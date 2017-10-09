Amazon Looks To Enter The Pharmaceutical Space

Amazon is disrupting markets yet again; this time with a possible encroachment into the PBM space. PBMs or “pharmacy benefit managers” act as the middleman that distributes prescription drugs from manufacturers to retail customers, all according to insurance contracts. There are only a few big players in this sector, as it is heavily regulated.CVS, Express Scripts, and Walgreens are among the top PBMs.

As Ben Nye states “this is the next iteration of Amazon’s long saga, continuing to grow from a seller of online books to dominating retail and now potentially healthcare.”

So how does Amazon break into such a highly regulated area with 3 or 4 established titans? Well, we know money is not an issue. Furthermore, Amazon already has some experience from creating their own internal PBM, which centers around employees. Maybe the next logical step is to scale up in the public markets? One of the difficulties Amazon will face is the unparalleled regulations. They have yet to enter a market with this kind of legal compliance. As for the regulatory challenge, Matt Krebsbach states “It’s not going to be easy, but if anyone can do it – it’s Amazon.”

Interestingly enough, there is a gap in the market that Amazon could fill. Anthem, top insurer of Blue Cross Blue Shield, is still in a legal spat with Express Scripts after claiming $3 billion in annual overcharges. The perception has been that CVS can easily scoop up that contract, but Amazon may be entering the arena at the perfect time. Winning a contract with Anthem could be the difference on how quickly Amazon becomes relevant as a PBM. As Ben Nye states “It will be tough for Amazon to make inroads immediately, but the biggest catalyst in the near term is the Anthem contract.”

Amazon is expected to announce official plans by Thanksgiving, so keep an eye out for updates soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, AMZN, ANTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.