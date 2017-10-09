Why EOG Resources' Earnings Will Accelerate Over Next Few Years

Source: Stock Photo

EOG Resources (EOG) continues to be among the most compelling energy holdings, with the company working hard to increase its premium well inventory as a percentage of inventory in order to boost production and cut its DD&A rate while maintaining its ROCE.

The last quarter the company exceeded revenue expectations, but were a little disappointing with earnings. If most analysts covering EOG are correct, that will quickly change, as a recent poll by S&P Global Market Intelligence found analysts seeing earnings per share soaring from $1.42 in 2018, to $6.17 in 2021. That's an enormous improvement and jump by any measure, if the company is able to measure up to expectations.

Bill Thomas said in the earnings report that the key is to increase the number of premium wells in its inventory, citing costs of about 50 percent less than non-premium wells.

"The premium finding cost is roughly half of what the non-premium is. And so as we continue to focus on premium, ... last year, we were 50%, this year, we're 80%. Next year, we're projecting that 90% of our wells will be premium."

He noted that "adding that premium finding cost as quickly as possible is very, very important to changing the cost basis of the company."

It's obvious analysts believe the company be able to do this at a rapid pace, which is why they're bullish on the earnings side.

Even in the worst-case-scenario, the company may take a little longer to get their than anticipated. But for long-term investors, that is only a matter of being patient, as I'm convinced the company will in the not-too-distant future start to generate position earnings on a consistent basis.

When asked about return on capital in the double-digits by 2020, if oil is at $50, Thomas said he believes the company will get to that level, but he wasn't willing to commit to a time frame it would be achieved in, saying it would take a "bit of time."

New bull market?

Even though the oil market is being seen in a more positive light lately because of declining oil inventories, I wouldn't make my decisions on investing in oil based upon the assumption we're approaching a bull market, as some think.

There are still too many variables in my opinion in regard to the production cut deal, not least of which is how it will be exited.

The major problem with the cuts is it's apparent to me this isn't being done because of the stated reason of being committed to rebalancing the markets by extending the deal, but because it isn't producing its desired effect, as market demand is taking longer than expected to provide a release valve to exit the deal.

That means if the deal were to be exited now, the result would be for most of the gains in price support would plummet; possibly dropping back to levels before the production cut deal was announced.

I think the market sees this, and isn't impressed with the ongoing talking to the media OPEC in particular is doing in an attempt to position the deal as a success.

The fact it has to keep being extended confirms the opposite, which is it'll take a lot longer than originally anticipated. If a recession were to hit, it could end up being a perpetual agreement if demand for oil were to plunge. At that time participants may abandon any pretense of adhering to the agreement and watch out for their own self interests.

I see it being too early to say we're entering into a bull oil market. It may gain some legs, but again, I wouldn't invest in EOG Resources or any other oil company with that as a key reason.

How to view EOG Resources

EOG management has been very clear on their strategy, and I think it's what investors should look at for guidance.

It's clear the company is working on boosting the number of premium wells in operation in order to increase production while lowering costs. As the company mentioned, it plans are having 10 percent legacy wells and 90 percent premium wells in 2018.

At about 50 percent less cost, that should be the time the company crosses the thresh hold of profitability, with little to suggest it will reverse direction once it achieves that goal.

So when considering OPEC and other factors outside the control of EOG, I see them uniquely positioned among upstream companies to generate a profit no matter what happens in regard to the production cuts.

Most companies couldn't assume that, but EOG is one of the few that can.

EOG, because of its improvement in efficiencies has taken much of the secondary forces in the industry out of play, and it can be clearly seen how it'll stand on its own in the years ahead, no matter what OPEC or others do.

It now controls its own destiny, and if the past is indicative of the future, shareholders should enjoy a nice ride through at least 2021. Once it reaches the 90 percent or higher percentage of premium wells, it should be able to generate a profit under almost any market conditions.

With oil inventories finally dropping, and hints of a new bull market for crude emerging, investors should be taking a close look at EOG Resources.

A double-digit return on capital will take a little longer to achieve, but that is also tied into how quickly it can accelerate its premium well strategy.

Oil production levels

In 2016 the average premium well of the company generated about 200,000 barrels of oil a day, the first year it launched the initiative. The company defines a premium well as being able to generate a 10 percent profit with oil at $30 per barrel.

In the second quarter EOG reported oil production had climbed by close to 25 percent in comparison to 2015 to 335,000 barrels a day, the highest oil production level the company has ever reached.

Overall production, when including natural gas liquids and natural gas, came in at 604,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, exceeding the top end of guidance of 592,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

This is important because it's approaching profitability as its percentage of premium wells increase, and additional production will generate more profit once it transitions to a positive earnings.

Conclusion

Some of the momentum EOG has enjoyed lately has come from the price of oil finding some support, and the role OPEC and others have in that.

My contention is that while it doesn't hurt, EOG isn't a company that needs OPEC and higher prices to be profitable. It's helping to expedite the process of the company becoming profitable, but it isn't the major reason it will.

That's important to understand because investors should look mostly at the quality management team in place and their ability to achieve their visible goals through their premium well strategy.

They continue to boost production while lowering costs, and they still have room to increase the number of premium wells to improve in both those areas.

As demand for oil continues to rise, over time the company is positioned to improve earnings even more as the price of oil rises with that increase in demand.

While it's important to be aware of the production cut deal, the truth is it's not really that much of a factor with EOG, and when considering it has to be extended because it hasn't done what it's expected to do, only shows the fading impact OPEC and other major producers like Russia have on the market.

EOG will be able to stand on its own under almost any market condition, and that will improve over the next few years. Investors should enjoy solid returns during that time, because the company isn't being valued as highly as it could and should be.

Over the next year I think it'll trade in a range of $105 to $115. If it can exceed expectations on the side of how long it takes to launch more premium wells, it could reach the top end of that range, and even surpass it once the market is convinced it is now going to generate a profit on an annual basis through 2021, and probably longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.