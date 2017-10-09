Walgreens Boots Alliance: Risk-Reward Improves

Shares look cheap following the overhang of the threat of an Amazon entrance, yet current levels are not fire sale prices yet in case ¨Seattle¨ comes.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has seen some tough times as of late, despite its efforts to built an empire with the staged acquisition of UK-based Boots and the struggling efforts to acquire Rite Aid.

It has been a while since I checked out the prospects for Walgreens, as a matter of fact, it has been April of 2015 when I analysed the firm, as it closed the acquisition of Boots at the time. At the time, the company torched along a $14 billion net debt load as shares traded at $92 on the back of the promises of the benefits resulting from the deal. I called shares fully priced at 25 times current earnings and 21 times the anticipated earnings for 2016 after shares have seen a huge multi-year momentum in the years leading up to 2015.

Ever since shares are not going anywhere, in fact, they have dropped to a fresh low of $73 dollar per share on the back of worries that Amazon will invade the pharmacy market as well. As Walgreens has delivered on synergies and improved the balance sheet, it is time to revisit the thesis.

Current Profitability & Much Improved Balance Sheet

Walgreens has been struggling so far this year with sales being flattish at little over $88 billion in the first nine months of the year. Most of this was the impact of a weaker Pound on the international retail pharmacy and wholesale business (Boots). US retail pharmacy sales did relatively well with a 3.7% increase in comparable sales in the third quarter.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.79 per share so far this year, a twenty-seven cent increase compared to the same period before. The issue is that GAAP earnings only totalled $3.02 per share as earnings progress based on that accounting method has been much less pronounced, due to restructuring efforts and associated costs. It seems fair to say that after reviewing the reconciliation items, realistic earnings/cash flows come in roughly halfway between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

Alongside the third quarter results, the company guided for adjusted earnings of $5.03 per share this year, plus or minus five cents. Assuming that GAAP earnings amount to 80% of that, and realistic earnings come in a 90% of projected non-GAAP earnings, I am working with a realistic $4.50 earnings per share number. With shares trading at $73, that translates into a 16 times multiple which looks very reasonable in this interest rate environment.

This shows that earnings have been increasing in recent years thanks to the realisation of synergies from the deal with Boots. While earnings have improved, the balance sheet has improved a great deal as well. Earnings from the equity stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABC) are very modest. If Walgreens were to monetise this equity stake, it holds $18.5 billion in cash in combination with current cash holdings.

Debt stands at $19.2 billion, for a flattish net cash position (including the equity stake in ABC), as the purchase of stores from Rite Aid (RAD) has not yet been accounted for. Walgreens has not released pro-forma results, but based on Rite Aid's overall results, it seems fair to say that the acquisition of a portion of Rite Aid's stores has a flattish to slightly negative impact to Walgreen's short-term earnings. In the long run, improvements are foreseen as Walgreens expects to realise $300 million in synergies per annum within 4 year´s time.

Following the approval on September 19, the company bought 1,932 stores from Rite Aid in a $4.375 billion deal. This indicates that pro-forma net debt stands at roughly $5 billion, with stand-alone EBITDA running at close to $7.5 billion. It goes without saying that the balance sheet remains very strong, even after this purchase.

What Is Not To Like?

Walgreens has boosted earnings power a great deal in recent years and up to the Rite Aid deal has improved its balance sheet to the point at which it almost operated with a flat net cash position. This has changed a bit following the Rite Aid deal, but this will not dramatically increase leverage.

Real struggles this year include the fact that pharmacy is getting more competitive and that the earnings contribution from Boots is much less after the devaluation of the Pound in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

Nonetheless, buying such a mega cap with a strong balance sheet and a 6% earnings yield seems like a good opportunity, certainly if margins can remain at current levels or even expand. Despite the fact that the company has grown sales from $54 billion in 2007 to $117 billion by now, and to levels close to $130 billion following the Rite Aid transaction, margins have not gone anywhere. Operating margins have historically come in at 5-6% but have fallen to 5% and come in around 4-5% as of late, which is troubling.

Worse is the fact that margins could see further pressure, certainly as Amazon might enter the market. Rumours have surfaced that the Seattle based giant might target mail-order pharmacies and uninsured customers. It has many options to deliver and compete, including its Prime offering and perhaps even through Whole Foods.

I am usually not keen on giving up on dividend aristocrats early and easily, as Walgreens has earned its stripes, as it is safe to say that expectations are low following a 10% fall this year and underperformance in 2015 and 2016. The earnings yield is good, a 2.2% dividend yield is decent and the balance sheet is strong. On the other hand, real growth prospects are not very high as it seems likely that at some (early) point in the future we will be served online, which will open the way to a lot more competition.

The question is when that day will come, how much sales could be lost and how margins will evolve. The current share price is not marking a fire-sale price yet, but a short is very dangerous as well given that expectations are low and the company remains a dominant player, certainly if Amazon.com does not step in. As I am an upbeat guy and like to approach investments from the long side I am constructive on the name, recognising that the risk-reward has improved. In case the binary event turns out and Amazon.com enters the market with the big guns, the downside could arrive.

Increasing the required earnings yield to 7%, I might be inclined to start initiating a position if shares hit the mid-sixties, levels at which I would be looking to gradually average down, as shares continue to trade in my very large ¨neutral¨ zone for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.