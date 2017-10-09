Is Corvus Gold A Takeover Target? Evaluating The Potential At Mother Lode

I evaluate the potential of this company and its current valuation, as well as takeover potential.

Corvus bought the "Mother Lode" project from Goldcorp, which is now an investor. This could function as a satellite deposit.

Corvus Gold is a junior explorer and developer, with its main project located in the mining-friendly state of Nevada.

Stock Price: $.62 (On July 9)

Market Cap: $58.73 million

Corvus Gold (OTCQX:CORVF) is on my radar right now for a few reasons.

First, the company acquired the high-potential Mother Lode property from Goldcorp (GG) on June 6, 2017 at what appears to be a very reasonable price. Secondly, Corvus reported strong 92% average gold recoveries in the first phase of testing recoveries using the AAO method of oxidizing sulfide mineralization (more details here). That gives it higher recoveries than what was highlighted on its PEA study. Lastly, Corvus recently added major gold/silver producer Coeur Mining (CDE) as a strategic investor, as Coeur subscribed for 6.2 million common shares of Corvus at C$.75 per share, representing 6.23% of the outstanding shares. Coeur also has the option to "double down" on this investment at any time until Jan. 15, 2018, so its possible Coeur will become a 12.46% owner of Corvus before then.

I had previously stated in my last update that I had never covered the company before, but that was a mistake; I actually wrote a bullish article on Corvus back in July 22, 2015, and said there was big upside in shares at $.44.

Now trading at $.62 with a market cap of about $60 million, that was the right call, but this is a more mature and developed gold junior right now, so I'm actually more bullish on Corvus now than I was back then. I see at least 50% - 75% upside in shares, and possibly more long-term under a takeover scenario, as I'll explain below.

Corvus is focused on advancing its 100%-owned North Bullfrog project in Nevada to production. The project's located on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, which includes existing mines such as Comstock (35 million gold equivalent ounce deposit), Round Mountain (20 million gold ounces) and Bullfrog, which is 8 km south of North Bullfrog and was formerly operated by Barrick Gold (ABX) (2.5 million ounce).

The previous PEA released on the project was positive, with much room for growth. Highlights on the 1.5 million ounce resource include production of 154,000 gold equivalent ounces over the first six years, AISC under $850 per ounce and a net present value (after tax, 5% discount) of $245.9 million, using $1,200 gold prices. Initial capital is reasonable at $175 million, with low sustaining capital of $83.3 million, or $9 million annually.

While not eye-popping, this was a pretty good PEA given the high production rates and reasonable capital requirements.

Numerous drill programs have been completed since that positive PEA, however, and the project now contains 1.8 million ounces of gold, plus 7 million ounces of silver. But the resource should continue to expand, which will likely improve the economics of this project.

In April, Corvus said that its initial follow-up drill holes from the North Jolly Jane target at North Bullfrog returned "broad zones of low-grade mineralization with several, plus ten-meter-thick zones of +0.5 g/t gold."

In February, positive results were released from a western zone exploration target, with highlights including .97 g/t gold over 38.1 meters, and a week prior, Corvus had announced .57 g/t gold over 108 meters at an east target called the Liberator Zone.

I think these results were positive, but the key now for Corvus will be to aggressively drill at the 100% owned Mother Lode project, which is located only 10 km's southeast of North Bullfrog.

I see strong potential here at Mother Lode, and it didn't cost Corvus much to acquire.

The project was bought from Goldcorp (GG) at a cost of just $1.50 per existing resource ounce (Corvus issued 1 million common shares and a 1% royalty, with an additional 1% royalty when gold is over $1,400 per ounce). Mother lode is a nearby deposit that contains a historic resource base of 433,000 ounces of gold at 1.6 g/t, with 172 existing drill holes.

Past heap leap production of 34,000 ounces of gold was reported at average grades of 1.8 g/t. The deposit was mined in the late 80's, when gold traded around $400 per ounce, and was shut down when gold prices weakened, so it had nothing to do with issues at the mine.

See below for more details on Mother Lode. The project is located a short distance from North Bullfrog, which is located near power lines, major highways and within 5 miles of a mining town (Beatty, Nevada).

I think Mother Lode is a potential game-changer for Corvus because it could be a higher-grade deposit to add into the mine plan at North Bullfrog (past drill results have included 7.2 g/t gold over 18 meters, 1.9 g/t over 42 meters and 4.8 g/t over 21 meters; most drill results report grades above 1 g/t). This deposit could potentially increase the forecasted production at North Bullfrog, making it a more attractive project for Corvus and making the company a more likely takeover candidate for a mid-tier or major gold miner.

While preliminary tests suggest 50% heap leach recovery grades at Mother Lode, Corvus says it will evaluate the potential for AAO recoveries (over 90% recoveries reported using this method at North Bullfrog, as previously mentioned).

Below is a summary of some past drill results at Mother Lode at numerous targets, including the high-grade main zone, where you'll see one drill returning close to 4 g/t gold over 42.5 meters.

Again, if Corvus Gold experiences exploration success at Mother Lode and delineates a high-grade, NI 43-101 compliant resource, it will likely serve as a satellite heap leach deposit for the mine; Corvus has proposed building 20 road miles to the future North Bullfrog mill. This deposit hasn't been explored since the early 90's, so Corvus has some work to do, but it is a very promising project.

Don't just take my word for it: insiders and major gold producers like Corvus, too.

Insiders are presumably bullish on Corvus Gold as they own 5.2% of the company. Here's where things get even more interesting: major gold producer AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) owns 17.3% of Corvus Gold, while Osisko Mining (OBNFF) owns 2.6% and Goldcorp (GG) owns 1% following the sale of Mother Lode. Combined, these mining companies own 20.9% of Corvus. That's one of the largest positions I've seen lately when it comes to mining companies investing in a junior.

Perhaps more importantly, the management team is strong and includes several industry veterans.

CEO, President and Director Jeffrey Pontius has 35 years of geological experience and led the discovery of the Livengood gold deposit in Alaska, which now contains close to 20 million ounces of gold, as well as leading the discovery and development team for the Cripple Creek deposit in Colorado, which is operated by AngloGold and has over 15 million ounces of gold.

Pontius also spent five years as CEO of International Tower Hill Mines (THM), and spent seven years as the U.S. and North American Exploration Manager for AngloGold, which now has a massive stake in his company.

Carl Brechtel, chief operating officer, also worked for AngloGold for several years, where he was Pre-Feasibility Manager and Manager of Underground Mining. Mark Reischman, Nevada exploration manager, was previously with AngloGold and Barrick as a project manager. I think this is a great team and the right team to be developing this deposit.

In terms of liquidity, the company is cashed up and ready to explore Mother Lode following the Coeur deal, as it has approximately $6 million in cash and could receive another $6 million if Coeur decides to follow-up its investment.

There should be steady news flow over the next year or so with drill results from YellowJacket, as well as Mother Lode exploration results, a potential follow up investment by Coeur, an updated resource base at North Bullfrog and an updated PEA. Higher gold prices would also be positive for the stock, of course.

The Bottom Line on Corvus Gold

I see very, very strong takeover potential at this company in 2018, especially if Corvus achieves exploration success at Mother Lode and incorporates a high-grade resource into an updated PEA or pre-feasibility study.

The company also looks undervalued here based on its current resource and PEA study results, as it trades at a market cap of $60 million or so compared to the North Bullfrog PEA's NPV of $246 million. Again, that's post-tax value and using a lower gold price of $1,200 per ounce, and using a 5% discount rate. And this project is located in a world-class mining jurisdiction, so I would argue the project deserves a higher valuation because of its location.

You also have to factor in the strong management team with insider ownership, as well as major support from AngloGold and Coeur, as well as the potential for a takeover from these companies, or another company such as Goldcorp, Barrick or a mid-tier producer or junior developer interested in M&A, such as another holding of mine, Gold Standard Ventures (GSV). The valuation should be higher, period.

My price target for Corvus Gold is currently set at $1 per share and I think a future takeover would have to occur at that price or higher, although this will depend on the success achieved at Mother Lode, the size and grades of the updated resource base and the economics of the updated PEA study incorporated Mother Lode.

On the high end, I think the stock could end up being worth $1.50 per share or higher ($150-$160 million market cap) if the updated NPV of the project comes in north of $300 million (using a $1,200 gold price). This doesn't seem unreasonable since the current NPV is $246 million and uses a lower resource base of 1.5 million gold ounces and estimates 1.2 million recovered gold ounces. Of course, the value of the company will likely be higher if gold prices rise, too, as this project carries significant leverage to gold.

I plan on building a sizeable position of at least 2% of my total holdings, although it may warrant a larger position if drill results impress at Mother Lode.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.