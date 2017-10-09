Why National Beverage Sold Off

Shares of National Beverage Corporation (FIZZ) have sold off considerably over the past week, down 12% with major down days several times. I believe the primary driver of the sell-off is Coca-Cola’s (KO) $220 million acquisition of Mexican sparkling water company Topo Chico, which competes with FIZZ’s LaCroix. Although I think shares of National Beverage are trading above intrinsic value, I believe the sell off is unwarranted. In fact, I believe Topo Chico cannot only grow concurrently, but I think it also underscores Coke’s need to buy external brands to launch products. Though Coke will be able to significantly increase national distribution, I believe the company will fail to build the organic hype that has driven LaCroix’s success. Let’s take a look at the failure of Sparkling Dasani and 20th Century brand building, and why LaCroix is unique relative to Topo Chico.

Dasani Sparkling a Failure; Brand Building in the Age of the Millennial

The growth in LaCroix over the past few years has been obvious to all observers in the packaged beverage market, and Coke has attempted in vain to replicate this ascent. In 2016, flavored Canada Dry Sparkling Water beverages started to hit the shelves, often at a discount to LaCroix. Anecdotally, I saw these cases collecting dust while LaCroix couldn’t remain stocked.

Subsequently, Coke released its own “LaCroix” in the form of its Dasani Sparkling Beverages. Though these came in fancy slim cans with flavors similar to the high-end LaCroix Cure line, I do not believe they are resonating with consumers. Coke tries Dasani brand extensions every few years, going as far as to create flavored waters in the mid-2000s when that was a prominent trend. However, I think the brand simply lacks the bottoms-up, organic dedication that LaCroix elicits. Coke can even outspend LaCroix 10:1 targeting existing LaCroix customers on Facebook (FB), but I still do not believe Coke will achieve the same level of success.

Whether its the outdated ‘90s cans, a hipster millennial trend, or something else, there is certainly a brand equity that has emerged at LaCroix. I think the same can be said for Topo Chico, and I do not think MBAs at a Fortune 500 company are the right people to build these brands. Coke can implement all of its 20th Century tactics for brand building, using its massive scale to enter a growing market with the best flavors and attractive cans, but Dasani Sparkling Water will not become LaCroix. It’s not about the product as much as it’s about the brand.

With the lack of need for pricey television or print spending, brands are scaling at a rapid pace without investing heavily in traditional sales and marketing dollars. This is exactly why Coke bought Topo Chico—it can’t build this brand itself.

Coexistence is entirely possible and extremely likely

Topo Chico and LaCroix have thus far coexisted, and I’m certain both are growing at robust rates. That said, they don’t directly compete each other as much as one might think. Topo Chico is entirely unflavored sparkling water, similar to Pellegrino. LaCroix, on the other hand, has thinkpieces dedicated to its crazy, unique blend of flavors like Pamplemousse and Peach-Pear. They compete with each other the way all beverages technically compete with each other, but I think it's wrong to consider them a 1:1 substitute in the eyes of consumers.

I also believe LaCroix’s flavors make it a more interesting product for children under 18 who in many cases are growing up drinking LaCroix like I grew up drinking Diet Coke and Sprite (4-5 cans a day). I believe this is a solid driver of current growth, and more importantly, I think it will be the primary catalyst of a multi-year volume growth story.

Historically, both brands have been somewhat limited geographically. I sit at the apex of the LaCroix hype machine in the Midwest, and Topo Chico primarily sells its products in Texas. I suspect Topo Chico will be available in my grocery store in a matter of months, but again, I think the product positions itself to compete against Perrier and Pellegrino—not LaCroix. Topo Chico’s green bottling even naturally positions itself against these brands.

Most importantly, the tailwinds driving the broader category remain strong. Consumers in the United States want carbonated beverages without the perceived downside of both sugar and artificially sweetened sodas. This secular growth story is in its early stages, and I think the trend can grow sustainably in the mid-to-high single digits for the next several years due to the relatively low penetration at this time.

Don’t sell FIZZ based on this Coke acquisition

Ultimately, I think the key takeaway is that this acquisition will not impact the long-term growth story at LaCroix. I think the brand is growing stronger by the day, and I think its uniquely 21st Century organic growth will make the business hard to replicate. Topo Chico will undoubtedly expand its geographic presence and distribution, but I do not think it will materially impact LaCroix as the two products aren’t even perfect substitutes. Shares of FIZZ look a bit pricey, but this is a massive growth story that still may be in its early innings.