubt. After factoring this argument, I still managed to emerge with a favorite. I’d say TJX is still a bargain and is a better bargain than Ross Stores.

Of discounts and value

When compared to retail stores in the apparel industry, TJX and ROST are easily some of the most expensive stocks out there. This does not reveal a lot though. Growth rate is the most crucial factor that determines the multiple at which a stock should trade. Both these value focused stores are expected to grow at a rate much faster than the industry, so there’s nothing fishy here. Between TJX and ROST, TJX is the one that trades at a discount. On a cursory look I was expecting a much wider divergence than the one seen in the table.

Stock EV/EBITDA EV/Revenue Forward P/E PEG (5-year) Ross Stores 10.4 1.7 18.69 1.84 TJX 10.05 1.34 17.36 1.87

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The capex requirement of Ross Stores (~2.4% of sales) is lower than that of TJX (~3% of sales). Ross Stores earns operating margins that are 300 basis points higher than TJX. And lastly, the depreciation expense of Ross Stores (2.3%) as a percent of sales is higher than that of TJX (2%). As companies that operate with an effective tax rate above 35%, Ross Stores cuts off higher tax payments through depreciation in a slightly more effective manner than TJX. Not to mention depreciation gets added back on the cash flow statement and becomes a contributor to operating cash flows.

I am still stuck without knowing the extent of the discount if there is one, so to take it up a notch I projected cash flows for both the firms over a period of five years. Against an average 3-year growth of 6.6% and 8% for TJX and ROST, I assumed a 2% - 4% increase in sales to please the detractors. Assuming wage inflation offsets gains in pricing, operating margins were maintained at the trailing 12-month level. Capex as a percent of sales was maintained at historical levels since these have been pretty stable over the years. In line with the recent announcements by the Trump administration, tax rate was assumed at 25% for both the firms. Based on these assumptions TJX was valued at $90 and Ross Stores was valued at $69.

Conclusion

Given the conflagration in the retail space, both companies may not turn up on screens with a value tilt. They are not as cheap some of the other retail stocks. But both companies have minimal downside risks. The solid neurological connection that the companies offer to their customers as they hunt through the bin for deals is unlike what you see in their peers. The simple playbook of flexibility and low operating costs allows them to sustain the their business models. Rock bottom prices is a natural defense against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). And of the two, I think TJX is quite a bargain, if you are looking for one on the retail rack.

Note: If you find the article interesting, kindly hit the follow button to be updated about my latest insights!

Note: Company related data sourced from Morningstar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.