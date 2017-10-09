Why Corning's PE Is So Low. Looking Under The Financial Hood.

Tradition of Research and Innovation

Corning Inc. (GLW) is a leading American glass and ceramics manufacturer that was founded in 1851. Given its long history, Corning is linked to memorable parts of American history: cast Pyrex glass for the famous Palomar telescope mirror [1], invented fiber optics in the 1970s [2], and more recently, most readers will recognize Corning as the manufacturer of the Gorilla Glass used on smartphones.

In fact, I remember listening to a Corning executive talk about the company as a business school student. I remember two points stuck with me. One was about how Corning spends more of its revenues on R&D than most other large corporations. The second was the speaker's emphasis on the importance of systems thinking.

All of this to say, Corning has long been known as an innovations leader. (The enterprising reader can compare a given industrial company's R&D spending as a % of topline revenues, and evaluate the qualitative trends to determine if such spending is an investment for the future or an expense.)

Valuation

Apart from what a lay-person might surmise from the recent growth trend tied to the ubiquitous smartphones, what caught my attention about Corning was a seemingly low price to earnings (P/E) ratio. This was all the more surprising considering that Corning is an established and stable industrial, and has a strong technology component. For example, I first bought in Corning in mid-2015 for around $18/share (2015 dividend payout was 48 cents a share, for a yield on cost of around 2.66%). At the time of the purchase, PE ratio was under 8.

Today (as of October 2017), Corning (GLW) shares trade around $30/share, and 2017 dividend payout of 62 cents yields around 2.05%. If you review the 2016 annual report, the per-share earnings were $3.23, suggesting a trailing twelve month (ttm) PE ratio of 9.32 ($30.09/$3.23), using the closing price from October 6, 2017. By contrast, an established and stable consumer company like Procter & Gamble (PG) produced diluted fiscal 2016 earnings per share of $3.69, suggesting a ttm PE of 25 (using October 6 share price of $92.33/share). Incidentally, 25 is the current S&P 500 PE ratio as of October 6, 2017, as reported in multpl [3].

Why the discount?

GAAP and Core Earnings

Early in Corning's 2016 Annual Report, just following the CEO's letter to shareholders, you'll find the following earnings highlight:

(figures are in millions, except per share amounts)

As reported per GAAP, 2016 PE would be about 9.3, but using 2016 core earnings reported of $1.55 per share, PE would be 19.4. That's much closer in line with the current S&P 500 PE ratio. (One can surmise various reasons for why there ought to be a premium or discount relative to the market ratio, including growth rate, the riskiness of the industry, current demand in the market for that sector, and so forth.)

There's another important pattern to note between GAAP earnings and Core earnings as reported in the table above. Specifically, core performance earnings are less volatile than GAAP earnings. You'll see that core earnings stayed flat in 2015 at $1.40 from $1.42 in 2014. Then, they grew about 11% to $1.55 per share in 2016. By contrast, GAAP earnings jumped up and down, and 2016 earnings were over 300% higher than those of the prior year.

Below the table, you'll find that the GAAP earnings figure includes the impact of changes in "Japanese yen and South Korean won foreign exchange rates as well as other items that do not reflect ongoing operations of the company [4]." You'll find a more detailed reconciliation in a table at the bottom of page 23. There, you'll find that the real reason for the big gap between the GAAP and non-GAAP earnings is not the foreign currency translation adjustment, but rather the one-time gain realized upon realignment of ownership interest in Dow Corning. That event accounted for $2.34 of the GAAP earnings in 2016.

You didn't see it in 2015, and you won't see it in 2017. But, it made the 2016 PE look very low.

Now, if you'll the table at the top of page 23 detailing core earnings per share, you'll find that there is more to the story. Per that table, you'll note that core earnings attributable to Corning in 2016 was $1.77 billion. In 2015, core earnings was $1.88 billion, and in 2014 it was $2.02 billion. What's happening? I thought we said earnings were rising between 2014 and 2016. Well, earnings did rise on a per share basis. Looking down a few lines, you'll see that the weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted) decreased from 1.427 billion shares in 2014 to 1.144 billion shares in 2016. That's a reduction of 283 million common shares. Said differently, in 2016, there were nearly 20% less outstanding common shares than in 2014.

Is that a gimmick? In my opinion, no. This reflects management's efforts to streamline and focus the business to adapt to the changing world, as Corning has done for well over a century. Apart from the realignment of the Dow Corning interest, Corning announced a new $4 billion share repurchase authorization in December 2016 and a 14.8 percent dividend increase in February 2017. (The Dow Corning realignment involved exchanging 50% stake in Dow Corning for a 40% stake in Hemlock Semiconductors, plus $4.8 billion in cash.)

Summary

In conclusion, it's important to look under the "financial hood" to better understand why certain numbers are the way they are. On the surface, Corning - a household name - seems like it should trade at a PE ratio more in line with S&P 500 (say 20 to 25). Instead, PE based on 2016 earnings is under 10. Looking under the hood, you find that this mostly is because of one-time impact of business re-alignment as well as the impact of foreign currency translations. Moreover, as you dig in, you find that while the per share "core" earnings are, the top-line revenues have been slightly declining in the past few years. This is not necessarily bad. The falling topline trend reflect the Company's changing business focus as well as its willingness to return large amounts of capital to shareholders through dividend increases and share repurchases.

Reference/Source

[1] Caltech Astronomy: History 1908 - 1949. Archived link.

[2] Corning Inc.: History - Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corning_Inc.

[3] Multpl S&P 500 PE Ratio. http://www.multpl.com/.

[4] Corning 2016 Annual Report. Link to the 2016 annual report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.