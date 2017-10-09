GE's Leadership Changes: A Small But Positive Step

The changes are a signal that GE is trying to change strategic direction, though it is too early to see their impact going forward.

Article written by Callum Lo, Integer Investment analyst

Introduction

General Electric (GE) shares remain largely unchanged in the wake of news of a major leadership shakeup announced several days ago. New CEO John Flannery, who took over from Jeff Immelt in August, has moved quickly to refresh and renew the executive leadership team in charge of the industrial giant. Among the casualties are longtime Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein, who has been an employee of the firm since 1989. Bornstein will be replaced in his position at the end of 2017.

GE is by far the worst-performing stock on the S&P 500 for 2017, having lost nearly $70 billion in market capitalisation this year alone. The company currently has a forward price to earnings ratio of around 15, very low for a company listed on the S&P. According to analysis, this ratio places them below 71% of all firms on the index in terms of forward P/E.

Analysis

This shakeup comes as somewhat of a surprise, although it can be expected that some personnel changes were always likely in the event of a new CEO taking over the firm. Bornstein had overseen the finances of the company during times of immense difficulty for their top and bottom lines. Cash flow targets under his leadership were repeatedly missed, though it’s unclear how much of this is due to poor financial management and how much is due to unexpected global economic events such as the Global Financial Crisis and the recent oil supply glut. Bornstein was also recently involved in GE’s significant divestiture from industries seen to be too far removed from its core competencies, such as its finance arm. Flannery had not given indications in the past of intentions to replace these particular executives. In fact, Bornstein was granted a retention package upon Flannery’s ascension and Flannery stated that the two would be working closely with one another. Of the retention package, Bornstein is understood to have agreed to keep only 20% of the total agreed amount as a result of his departure.

Jeff Bornstein:

The other major highlights of the move are the departures of Beth Comstock and John Rice, both long-time veterans of the firm. Comstock is head of Marketing, while Rice currently leads international operations as a vice chairman.

While the departures of Bornstein and Comstock are understandable, the move to push out Rice is more perplexing. Rice was CEO of GE Energy for a large number of years, during which the division saw large-scale success. It grew its acquisition of Enron Wind in the wake of the Enron scandal, rebranding the firm as GE Wind Energy. Under this banner, the organisation grew to around $8 billion in revenues, despite being initially acquired for a mere $250 million in 2002. Through his involvement with GE’s Global Growth Organization, Rice oversaw GE’s expansion from operations of under 100 countries globally to nearly 200 at the end of his tenure. This was accompanied by an expansion in revenues of GE’s industrial businesses internationally to close to $70 billion.

Rice successfully grew GE Wind Energy:

This move appears to be yet another example of GE’s leadership being careful to please activist pressure from Trian Fund Management. Trian was founded by Nelson Peltz, who is still a principal in the company, and has taken a significant stake in GE while pushing aggressively for reforms, particularly cost cuts.

Bornstein is to be replaced by Jamie Miller, who will become the company’s top female executive following the departure of Comstock. Miller currently heads the firm’s transportation business, and will assume the finance portfolio at the beginning of November this year. Miller is a relatively recent addition to GE’s team, having only joined the firm in 2008. Since that time, however, she has served as Chief Information Officer and has worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the past. She has had other roles as vice president, controller and chief accounting officer in her time at GE.

Jamie Miller:

Miller fits well into GE’s recent push to become a higher-margin tech-focused company competing with the likes of Google and Amazon. In a recent Forbes interview, she stated:

I spent time with some of my peers at companies like Procter & Gamble, with those who work with CIOs at companies like Accenture and IBM, but then I also spent time in Silicon Valley talking to startups and understanding trends from their perspective to really look at both the new world of IT as well as the traditional world of IT – how those two things are meshing today and where we need to start setting our path for GE technology as we think about going forward.

Conclusion

Ultimately, GE can probably do with a leadership shakeup at this time for a number of reasons. It has had several veterans in top leadership positions for many decades while the performance of the company has lagged well behind what should be expected. It has a new CEO with his own brand of leadership, who will want to assemble a team behind him that suits his style. Most importantly, the firm is attempting to undergo a fairly radical strategic pivot, while will require new ways of thinking and new forms of expertise as it enters new industries.

Despite the promise that these changes bring, however, it is too early to know whether they will have any significant impact on the firm’s ability to stop its ongoing decline. It is too early to see a clear strategy change. Further, some of the past GE’s issues aren’t related to executive leadership, but rather to global economic trends that GE found itself exposed to. Big bets on global oil markets and the economic turbulence in the wake of the events of 2007/2008 won’t be undone through leadership shuffles, though they could have been better faced with a different leadership.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles on GE, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you are interested in our company, visit our website.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.