Intel Remains On The Right Track

Intel (INTC) is improving its fundamentals, which is becoming increasingly evident when one looks at the performance of its shares. With the recent developments surrounding the company, it is clear upside exists.

High revenue growth rate

Of course, the major reason for Intel’s recent success is the effort to steer the business model away from PCs. As discussed in my previous article, the benefits have been evident for some time now. By now, over 40% of Intel’s revenue is derived from the data-centric businesses outside the PC sector, which is up 16% yoy. Because of this, the total revenue keeps on rapidly growing.

During the most recent quarter, Intel saw its revenue increase by 9.1% yoy to $14.76 bln. If we were to adjust this number for the McAfee transaction, the growth rate would actually be 14%. So far, it looks like this improving trend of its revenue is not going to change anytime soon.

Memory business growing fast

One of the great performers for Intel lately in terms of revenue growth was its memory business. This grew 58% yoy, which a new record.

Source: Q2 Presentation

Despite this record, Intel still did not manage to have a positive operating profit for the segment, although it is clear that progress has been made. It is expected that this will keep improving and even turn positive in the near future.

Our memory factory, Fab 68, continues to exceed expectations, ramping ahead of schedule in terms of both output and yield. This will be a big part of our overall supply growth in the second half, which we expect to be greater than 20%. Core NAND returned to profitability this quarter ahead of our earlier estimate and we expect it to remain profitable for the balance of the year. We also now expect the entire NSG segment to be profitable for the full year of 2018 versus our prior end of 2018 target.”

The entire industry is currently doing well and is expected to keep up the good performance going into the next year as I have discussed in my Micron (MU) article as well. As the NSG business grows further, it is yet another segment that has potential to boost the company’s revenue.

Possible deal with Tesla

Recently, reports emerged that Tesla (TSLA) could be a new customer for the company, according to Bloomberg. The information and entertainment screens in Tesla’s cars will be powered by Intel’s products, effectively replacing NVIDIA (NVDA) as the provider, the report says.

In the most recent quarter, $142 mln worth of sales was reported in the automotive sales segment, a number which the company is looking to grow as a lot of interesting technological changes are taking place in the automotive industry. This deal with Tesla could turn out to be a huge boost for the company’s revenue, as Tesla is still in its growing stages. Keep in mind, however, that these reports are still mere rumors. But if it turned out to be correct, it could turn investors more bullish.

Mobileye deal being finalized

One other thing that has gotten investors excited recently in the automotive industry is the Mobileye (MBLY) deal. Although the acquisition had been confirmed some time ago, the company recently announced that it will acquire all remaining shares.

The finalization of this deal is a good development because Mobileye is seen as a significant revenue growth driver. So it is no surprise that management is vocal about the high expectations it has for the integration of this company:

We're also about to mark a very important milestone in our transformation. We expect to close the acquisition of Mobileye in the third quarter, several months earlier than expected. Autonomous driving is a massive compute workload that will disrupt industries and save lives and we are investing to win in this important segment.



I'm excited to welcome the Mobileye team to Intel. Together, we expect to be the global leader in the $70 billion autonomous driving systems, data and services market opportunity by accelerating auto industry innovation and delivering cloud to car solutions faster and at a lower cost.”



I believe the same thing as Intel’s management. We can expect great things from the Mobileye acquisition.

Improving margins

Not just the top line is seeing strong improvements, but the bottom line as well, with management actively looking for ways to cut costs and improve margins. The goal still is to achieve a spending target of 30% of revenue by the year 2020. Lots of progress could already be seen last quarter. Yoy, total spending declined 330 bps. Full year spending is expected to be below 34%, 0.5 point better than initially expected. This clear trend of an improving cost structure will make sure that the expected revenue growth will be reflected even better in the company’s bottom line.

Updated guidance

Thanks to the better than expected industry trends and the finalization of the Mobileye deal, management updated its guidance when it published its most recent quarterly results. The full-year revenue guidance has been increased by $61.3 bln. Operating profit is expected to be reported at $17.9 bln, $0.6 bln higher than previous expectations. The improved revenue is expected to result in an eps for the full year of $3.00, $0.15 higher than prior. Again, this is partly due to Mobileye, but also because of higher than expected results so far in the fiscal year 2017 and a higher expectation for the PC business going into the second half.

The current ttm eps stands at $2.61, resulting in a P/E of 15.1. The expected eps number for the entire current fiscal year would result in a P/E ratio of 13. Both of these ratios are significantly below the industry average of 24.4, which seems odd considering the company’s growth potential.

Conclusion

Intel still managed to significantly improve its financials despite already having a market cap of $185 bln and annual sales of around $62 bln. The efforts to shift the business model away from the PC business have caused significant revenue increases. The fact that management’s plan to boost revenue has been successful so far, is a big boost for investors’ confidence.

Going forward, there are plenty developments that will continue to drive its revenue, meaning that there is a lot of room for further growth. We can see an increasing number of investors realize just this as Intel’s shares have recently been performing great with more upside likely to follow these developments.

