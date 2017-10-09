This REIT Will Cut Its Dividend In 1-2 Quarters

Investment thesis: New Senior Investment (SNR) announced an asset sale in early Q4, which they will likely discuss further on the Q3 conference call. Barring a big reduction in management and general and admin expenses (G&A), we expect a dividend cut in Q4-2017 or Q1-2018.

SNR announced the sale of 15 properties for $296 million. $186.0 million came from the sale of six triple net leased properties and the termination of the related lease and $109.5 million from the sale of nine properties managed by Holiday Retirement.

The rationale

According to SNR the properties being sold are those with the lowest occupancy and EBITDARM coverage in the triple net lease portfolio. In addition, the leased portfolio sale, which includes four continuing care retirement communities, will substantially eliminate the company’s exposure to skilled nursing. SNR is thus removing most of what little exposure it has in the skilled nursing area, illustrating that it is becoming a very difficult space to be in. Ventas (VTR), for example, decided to exit this area completely.

SNR also demonstrated the impact on its normalized metrics, before and after this transaction.

We looked at all the numbers and we can break down the changes into three categories.

While the properties were just 10% of the total assets (both by number and gross book values), there is a noticeable impact on the four key main metrics at the bottom. While SNR did not break down the numbers of the properties sold, just the sheer improvement that we can see shows that these were indeed bad properties. The numbers are rolling 12 month comparatives and so our calculations may not reflect the current state of the properties, but just some eyeballing math tells us that the triple net properties had under 1.0X EBITDRAM. The sold managed portfolio properties had REVPOR under $2,500 and occupancy under 82%.

In addition the cap rates that they were sold at look really good, with the leased portfolio getting a 6.6% cap rate and the managed portfolio getting a 5.1% cap rate. These are so far below (so expensive) the market rates that we think that the buyer is hoping that they can turn these facilities around.





$178 million of the proceeds will be used to pay debt back at 4.6% with the rest being marked for general corporate purposes. We have no doubt that SNR will pay a hefty fee for this sale to its external manager, Fortress. Previous sales have resulted in large payments to the manager, and we would be surprised if in this case it is less than $20 million. In the current environment, we really don't see SNR leveraging this remaining $80 million much further with property purchases.





The NOI cap rates represent a substantial improvement over the implied cap rate of SNR, and the fact that this is on the worst part of their portfolio should make SNR investors feel good. However, the bulk of this benefit will go to Fortress through sale fees. In addition, Fortress management fee will get even more onerous in relation to underlying assets and revenues. We had previously compared the management fees with other comparable internal and externally managed REITs and found SNR to be dead last. We think this sale will make the comparatives worse, with fees jumping another 10% and will be at almost 4X that of Welltower (HCN) and 3X where we think a normalized post merger Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) will be in 2018.

Given the deterioration seen in Q2-2017, we estimate Funds available for distribution (NASDAQ:FAD) payout ratio will jump from 105% in Q2-2017, to 108% in Q3-2017 and then again to 110-115% in Q4, assuming the sale closes in the early part of Q4. At 110%-115%, with a deteriorating portfolio in our opinion, the level of danger to the dividend is about as high as it can get.

At that point even the adjusted funds from operations will be decently below the dividend and we think a cut is coming.

How much and is it priced in?

A current sustainable run-rate for SNR dividend is close to 22 cents a quarter. The current dividend of 26 cents a quarter is not going to be covered. SNR will have two choices.

First, they can try to keep investors appeased with the lowest cut possible, which probably means a cut to 20-22 cents a quarter. At the high end , the stock will still attract the "high-dividend" investors, specially with a good price drop.

Second, they can do a bigger cut to a much lower level in the 15-18 cents a quarter range. This gives them better fund access to reposition the portfolio and have some cushion to better deal with their rising interest rate exposure, and potentially offer some ailing operators rent relief. We exited the stock at $10.20 and warned that the dividend cut was likely coming. We think some of the news is definitely priced in with the stock having gone lower since then. At the same time the management fees that will keep going up as a percentage of revenues will make this a chronically deteriorating portfolio. So we think that depending upon how Q3 shapes up, $8.00-$8.50 is likely to be where the stock is heading on the dividend cut news.

Conclusion

We hold a net slightly negative view of senior housing and think SNR is among the worst of the batch. If management fees could be scaled down with revenues and assets and sales of properties were not so costly, we might get interested in SNR after a dividend cut (in other words, only in a parallel dimension). For investors wanting exposure to the senior housing space we recommend SBRA health care on which we went bullish recently. While we passed on buying VTR, it too is a much better prospect than SNR, and the price decline since our initial assessment might put it in the buy zone for us.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate SNR a sell and at 4.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We might initiate a long position in VTR through selling of at the money puts.