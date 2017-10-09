Total Return Is Fantastic For This Overvalued Credit Card Company

Visa has increased its dividend for 10 of the last ten years with a present yield of 0.65% well below average yield.

This article is about Visa (V), one of the largest payment companies and why it's a buy for the total return investor. When I scanned the five-year chart, Visa has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady slope over the 5 year period.

V data by YCharts

I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because seven of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. Visa is the sixteenth company that I've looked at. This study has come up with two great companies: 3M (MMM) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). Four others that have fair potential are Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Pfizer (PFE) and now we add Visa, which is a buy for the total return investor. The other companies were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Fundamentals of Visa will be reviewed in the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Visa passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a moderate score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Visa does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and has a yield of at least 1%, failing this guideline. It has a steadily increasing dividend with a yield of 0.65%. The dividend growth rate is high for the last few years, about 15%/year and is, therefore, not a buy for the income investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is low at 21%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, increasing the dividend and buying back shares.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. Visa easily passes that. Visa is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $228 Billion. The size of Visa plus its cash flow of $5.6 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and buying back shares.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 17.0% easily meets my requirement.

My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Visa passes this guideline with a great total return of 180.37%, more than the Dow's total return of 73.81% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $32,500 today. This great total return makes Visa a fantastic investment for the total return investor looking back, but it has a low dividend yield.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. Visa's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $100.0, passing the guideline. Visa's price is presently 6.5% above the target. Visa is over the target price at present and has a high PE of 30, making Visa a poor buy at this entry point. It may be better to wait for a better entry point for the short term investor.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes for the company but no for the stock because of Visa's overvaluation. The dividend stream has a poor yield but the great total return makes up for it for the long term investor. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Visa interesting is the fantastic total return, but overvaluation makes me want to wait for a better entry point.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Visa's total return over-performed the Dow baseline in my 57.0 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 180.37% makes Visa a fantastic investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have a below average dividend yield for the income investor. Visa presently has a yield of 0.65%, which is well below average for the income investor but does have a good growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.185/quarter, or a 12% increase in October 2017.

DOW's 57.0 month total return baseline is 73.81%

Company Name 57.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Visa +180.37% +106.56% 0.65%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 20, 2017, Visa reported earnings of $0.86 that beat expected earnings by $0.06 compared to last year of $0.69. Total revenue was higher at $4.56 Billion more than a year ago by 25.6% year over year and beat expected by $200 Million. This was a good report with bottom line increasing and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $0.85 compared to last year at $0.78, a good increase.

Business Overview

Visa is one of the largest credit card companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Visa is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants. The Company's transaction processing network facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions and enables to provide its financial institution and merchant clients a range of products, platforms and value-added services. The Company is a retail electronic payment network based on payments volume, number of transactions and number of cards in circulation. Its products/services include core products, processing infrastructure, transaction processing services, digital products, merchant products, and risk products and payment security initiatives.

Overall Visa is a business with a good forward CAGR projected growth that performs higher than the market long term. If you want a below-average yield with a growing dividend stream and with great total return in the credit card business, then Visa may fill your needs.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 20, 2017, earnings call, Al Kelly (Chief Executive Officer) said:

We had another strong quarter of business results much like the first half of our fiscal year we saw a consistently solid trends in our operating metrics with very good growth in payments volume, process transactions and cross border revenue. Our global business benefitted from an overall healthy economy as payments volume grew in every major region. In the United States we saw strong consumer confidence continue to drive spending growth. After three quarters here at Visa, I’m quite pleased with our business progress and our high level of execution. It’s a real testimony to our talented and dedicated employees around the world for creating a strong culture focused on leadership development, operational excellence and driving results. In Q3 our business continued to perform well against our operating plan and our strategic priorities for the year. We saw healthy growth in our key metrics for payments, volume and process transaction. Payment volume was solid across all five regions. Growth was particularly strong in India, the United States, Russia, Mexico and Australia."

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of Visa and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders across the world.

Takeaways

Visa is an investment choice for the total return investor with its low yield and growing dividend, but it has a high PE. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider Visa as an investment for The Good Business Portfolio because of the overvaluation. Right now the portfolio does not have an open slot. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio. I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, "3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return."

Wrote some LB October 20, strike 40.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time they will be moved up and out.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.8% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) at 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing at 11.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position. My money management rules say to trim Boeing now, but I will wait until after the next earnings report, which I expect to be good.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG. TXN, DLR, EOS, LB, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.