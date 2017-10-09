My View On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield contrarian investments have yielded great returns in the past and are likely to yield at least good returns in the future.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) has had its investor day recently with good insights from management. After covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), adding BEP creates a more complete picture of the Brookfield family. This article will give additional information and insights into Brookfield Renewable Partners that hopefully are helpful to investors evaluating the company.

Growth at Brookfield Renewable Partners

Utilities are usually known for their high payout ratios and high dividend yields. This means that growth is usually lackluster at best. BEP, however, has historically managed to grow its cash flows and distributions at a steady pace, which resulted in outstanding 16% annual total returns for shareholders. These returns are possible because of how BEP operates.

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield is famous for its contrarian investments. Recent acquisitions like their $5B Colombian hydro assets are a clear example of this. Because their ability to move to where capital is most scarce and use their operating capabilities they have outperformed significantly and due to these capabilities are likely to outperform in the future. Another very important point to remember is that BEP is investing only in assets with very long or infinite life spans. This means that 95% of the distributions are a return on capital instead of a return of capital.

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners

What makes Brookfield Renewable Partners different from most other utilities is that they not only operate facilities but actively transform and develop them. Especially the ability to development assets and make them more profitable is what makes BEP stand out and create a competitive advantage.

Long term electricity prices and new technologies

Brookfield Renewable Partners is using predominantly long term contracts to stabilize their revenue streams. While this is a sound tactic, what somewhat worries me is that Brookfield Asset management is having a 66% share of those contracts in Northern America and Europe. So far these contracts have been beneficial for BEP due to declining energy prices, but they could potentially lead to a conflict of interest. Seeing other parties take a larger share of these contracts would in my opinion be good for diversification and allow the potential for conflicting interests to diminish.

New technologies like wind and solar might become a lot more efficient than what is currently assumed and push electricity prices lower than currently expected. This risk, however, is fairly small to the portfolio of BEP because 88% of its portfolio consists out of hydro. Hydro has the lowest total generation costs according to the EIA which means fatter profit margins and thus a smaller decline in profit from a potential price decline. In addition the costs of maintaining hydro assets grows more slowly than inflation, leading to higher profits going forward. A decline in prices might be possible but if history is any guide the retail price of electricity is unlikely to decline.

US Average Retail Price of Electricity data by YCharts

Adjusting for inflation however it seems that electricity costs are fairly stable and even a bit cheaper in the US compared to historical prices.

A benefit from the rise in renewables like wind and solar is that the capacity to store electricity of hydro assets might become more valuable adding an additional stream of cash flows to Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Valuation

Brookfield Renewable Partners is currently yielding 5.7%. Given the inherent growth in many of its assets plus current development programs it is not unreasonable to assume at least a 5% growth rate going forward. This compares very favorably against other utilities with a more US focus like Southern (SO) or Duke Energy (DUK). Last year the actual generation was significantly below the historical average. This caused FFO per unit to decline to $1.48 which did not cover the distribution of $1.78. This however does not mean that the distribution is in danger since BEP is investing in developments and has a strong BBB+ credit rating. For the first half of 2017 the distribution of $0.94 per unit was covered again by FFO of $1.16. While those payout ratios might look very high one should not forget that most assets managed by Brookfield Renewable Partners have an infinite lifespan which means that no additional capital investments are required to sustain the distribution stream.

Conclusion

Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the best ways to invest in renewable energy generation. With its sustainable 5.7% yield and additional growth coming from existing operations and developments, it is an interesting stock for dividend growth and total return investors alike, especially compared to other utilities that tend to have lower yields and less growth opportunities.

