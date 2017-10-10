AT&T: Don't Buy Into The Negative Narrative

What Happened?

AT&T (NYSE: T) has basically been put under a microscope as of late due to numerous balls the company has in the air at present. The bulls and bears have taken sides and are presently making their prospective cases. A recent article I read has a very negative take on the company’s prospects for future success. In the article the author makes several statements and points regarding AT&T that I beg to differ with. In the following sections I will address them one by one.

AT&T’s stock is rolling over

In the piece, the author states:

“AT&T's share price is rolling over.”

I don’t see it that way. The stock is down over 9% year-to-date, yet is up nearly 8% in just the last month. In fact, the stock fulfilled the first two steps in completing a trend reversal.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

The stock broke through resistance at the 50-day sma and then blasted through the top of the downtrend channel. Breaking through the 50-day sma and the top of the uptrend channel are signs the strength of the stock is improving, not rolling over. The stock is down approximately 1% on Monday, yet has not broken back below the 50-day sma. I posit Monday weakness is merely related to the stock going ex-dividend. In no way would I describe the stock as “rolled over” at present. The second point the author makes is the stock's cash flow is rolling over as well.

Cash flow analysis

The author states:

“On top of pressure on the company’s share price, T’s free cash flow is also rolling over lower.”

There are always two sides to every story, yet I do not see how you could interpret the following chart as cash flow rolling over.

Cash flow long-term chart

In fact, AT&T’s TTM cash flows have increased steadily since 2000 and nearly doubled since 2015.

Cash flow short-term chart

Source: ycharts.com

The company does have many growth projects in the works. This may put a dent in cash flow in the coming quarters, yet this is due to the company making significant investments. If the cash flow was weakening significantly due to operating losses I would be concerned, yet it is not. AT&T CFO John Stephens stated:

“At the same time, year-to-date cash from operations is solid. Our increased capital spending is reflected in our free cash flow. But once again, the guidance is unchanged. We continue to expect free cash flow in the $18 billion range for the year, albeit at the low end of the range."

In fact, I surmise cash flow will significantly increase once AT&T completes the Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) acquisition. I do not believe the bears fully understand the synergies involved regarding this transaction. I expect revenues to significantly increase while many costs will be reduced or eliminated completely. Furthermore, I expect the company to make several strategic divestitures to shore up the balance sheet in short order. The next point the author makes is in regards to increased competition.

Competition is stiff

The author states increasing competition could derail AT&T's prospects for profits. He states:

“Currently, competition for broadband Internet and pay TV customers is stiff with the likes of Verizon (VZ), Comcast (CMCSA), and T having all cited that competition is a headwind for operations on recent earnings calls.”

Here is a news flash for everyone, the competition in the telecom sector has been fierce since the beginning of time, or at least since the first time they broke up Ma Bell. The fact of the matter is competition will always be tough. This is why AT&T is vertically integrating with the acquisition of Time Warner. Furthermore, the company is at the forefront of the move to 5G. On top of all this, the company did just fine regarding EPS in just the last quarter. Many were expecting EPS to take a big hit due to the competition. AT&T's CFO John Stephens stated:

“Earnings were strong. After adjustments, second quarter EPS was $0.79, up almost 10% for the quarter and up 7% year to date.”

The competition will always be tough for AT&T. This is simply a fact of life. The fact of the matter is AT&T has stood the test of time. This helps me to sleep very well at night regardless of the competitive environment. AT&T’s management has their eye on the ball.

The bottom line

AT&T has many positives and negatives to consider. Major questions remain unanswered regarding 5G, the Time Warner deal and tax reform. Nonetheless, I have faith in management’s ability to lead the company through the upcoming transition. I expect many to soon realize AT&T is no longer simply a telecom company, but the leading candidate to become the world’s premier Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) provider.

What’s more, the company’s 5% dividend yield and history as a dividend aristocrat make the risk easily worth the reward at present. However, always layer in to a new position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

