The Kinder Morgan Floor

If you follow Kinder Morgan (KMI), I'd be shocked if you missed the big news back in July. The press release title says it all:

Kinder Morgan Announces Expected 60% Dividend Increase for 2018 and Projects 25% Annual Dividend Growth from 2018 Through 2020

Furthermore, we've seen articles like this:

There's plenty more news and a lot of it is positive and long term in nature. For example, KMI certainly has an impressive asset footprint:

Source: Kinder Morgan

And, KMI's fee-based cash flow is impressive:

Source: Kinder Morgan

These kinds of advantages are pretty well known. So, let's step back and look at the bigger picture. There is one thing that should push KMI higher into the future. As long as KMI doesn't screw up, this is a powerful force.

The Massive Tailwind

KMI has a wonderful tailwind in the form of LNG exports.

Remember, the U.S. wasn't exporting oil until late 2015. And liquefied natural gas didn't start flowing out of the U.S. until near the end of 2016. Therefore, as long as fracking doesn't die, KMI is going to be moving a lot of energy.

The Size of the Opportunity

Here's a great overview of mega-trend from KMI's point of view:

Source: Kinder Morgan

Looking at the U.S. market, KMI expects demand to rise by 32% through 2026. That's backed by Wood Mackenzie.

Considering that KMI moves 40% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S. things are looking pretty good. The excitement about KMI's future is driven by a mega trend, not some technology breakthrough or new product launch.

The point is that KMI should be safe going into the future. Unless there is a massive, multi-year drop in energy from here, KMI should be able to ride the mega trend.

In my opinion, it's extremely unlikely that KMI would cut their dividend again. Furthermore, there is reason to believe that KMI might be able to pull off the large dividend increases that are planned for 2018 through 2020.

What About the Storm Clouds?

There are definitely political risks and regulatory risks. In fact, let's face it, there are many other risks. KMI bluntly tells us about these business risks:

Regulatory

FERC rate cases (Products pipelines and Natural Gas pipelines)

CO2 crude oil production volumes

Throughput on volume-based assets

Commodity prices

Project cost overruns/in-service delays

Economically sensitive businesses (e.g. steel and coal terminals)

Foreign exchange rates

Environmental (e.g. pipeline/asset failures)

Terrorism

Interest rates

I always like to look at budget assumptions around price. Here's what KMI has been using for planning for 2017:

$53/Bbl average strip price for crude

$3.00/MMBtu average strip price for

And, here's the direct impact of deviations from those assumptions:

$1/Bbl change in oil price = ~$6 million DCF impact

10¢/MMBtu change in natural gas price = ~$1 million DCF impact

1% change in NGL/crude ratio = ~$3 million DCF impact

The point is that there are risks. There's no doubt about it. So, despite the tailwinds and strong foundation for 2018 and beyond, I want to look at returns if things don't go well. What's the downside look like?

The Kinder Morgan Floor

KMI's P/E ratio is a bit tricky to calculate. That said, let's "squint" and say that the average has been around 30 over the last few years. For reference, here's what Nasdaq tells us:

Let's keep looking into the future.

What would happen if KMI's P/E collapsed from an average of about 30 to around 20? If you're wondering how that might happen, just scroll back up and look at the risks. What matters is that we're looking for a floor.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

We'd be looking at a total rate of return from now through the end of 2020 of about 20%. The price gain would about 3% and the rest of the gain would come obviously come from the dividend.

Perhaps more importantly, and in line with how I think, the total annual rate of return would be a respectable 5.74%. Further, I think it would be prudent to round that down to maybe 3-5%. What I like is that even with this P/E collapse, we're looking at a positive gain. The floor isn't under water.

The KMI dividend is powerful. I feel like I'm on the horse yelling giddy up! At the same time, the bad news is... the dividend. What I mean is that the floor here is almost entirely dependent on the dividend. Remember KMI's promise: 60% dividend increase in 2018, and 25% annual growth through 2020. I feel like saying "caveat emptor" here, but this is different world than 2015.

I'm also very aware of the No. 1 risk to Kinder Morgan. It's the price of energy. If this happens to oil again, KMI will not be immune:

Source: MacroTrends

All that said, as long as there isn't a collapse, it looks very much like the Kinder Morgan "return floor" is probably in the 3-5% annual range.

Although I'm still not happy with Kinder Morgan's management due the poor communication around the dividend cut, as a long-term holder, I think this is pretty good news for investors. I'll continue to hold and I'm comfortable waiting and collecting the dividend.