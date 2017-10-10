Tesla Solar Roof And Energy Business Narrative Continues To Fall Apart

Tesla (TSLA) Solar Roof is a product that, as our past analysis indicates, has very little going for it. In fact, we have an outstanding conviction bet of $1 million with CEO Elon Musk that the company will not capture business anywhere close to the claims made to investors. While we do not expect the Solar Roof product to be successful by any reasonable financial metric, we track its progress primarily as a way to assess Tesla’s energy business, track CEO Elon Musk’s narrative on his fantastic proclamations, and because of market interest in all things Tesla.

Tesla has been touting its Solar Roof product for about a year now with very little to show for it beyond prototype installations on the CEO and the CTO’s houses. Tesla has stated in the past that Solar Roof pilot production will begin in Fremont during summer 2017 and that production will begin in Buffalo “sometime after that.” There has been relative radio silence from Tesla on that subject since then.

Interestingly, Tesla friendly blog, Electrek, published an article on Monday touting that Tesla has started installing new Solar Roof systems. It didn’t take long for the image used by Electrek as evidence disappeared – a typical indication that Tesla has an alpha or a beta installation going on under an NDA. Shortly thereafter, Electrek updated the article with the following note:

“Update: Tesla says that they are installing more systems, but the installations are still only for company employees – much like Model 3 deliveries. A ramp up is expected later this year.”

In other words, a system unveiled about a year back and claimed to be in production as recently as May of this year does not seem to be anywhere near production.

It is not just the Solar Roof that seems to be running into trouble. Tesla management has been quiet about its Tesla’s energy business, outside of the high profile South Australian installation and more recently the Puerto Rico situation. A quick diligence shows why that is the case. Judging from publicly available information, whatever now remains of the SolarCity operation continues to crumble. A recent Sacramento Bee article, for example, warns of impending layoffs of about 200 employees at the end of October. Judging by published installation metrics and new reports, in less than a year after the high-profile acquisition, SolarCity has become a pale shadow of an operation that it once was.

The high-profile Powerwall launch has been going through somewhat of a similar fate. While the product appears to be finally shipping, reports of Powerwall installations are sparse with no indication of any significant product ramp.

Powerpack has been doing better but even the high-profile South Australian deal holds very little promise for Tesla investors and Tesla’s aspirations as an energy company. With Tesla revealing that it is not even using Gigafactory cells for the systems, and instead is buying Samsung cells, makes the entire value proposition of this product line dubious to Tesla investors. The energy storage segment appears to be on the way to be a big loss maker for Tesla.

Considering the status of Tesla’s energy storage ventures, some investors may be hoping for a big hit with the Solar Roof. A recent article in The Buffalo News should dispel such hope.

Firstly, as can be seen from the following quote from the linked article, even the implied ramp of the Buffalo fab seems to be much more limited than investors may be expecting:

“When Panasonic starts production, it won’t be making the solar cells that are the basic ingredient of a solar panel. Instead, Panasonic plans to start out by importing the solar cells from its factories in Japan.

In Buffalo, Panasonic initially will take those imported solar cells and assemble them into modules, said Mark Shami, the president of the Panasonic business unit that will operate within the Riverbend factory.

If all goes according to plan, Panasonic will start making solar modules in Buffalo by the beginning of September. From there, the plan is to rapidly accelerate production, with a goal of producing modules at an annual rate of more than 200-megawatts by October.

After that, the second phase of production will kick in, with the Buffalo plant adding the capacity to produce the smaller solar cells that go into the modules. The company’s current target is to be producing cells and modules at a 550-megawatt annual pace by February.”

It is surprising that the production is starting initially with modules and not cells. Module production is the easier, low IP, part of the solar manufacturing process. It is such a simple task that here are literally hundreds of small and big players across the solar industry who can produce solar modules. It is unclear why Tesla and Panasonic were delayed this long if the initial ramp does not include cell production.

On the flip side, bringing the cell and module capacity to 550 MW by next February seems to be an acceleration of earlier plans. We suspect the acceleration may be a result of the anticipated Suniva decision which would make domestic solar cell manufacturing significantly more attractive than it is today.

As expected, it appears that the ex-SolarCity and Silevo teams may not have much, if anything, to do with the technology itself as Panasonic indicates that the development is done in Japan:

“But the research that goes into the effort to make Panasonic’s next generation of solar cells and modules more efficient won’t be done in Buffalo. “All the research and development is done in Japan,” said Terry Van Epps, Panasonic’s talent acquisition manager in Buffalo.”

As far as the Solar Roof goes, Tesla suggests that production will start at the end of the year. However, given the company has not yet held any hiring events indicates that production before the end of the year is unlikely.

“The electric vehicle maker, now focused on the launch of its first mass-market vehicle, is saying it still plans to start producing solar panels and its solar roofing panels by the end of this year. Musk has said he expects production to ramp up rapidly once it starts.

But unlike Panasonic, Tesla has largely kept quiet about its own production and hiring plans in Buffalo. With a little more than three months left before its end of 2017 deadline passes, Tesla has yet to hold any hiring events or make any public attempts to recruit the 1,460 workers that it has promised to eventually employ in Buffalo.”

Setting aside the product related issues, Tesla’s delays in getting the operations going may soon trigger penalties from the State of New York as it is increasingly questionable if the company can meet its employment commitments.

“Musk has said Tesla will deliver on the job creation and investment commitments it made to secure $750 million in taxpayer subsidies for the Buffalo plant through Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development plan. But for now, the company isn’t saying how it will do it.”

Does Tesla update its guidance or customer communications on such adverse changes?

Of course not!

Here is the relevant Tesla Solar Roof Q&A about the subject:

“When will my Solar Roof be installed?

Initial trial installations are complete and undergoing evaluation, customer installations are about to start and will ramp up through 2017. As we continue to ramp production, we will begin deliveries internationally. Solar Roof will be installed based on your order queue position when Solar Roof is ready for your region.”

For a product that Tesla has been taking orders for months, and is supposed to be sold out through much of 2018, we expect that Solar Roof will not even ship one tenth of the installation numbers guided by the management.

Summary

While the cell production from Panasonic is delayed, it is possible, and even likely, that Panasonic will ramp the cell and module production slightly faster than anticipated. If so, such an act would likely be mainly for the benefit of Panasonic as it may be able to capitalize on any tariffs arising from the Suniva decision.

Based on the information from The Buffalo News, which seems to be sourced directly from Panasonic and Tesla, it now appears unlikely that there will be any Buffalo Solar Roof production in 2017. Tesla continues to execute poorly on Solar Roof and we continue to envisage poor prospects for the product as well as the company.

More than a year after the SolarCity merger, Mr. Musk has very little to show for the merger synergies. What we have from Tesla are a string of broken narratives, a high profile energy storage business with no prospects of profitability, a shrinking solar business with no prospects for success, and a stream of ex-SolarCity executives who have jumped ship prior to demonstrating any of the touted benefits of the merger.

Furthermore, the company is on the hook for employment guarantees at the Buffalo factory. SolarCity continues to suck much needed cash out of Tesla. It will be interesting to see how long Tesla will continue to persist with SolarCity operations and how long it will be before Tesla walks away from its State of New York obligations.

Whether it is the Solar Roof, or Powerwall, or Model 3, or tunnels, or mars travel, we continue to find Elon Musk’s proclamations not credible and fantastic.

Elon Musk does have a wonderful skill of promoting desirous products and building up demand for non-existent products. But these products are desirous because no competitor will make them as they make no economic sense. Lack of competition may make it appear that the company is ahead of competition but that is an optical illusion. We expect the stock to implode as investors and analysts comes to grips with this base reality.

