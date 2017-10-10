Can You Earn Income In Commodities?

In the world of stocks, the dividend is a carrot that attracts many investors. The dividend represents a steady stream of earnings. Over recent years, the central bank cut rates to zero in the United States. In Europe, rates fell to levels where depositors found their deposits shrinking under the weight of a negative return or a storage fee for money in accounts. Meanwhile, the yields on equities created cash flow not available in the risk-free or low-risk debt markets. Yields remain at very low historical levels.

Investors have lots of vehicles to choose from when putting capital to work, and they tend to have two goals: capital appreciation and dividend yield. Commodities have always been alternative investment vehicles. Before the advent of ETF and ETN products, an investment in the commodities market involved a direct physical purchase of a hard asset, a volatile investment in the highly leveraged futures and options markets, or parking money with a Commodity Trading Advisor or a Commodity Pool Operator. Commodities get a bad rap, and perhaps it is well deserved. After all, commodities are some of the riskiest assets, as prices can double, triple, or halve in value in short periods. Fortunes have been made and lost in the commodities markets - just ask the Hunt Brothers about the risks as they made a small fortune in the silver market in 1980 from a large one.

When it comes to today’s commodities markets, the potential for capital appreciation and loss remains great. Where there is the risk of big losses, there is the potential for massive gains. Perhaps one of the reasons for volatility in commodities markets is the structure of the markets. Other than investing in stocks of specific producers, where the risk of management can alter returns provided by underlying raw materials, there are only two direct routes for investment. Buying physical commodities is beyond the purview of many investors, as it entails transportation and storage of the raw materials. The other path, via the futures markets, puts market participants in a position where they must play in an arena where leverage allows for buying or selling with only a small down payment, initial margin. Additionally, they must settle accounts on a daily basis via variation margin. The structure of futures markets creates a high degree of leverage, which magnifies risk.

However, given global population growth, more people are chasing finite assets, or commodities, these days. Typically, commodities do not offer a steady income for investors, rather those who venture into the shark-filled raw materials markets are looking for grand slam home runs on their investment dollars. Venture capitalists seek huge returns for taking commensurate risks, but these investors diversify their investments so that if they get one winner out of ten or twenty, they can still profit. In the world of commodities, timing is everything, and for the patient and knowledgeable investor, a portfolio that can enjoy both capital appreciation and dividend yield is a possibility.

With rates rising, dividends in the equities market must compete

The U. S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in the better part of a decade in December 2015 as the short-term Fed Funds rate rose from zero percent. The central bank has hiked rates three more times over the months that followed, and has signaled that markets should expect one more twenty-five basis point hike in 2017 and three more in 2018. Moreover, the Fed has also set in place a program of quantitative tightening, which will allow it to trim the swollen balance sheet. Quantitative easing caused the Fed to purchase government debt securities in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008, which made its balance sheet grow to an unprecedented $4.5 trillion. Balance sheet normalization will allow these debt securities to roll off at a rate of $10 billion per month starting this month.

Additionally, the Fed will increase the monthly reductions by $10 billion per quarter, reaching a maximum of $50 billion per month. The Fed’s program will not depend on economic data, as the central bank will continue to conduct monetary policy only via adjustments in the Fed Funds rate. The QT program could increase medium and longer-term rates at a time when short-term rates are rising. At the same time, it may not be long before the ECB ends its QE program and begins the process of liftoff from negative forty basis points for short-term rates.

In an environment where rates are rising, stocks will need to compete with the more attractive yields offered by bonds. Stocks continue to move to new highs these days, as rates remain historically low. However, there will come a time when bond yields will make investors think twice about their stock holdings, as the risk of competition could eventually weigh on the prices of stocks that are trading at historical highs when it comes to both valuations and nominal prices for individual equities and the major indices.

Commodities do not pay dividends unless they are in backwardation

Commodities have often been an “alternative investment” class. One of the primary reasons for this classification has been the difficulty of the sector when it comes to futures and physical markets, which create a barrier to entry for many investors. The advent of ETF and ETN products over the past decade has made many commodities more accessible for equity investors, but a reputation of price volatility and risk continues to plague the sector.

Commodities traders understand that there are times when the raw material markets offer positive yields for those who buy and hold and times when yields are negative. For the commodities trader, negative yield comes from markets where the supply and demand fundamentals are either in equilibrium or in a surplus condition. At these times, the prices for deferred delivery dates trade at a premium to nearby delivery. The negative yield includes the cost of financing, storage, and insurance of the commodities. Therefore, an owner of a commodity on a futures exchange must pay to roll a long position to the next active delivery date or pay more for purchases for deferred dates. The bottom line is that the long position in the raw materials market comes at a cost - which is the cost of carrying the commodity - and most market professionals call the condition a contango.

A backwardation is a condition in the raw materials arena where deferred prices trade at discounts to nearby prices. Backwardations arise when nearby supplies are lower than nearby demand. An owner of a commodity on a futures exchange will receive a credit or yield when rolling a long position to the next active delivery date or pay less for purchases for deferred dates. The bottom line on a long position in a backwardated market is that the long position in the raw materials market creates a positive yield for the owner.

The concepts of contango and backwardation and process of investing in markets on the basis of spread values are best left to market professionals. However, there are currently a group of diversified commodities producing companies that offer attractive yields for investors and stand ready to profit from higher raw material prices.

The world’s biggest producers have cleaned up their balance sheets and debt loads

The bull market in raw materials came to a screeching halt in 2011 and 2012. Many producers of metals, minerals, agricultural, and energy commodities hit rock bottom, alongside the prices of the raw materials they extract from the crust of the earth or grow in fertile soils, around the globe in late 2015 and early 2016. The bull market that took prices to lofty levels beginning in 2003 allowed for fantastic profits. Many commodities producers over-extended investments in the sector, believing the rally would never come to an end. However, in the years that followed 2012, marginal producers went out of business, and some of the biggest operators in the world found themselves under a mountain of debt that threatened their existence. While the world’s biggest and most diversified commodities producing companies suffered as their shares plunged in early 2016, their plight at the lows has led to strength over recent months. The biggest producers of metals, minerals, and even energy and agricultural products cut expenses, shed non-essential assets, and did yeoman’s work to lower their outstanding debt. At the same time, the low raw material prices created lots of opportunity for the biggest players in the sector as marginal producers went out of business and their properties were gobbled up for pennies on the dollar. China, the world’s leading commodities consumer, did lots of strategic buying of raw material assets around the world as prices moved to lows in 2016.

Since the start of 2016, we have seen a recovery in the raw materials sector, and even though interest rates are rising in the U.S. and around the world, improvements in the global economy have increased demand for commodities. The world’s biggest producers have emerged from a weak position at the start of 2016 to a renewed strength, and many have learned a significant lesson when it comes to debt. The equities market has rewarded the world’s biggest commodities producing companies, as their share prices have rallied. However, when it comes to valuation, price-to-earnings multiples remain lower than in many other sectors, even though dividend yields are attractive at current share prices.

Commodities dividends via the strongest producers

The world will continue to require the staples that build infrastructure, feed, and power the world and are essentials. The consolidation in the commodities sector over recent years has created some strong diversified companies that are in a position to thrive as economic conditions improve around the world. Moreover, these select companies trade at lower multiples than average and offer greater yields because of the perceived risk of the commodities sector.

Source: Shiller PE Ratio

The average P/E of the S&P 500 is around 31.05 times earnings these days and is at the second highest level in history. The CAPE is above the level that led to the stock market crash in 1929 and was only higher in the late 1990s during the technology bubble. However, the P/Es of the major commodities producing companies are all below 20 these days.

Source: Barchart

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was trading at just over $48 per share on October 9. The company was trading at a multiple of 14.01 times earnings and currently pays a 4.56% dividend.

Source: Barchart

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was trading at just over $41 per share on October 9 with a P/E of 18.62 times earnings. It pays a 4.16% dividend at that price. Source: Barchart

Vale (NYSE:VALE), the Brazilian commodities giant, was trading at $9.81 on October 9, and it had a P/E of 14.14 times earnings. VALE is currently paying a 2.79% dividend on its shares.

Source: Barchart

Finally, Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), the commodities producer and trading giant, was at $9.445 on October 9 with a P/E of 16.17 times earnings and a dividend of 1.46%.

While many, if not most, companies listed on stock exchanges are trading at all-time highs, these diversified commodities trading firms remain well below their record highs from 2008-2012. Therefore, each of these companies continues to offer the potential for capital appreciation, while paying attractive dividends as investors wait for capital growth. With the average dividend yield of stocks between 2% and 2.5%, three of four of these companies offer a higher dividend at a lower multiple. The path of least resistance for the stock prices of these global giants depends on the prices of the commodities they produce. Commodities have been making higher lows since early 2016.

A weak dollar and rising inflationary pressures will fuel capital growth and dividend yield

The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. There is a historical inverse relationship between the U.S. currency and raw materials prices.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the index has dropped from 103.815 in January 2017 to around 93.5 - a decline of around 10%, which is supportive for the prices of raw materials. At the same time, after the better part of a decade of accommodative central bank monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe, the monetary authorities are just starting to tighten credit. However, the effects of years of easy credit and an interest rate environment that remains close to historical lows could create an inflationary effect in coming months and years. While traditional measures of inflation remain below the U.S. Fed’s 2% target rate, the costs of healthcare, education, and even a trip to the supermarket have gone up dramatically over recent years, indicating that the central bank’s methodology and stance towards inflationary pressures could be behind the curve. At the same time, the malaise that impacted the global economy in the years that followed the housing crisis in the U.S. and sovereign debt crisis in Europe has given way to moderate economic growth around the world. Growing economic conditions will lead to increased demand for essentials. Finally, with world population growing at a rate of more than 20 million people each quarter, the demand for finite natural resources is rising, as more people are chasing them each day, which could add to pricing pressures in the years ahead.

I believe any balanced investment portfolio should have a percentage invested in the raw materials sector. The four companies mentioned in this piece all offer valuations that are lower than the market’s average and all pay attractive dividends. You can earn income in the commodities market by including some of these companies that have cleaned up their balance sheets in your portfolio, and the potential for capital appreciation could be greater than in many other sectors of today’s market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.