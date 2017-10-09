Brinker International: Avoid It

Brinker International’s comparable sales and traffic are on a downward trend and there are no signs of revival here.

In what looks like an overvalued sector, whenever you come across a stock selling as cheap as Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), you always want to have a deeper look to find an opportunity. For investors coming across EAT and wondering if they are missing an opportunity here by not buying at such a deep discount, here’s the answer - avoid Brinker International. There are reasons why the stock is trading at such a low PE, and worse, there seem to be no signs of revival soon.

First, the numbers. Brinker International’s comparable store sales have been falling since last eight quarters consecutively. Now that’s a long period of fall.

Source: Company reports

The traffic across Chili’s and Maggiano’s brands has been falling since the last five years, except for 2015, when it was relatively flat.

Source: Company reports

But the bad news doesn’t end here. The company has recorded a shareholders’ deficit for the last three years, and the deficit is increasing every year!

Source: 2017 10-K

The deficit is arising out of the share buybacks that the company is doing. With restricted revenue and income growth as well as falling comparable sales and traffic, a rising shareholders’ deficit is a clear warning sign.

Source: 2017 10-K

EAT’s yield close to 4.8% looks attractive, and one might be tempted to think that it alone provides a decent return, irrespective of where the stock goes from here. But, with such a balance sheet, the sustainability of its dividend is highly questionable.

Measures are taken, but will likely not suffice

Brinker International is taking numerous measures to revive growth, but the crisis it faces is deeper. Its “Chili's Is Back, Baby Back, Baby Back” will likely strike a chord with customers. But the question is - will a simple campaign solve the longstanding problems of this struggling chain and bring its customers back? I doubt it. The issue is the sustained drop in traffic and sales. It’s a long time and the headwinds the sector is facing make a recovery even more difficult.

The other very strong possibility is a takeover. But the weakness that casual dining segment is facing, Brinker’s balance sheet, and finally the kind of response its brands are getting, all mean that the stock might go down further before it's acquired. If this happens, a premium, if at all it gets any, on the low price may not be enough to generate positive returns.

In short, it’s a stock that can be best avoided at the moment.

