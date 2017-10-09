Financial Sector Performance Points To Stronger Economy

After a summer setback, financial sector stocks roared back to post strong gains in September. Entering the second week of October the strength continues as banks and broker/dealers have hit new highs for the year. The implications for the broader financial market and the economy are encouraging, as we’ll discuss here.

For obvious reasons, the health of the financial sector is vitally important to the U.S. economy. In 2016 alone, finance and insurance represented 7.3 percent, or $1.4 trillion, of GDP. Where the financial sector is concerned, strength or weakness can make or break the economy’s health.

Thanks to years of recovery, the financial sector is in as good a shape as it has been in almost a decade. The latest blow-out performance of financial stocks testifies to the fact that the economy is on a solid footing. The bull market in financial stocks also suggests a number of positive developments are taking place, some visible and some just below the market’s surface. We’ll examine a couple of them here.

After suffering a rough August, when a convergence of declining interest rates and the dual threat of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma dented stocks with exposure to property insurance, the financial sector regained its footing in early September. Since then, a rebound in Treasury yields has assured a more benign outlook for the sector, particularly the bank stocks. Most economists expect interest rates to slowly increase from here, which bodes well for the overall sector.

Consider that the PHLX Bank Index (BKX), one of the most widely watched gauges of financial sector strength. In percentage terms, many bank stocks have actually outperformed the large cap indices this year. This fact has escaped many investors, who for the most part have chased the best-performing tech leaders for much of 2017 while largely ignoring the bank stocks. For perspective, the BKX has gained some 14% since April while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has gained about 9% by comparison. Over the last two years BKX has also managed to establish a stair-stepping pattern of higher lows and higher highs, which is characteristic of stocks in strong institutional hands. Institutional investors tend to be less prone to the nervousness and buyer’s remorse which frequently attends the campaigns of smaller investors, hence the slower, more orderly movement.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

One of the most encouraging signs for both the financial market and the economy going forward Is the incredible strength of the Financial Conditions Index (FCI). This indicator provides a basic overview of the four major components of U.S. broad market health. Specifically, the index is an average of the daily closing prices of the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index (BKX), the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), and the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread Index, where each component of this average is given an equal weighting.

The components of the FCI tend to lead the SPX at critical junctures due to the sensitive nature of the financial sector stocks to tidal shifts in the broad market. Bank and broker dealer stocks are also excellent reflections of financial sector profitability since they contain all known information impacting the current and future profitability of these institutions. As such they’re a useful proxy for discerning the overall health of U.S. financial sector.

Even more useful is the corporate credit spread component in the FCI. High-yield spreads are particularly sensitive to the underlying health of the economy, which makes them particularly useful when measuring shifts in the financial market winds. Credit spreads were also one of the valuable tools which warn investors of unsound lending conditions and are therefore essential to a healthy U.S. financial market condition. Here is what the FCA looks like as of Oct. 9.

Chart created by Clif Droke

As the FCI graph makes clear, the intermediate-term upward trend established earlier this year is still clearly intact. From this we can gather that there is no imminent danger to the U.S. financial sector since the market has presumably discounted potential threats in the foreseeable future. Thus, the stock market remains on a sound footing on an intermediate-term basis as does the economy. While the bears may attempt another near-term raid on the market, their efforts at gaining control of the major trend are likely to fall short.

The weight of evidence in the financial sector points to a stronger economy in the 6-12 month outlook (the time frame typically discounted by the market). Yet there is a symbiotic effect which should be mentioned. As the economy continues to improve, the banks are in a prime position to benefit from increasing loan demand from primarily commercial borrowers and the real estate sector. Banks, insurers, and other financial sector companies will also benefit from the currently benign interest rate outlook. Don’t be surprised then when financial sector strength begins to make headline waves and attract the attention of mainstream investors before long.

