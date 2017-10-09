Natural Gas Trading: Can The November Contract Get Any Cheaper?

We would like to take a brief journey into the history of natural gas fundamentals and answer the important question, which preoccupies many traders these days – can the November contract get any cheaper than it already is?

We will look at a six-year period (2011-2016) and will study October fundamentals only (i.e., the nearest fundamentals for November contract). We will not look at a more distant history because while we believe that U.S. natural gas market prior to shale revolution was in principle very similar to what it is today, it was still very different in substance. Its driving forces (supply and demand) have evolved considerably, open interest and liquidity almost doubled and new determinants (such as global LNG market) have emerged. Therefore, we start our analysis from the year 2011.

So let’s get go straight to the point.

We have created a comparison table with natural gas November contract prices and eight indicators: ENSO phase, storage level, storage flows, natural gas/coal spread, total supply, total demand, total balance and positioning. We also have colored the indicators in accordance with their notional effect on the price (green being positive and red being negative) and also in accordance with their rank (dark shade for the leaders and light shade for the laggards). Check out the results in the table below and also, we highly recommend that you read the explanations under the table.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations, CME Group, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Energy Information Agency, Intercontinental Exchange, NOAA National Weather Service / Climate Prediction Center.

*Data:

NG Price – Henry Hub NYMEX natural gas futures price (average Thursday close over storage weeks within the contract);

ENSO phase: El Nino at this time of the year is usually considered to be bearish for natural gas prices, because it often leads to warm winters; La Nina is usually more favorable for colder winters;

Storage (vs five-year average) – natural gas storage level surplus/deficit vs five-year average level; surplus (+) is associated with lower prices, while deficit (-) is associated with higher prices;

Average flows – average flows to storage (injections and draws) measured in billion cubic feet over the storage weeks within the contract;

NG/Coal Spread – the difference between the price of natural gas and the price of two major types of US coal (Powder River Basin and Central Appalachian Coal). The spread is important because of coal-to-gas switching effect. The lower the spread, the higher is the power burn (i.e., the higher is the natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector).

Supply = dry gas production + imports, measured in billion cubic feet per day;

Demand = national consumption + exports, measured in billion cubic feet per day;

SD balance – unadjusted difference between total demand and total supply. The lower is the figure, the tighter is the market balance. Tight market balance is usually associated with higher prices, whereas loose balance usually exerts a downward pressure on prices.

Positioning – cumulative net positions (for the first week of October) by large speculators in four major natural gas markets: NYMEX natural gas, ICE natural gas, NYMEX Henry Hub swaps and NYMEX Henry Hub penultimate swaps.

**Y2017 data:

NG Price – the average Thursday close (September 28 and October 5);

Storage data, storage flows, supply, demand and SD balance is forecast by Bluegold Research;

All other data is either the latest available or estimated by Bluegold Research.

Interpreting the Results

Over the past six years, November contract (as a prompt month contract) has been cheaper than it is today only once – back in 2015 (see first row in the table above). The average futures price over four storage weeks in October 2015 was $2.443 per MMBtu. However, there were good reasons for depressed prices at that time. First of all, international weather models were on El Nino watch and as you probably know El Nino is usually associated with warmer winters. Secondly, supply was very strong – just under 81.50 bcf/d – which at that time represented an all-time record. Indeed, large speculators were already net short in October (-152,000 contracts in NYMEX and ICE) as they anticipated market balance to remain loose and for prices to continue to decline. Thirdly, storage level was above the five-year average (+4.52%) and the surplus was expanding. In fact, average storage flows were +93 bcf, which at that time were some of the largest injections in history.

This year, however, the situation is very different. First of all, notice that the vast majority of cells in the column for the Year 2017 are quite greenish. Indeed, only supply is depressingly red (82.36 bcf/d). However, these strong supply figures fail to place a significant dent in the market balance and it remains relatively bullish compared to history. Unlike in 2015, speculators are net long by a great degree, anticipating a cold winter. Storage is expected to remain below the five-year average while forecast average flows are the most bullish on record (so far). Most remarkably, however, is that despite the fact that 2017 prices are higher than 2015 prices, the NG/coal spread is still lower, providing a lot of stimulus for natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector. Finally, international numerical weather prediction models are on the La Nina watch, meaning that the upcoming winter is likely to be cold.

At the very minimum, this historical study clearly illustrates that this year, the natural gas market fundamentals for November contract are more bullish than they were in 2015 and therefore it is unreasonable to expect that price can drop below $2.800, let alone below $2.500 per MMBtu. Quite frankly, the price has probably already dropped too much. At this point in time, it seems that traders are focusing on the “apparent” short term, still refusing to price in the “probable” long term.

At Bluegold Research, we specialize in fundamental analysis and provide regular update on the most critical natural gas data. Because we provide both a long-term outlook and a short-term view of the marketplace, our projections enable traders to make high-quality, well-informed and confident trading decisions. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.