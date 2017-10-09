Procter & Gamble: More Activist Support

There have been no good reasons for shareholders to vote against putting activist investor Nelson Peltz on the Procter & Gamble (PG) board. He has a massive bet on the company, owning 1.5% of the over $200 billion consumer staples giant. He also has experience in the boardroom of consumer-focused companies, from Heinz to Mondelez.



Peltz brings ideas on how to get P&G growing again. He doesn’t want to replace the CEO and he doesn’t want to break up the company. He has support from major investors like Yacktman Asset Management, CalSTRS and the Texas Teacher Retirement System.



P&G has spent a lot of money trying to keep P&G at bay - upwards of $100 million. Money that would’ve been better spent on innovation or as shareholder returns. This is one of the dumbest proxy fights I’ve seen. P&G should’ve settled long ago and offered Peltz a board seat.



Still, Peltz lost the heated DuPont proxy battle a couple years ago and P&G thinks it can do the same. The key is the number of individual investors that DuPont and P&G have - P&G has a high level of individual investors that will likely vote with management.



The likes of Vanguard, Blackrock and State Street own 450 million shares collectively - about 12x what Petlz owns. I think at least one of these passive investors will side with Peltz - seeing as adding him to the board poses no "real" threat and may only help the company in the long term. Vanguard, the largest single P&G owner, goes against management about half the time in board-related proposals.



Investors are afraid

The individual investors at P&G - most of which are retirees who own the stock from their tenure there - are afraid of a breakup at P&G, which would mean saying goodbye to its 3% dividend yield and a 60-year streak of consecutive dividend increases. Now, Peltz does want to break up P&G - kind of. The key is a reduction in bureaucracy, which would move the corporate structure from 10 business units down to three at P&G. But the company would still operate as a single entity. However, each would have its own R&D budget and free to pursue its own respective growth opportunities. Something that is needed at this stage, after losing market share to Dollar Shave Club and other upstarts. Unilever (UL) has taken the approach of buying up fast-growing natural brands - something I’d expect Peltz to push for at P&G (a positive).



While P&G shares are near all-time highs, which looks good, P&G has been a consistent underperformer relative to the broader market.



Over the last 10 years, with dividends included, P&G shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by over 26 percentage points. P&G has restructured a lot over the last few years, from getting rid of Duracell to divesting a large part of its beauty brands. Most of that already is baked into the stock - however - and it needs a new catalyst to push things higher over the next 12-36 months. Peltz could bring that.

We’ll know for sure tomorrow. But I’d take the bet that Peltz gets his board seat. However, it won’t be until 2018 before we get to see any of his strategies implemented - if at all. P&G already is trading at all-time highs and at 25x earnings. Shares are more than appropriately valued. The best option for shareholders is to put Peltz on the board and hope that he can grow the company into its premium valuation and beyond. For now, even with the promise of Peltz on the board, I’d play wait-and-see through 2017.