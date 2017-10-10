Grains And Other Agricultural Commodities Pre-WASDE

The prices of grains that trade on futures exchanges tend to become volatile around the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report (WASDE). Many analysts project the crop yield, inventory, and demand numbers leading into the monthly missive and prices tend to move after its release based on the USDA figures. Therefore, it is the difference between market expectations and WASDE projection that often foster price moves to the up or downside.

In 2017, we have witnessed volatility in grain prices. The potential for a drought that started in late June in the Dakotas and Montana caused the price of wheat to rally sharply, and corn and soybean prices followed reaching peaks in early July. However, rains across the fertile Plains of the United States washed away the fears of drought and 2017 wound up being the fifth straight year of bumper crops. The prices of grains spent the rest of the summer giving up all of the June and early July gains and fell to levels that were at or below where they started from in June.

Given demographic trends around the world, each year the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains has increased, and the markets have become dependent on bumper crops. Growing demand has been one of the primary observations in the monthly WASDE report over recent years. The September WASDE report told markets what most analysts and market participants already knew. 2017 will be the fifth straight year of bumper crops in the United States. The market expected a bearish WASDE report, and it was not disappointed. However, aggressive selling did not follow the September WASDE report. Instead, the prices of wheat, corn, and soybeans stabilized and moved higher in the wake of the release. It appears that the market ran out of selling after falling throughout July, August, and early September and reached levels that encouraged demand that lifted prices.

On Thursday, October 12, the USDA will release its October WASDE report at noon EST. The October report comes during the heart of the harvest season, and there is plenty of meat on the bone when it comes to actual crop production and inventories as the season of projections turns to reality.

A potential for surprises

There were few surprises in the September WASDE report which told markets 2017 is the fifth straight year of bumper crops. The market tends to focus on two factors when it comes to the report, and both are on the supply side of the fundamental equation.

Source: Agriculture.com

As the chart shows, crop yields came in higher than both the USDA August projections and market estimates in the September WASDE for corn and soybeans. Source: Agriculture.com

Ending stocks came in higher in corn in September than the previous month, but all three of the major grains’ ending stock numbers were above market expectations in the wake of the September WASDE report.

The October report will come out on Thursday, and the USDA’s projections will reflect a greater reality when it comes to both the final crop yield and ending stock numbers and that always poses the potential for a surprise.

The price action in the grain sector was impressive in the wake of the September report, and we will soon find out if it is the demand side of the market and weaker dollar that will continue to support the prices of grains.

Soybeans

New crop November soybean futures went into the September WASDE report at around the $9.60 per bushel level. Source: CQG

The initial reaction to higher yield and stockpiles took November bean futures down to $9.3750 on September 12, but the price quickly reversed and traded to a high of $9.87 on September 27. On Monday, October 09, November beans were trading at just under the $9.70 per bushel level just ten cents above the level they went into the September WASDE.

Corn

December corn futures closed at $3.58 per bushel on the session before the September monthly report from the USDA. Source: CQG

December corn fell to lows of $3.455 per bushel in the wake of the September missive, but then rallied to highs of $3.58 on September 29. December corn is going into this week’s report at around $3.50 per bushel, 8 cents lower than last month’s level.

Wheat

December CBOT wheat closed at $4.3475 per bushel on September 11. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December CBOT wheat futures shows, wheat put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on the day of the September WASDE. On September 12, wheat traded to a low of $4.2825 and closed at $4.42 per bushel. Wheat traded to a high of $4.6275 on 27 as it followed through on the upside after the bullish technical pattern, but it was trading back down at $4.3650 on October 9, close to the level it went into the September report.

Cotton, FCOJ, and meats

The October WASDE will not only cover the supply and demand characteristics of the grain markets, but it is likely to steer the paths of least resistance in cotton, FCOJ, and meat futures. Source: CQG

On September 11, December cotton futures closed at 72.22 cents per pound. However, the fiber was already on its way lower in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma as the storm did not impact the South Carolina crop. A bearish WASDE that projected increases in production and inventories caused the price of cotton to fall to a low of 67.40 cents per pound on October 3 and the fiber was trading around the 68.95 cents per pound level on October 9. Source: CQG

While Hurricane Irma did not do damage to the cotton crop, the Floridian orange groves were another story. November FCOJ went into the September WASDE trading at the $1.5145 per pound level and while they rallied to highs of $1.6060 on September 13, November OJ was trading around $1.5665 on October 9. The prospects of winter season and fears of freezes in Floridian groves over coming months and the critical growing season in Brazil are likely to provide uncertainty for the FCOJ market. While the USDA will provide guidance on hard evidence during the harvest for many agricultural commodities in their October report, the path of least resistance for the orange juice market will likely depend on weather conditions in Brazil, the world’s leading producer. Source: CQG

The chart of December live cattle futures highlights that beef closed at $1.1295 per pound on September 11, and after a bullish WASDE that told markets, beef supplies were lower than expectations, rallied to highs of $1.17725 per pound on September 22. Live cattle futures will likely go into this week’s report around those highs as they were trading at $1.1745 on October 9. Source: CQG

Finally, December lean hog futures closed at 58.725 cents per pound on September 11, and a bearish WASDE that told markets about supplies that were more than abundant sent the price to lows of 56.10 on September 25. However, hogs have recovered and were trading north of 61 cents per pound on October 9.

We are likely to see lots of volatility later this week in many of the agricultural commodities futures markets. The USDA will be dealing with hard data in this week’s missive, and past projections are likely to give way to the reality of the current state of inventories and actual crop yield numbers in the October report. Fasten your seatbelts we could see some wild moves in the agricultural markets starting at noon EST on Thursday, October 12.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.