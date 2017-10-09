PMO - Good As Long As You Don't Dig Too Deep

This article was originally published in its entirety for Income Idea subscribers.

The fund currently yields a 5.14% distribution and is trading at a discount of 5.11% to its Net Asset Value.

Over the past few weeks, we discussed a number of municipal closed end funds. We have covered a number of funds which were trading at attractive valuations such as Delaware National Muni CEF (VFL), Nuveen Select Tax-Free 2 CEF (NXQ), Nuveen Select Tax-Free CEF (NXP) and the DTF Tax-Free Income Inc CEF (DTF).

A few days ago, I received a request from a subscriber to take a look at a fund they owned, the Putnam Municipal Opportunities Fund (PMO).

While I have not owned it directly I have owned it through a unit investment trust.

As with other investment requests, we will be doing this on the fly. So.. let's get started.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Putnam Investments

Managers: Paul Drury (May 1, 2002), Garrett Hamilton (Dec 31, 2016)

AUM: $686 million in investment exposure, $507 million common assets

Historical Style: Investment Grade Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks high current income and capital preservation exempt from Federal income tax through investment in investment grade municipal bonds.

Number of Holdings: 392

Current Yield: 5.14% based on market price, monthly distributions

Inception Date: 5/28/1993

Fees: 1.07% Net Expense Ratio

Discount to NAV: 5.11%

Sources: CEF Connect, Putnam Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

This will be the first place to state this, I LIKE Putnam as a sponsor and particularly for CEFs where they provide all of the information, you may be looking for fairly easily.

With this fund, like other municipal closed end funds, you are looking for federal tax-free income.

Putnam does go further in their semi-annual report highlighting the benefits of CEFs.

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The place where I am left a little short, however, is searching for the fund's strategy. The only thing I have been able to find so far between searching through the website and the semi-annual reports is the following...

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has the flexibility to invest in municipal bonds issued by any state in the country or U.S. territory. The bonds are often backed by the issuing entity or by revenues collected from usage fees and have varying degrees of credit risk — the risk that the issuer would not be able to repay the bond. The fund also combines bonds of differing credit quality. In addition to investing in high-quality bonds, the fund’s managers allocate a portion of the portfolio to lower-rated bonds, which may offer higher income in return for more risk. When deciding whether to invest in a bond, the managers consider factors such as credit risk, interest-rate risk, and the risk that the bond will be prepaid.

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

In short, the fund can invest wherever it wants.

The Portfolio

The fund is invested in line with muni CEF expectations, it is fully invested in municipal bonds.

Less than 1% of the fund is in cash.

The top 10 holdings of the fund represent right about 11% of the fund. Diversification is the name of the fund it seems.

Source: Putnam Website

The one set of stats that the fund does not provide on the website and which we have to dig deeper for is the top state breakdown. In the latest report, we are able to find the data.

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

As we can see the top state is California, which is what you would expect to find now, seeing that California is one of the largest economies and issuers of bonds.

Illinois and Texas make up 11.6% and 10% respectively. Keep in mind, this is as of the end of April 2017.

I am glad to see NJ makes up only 6.3%.

Since people will be asking, let's take a look at Illinois exposure and in particular the one that worries most, the Chicago GO credit.

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

The fund owns about $15 million in Chicago general obligation bonds. This would be about 2.1% of the total assets or 2.9% of the common assets.

The rest of the Chicago exposure is revenue or utility backed which I feel more comfortable with.

Looking more broadly at Illinois state GO obligations, we find $7.75 million in par value.

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

This would be 1.1% of fund's assets or 1.5% of common assets.

Whatever your feelings are about Chicago and IL, the exposure seems manageable.

Looking over the industry breakdown for the fund further shows us that General Obligation bonds make up a small allocation of the fund, approximately 7.5% each.

Source: Putnam Website

If we look at the maturity breakdown of the bonds, we find the fund is positioned towards the shorter to intermediate end of the maturity curve with the majority of the fund's bonds maturity in less than 10 years. This does position the fund better for rising interest rates, however, in a flattening yield curve, this may actually be a net negative.

Having shorter maturities in an overall declining rate environment presents further re-investment risk and one of the reasons why I suspect the fund had to recently cut its distribution.

Source: Putnam Website

Looking at the quality breakdown we find the majority of the fund being rated BBB or better.

Source: Putnam Website

More than 68% of the fund is rated A or better and 85.43% is rated BBB or better. This compares to 69.6% and 89.51% for a quality focused fund like the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Income Fund (NEA).

Putting it all together we can look at the fund statistics. Thanks to Putnam, we can easily find the information we are looking for right on the website.

Source: Putnam Website

The fund has an average effective maturity of 6.59 years. As discussed above, this presents significant reinvestment risk if interest rates remain low or continue to decline.

The average effective duration of the fund or how we measure risk is 7.89 years.

What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV is expected to decline by 7.89%. Please note, the duration is a measure of risk not maturity.

Furthermore, we further know that we need to adjust that duration figure for the leverage. Once leverage adjusted we have a duration of 10.04 years.

This means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the NAV is expected to decline by 10.04%.

Overall the fund is a fairly high-quality fund that looks to generate higher yields with dabbling in lower quality investment grades, however, it does focus on shorter maturities.

Leverage

This fund is levered through the use of "remarketed" preferred shares.

As of the last update, the fund had a total of $178,850,000 in preferred shares through 2 series.

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

The key thing is that these shares are "remarketed" where the interest rate is set by an auction market, this case a 7 day time period.

During the last reportable time period,

The applicable dividend rate for the remarketed preferred shares on April 30, 2017, was 1.508% for Series B and 1.475% for Series C shares

This rate is a bit on the high side.

When browsing the report looking for other information, I saw another reference to preferred shares.

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

Well, that's new. Why would they want to redeem some traditionally low-cost leverage?

We get our "answer" in the Distributions to Shareholders section,

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

A period of time when the preferred shares were not able to be remarketed? A failed auction... something we saw in 2007.

The big thing for me is the language. The failed auctions were plural, not a one-off occurrence. I would really want to know just how many times it failed and at what brokerage houses.

Below is a chart of the 1-month commercial paper. It has increased about 60 basis points over the last year to today's 1.14%. The default rate on this basis would be 110% of 1.14% or 1.254%.

1 Month AA Financial Commercial Paper Rate data by YCharts

This rate would actually be not bad.

Unfortunately, the default rate is the higher of the above OR the "tax equivalent of the short-term municipal bond rate."

I cannot find what that is based on so let's take a look at the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond yield. It is currently .91% so net of fees let's round it up to 1%.

SUB Dividend Yield ((NYSE:TTM)) data by YCharts

To make it "tax equivalent" let's take our 1% and multiply by 40%, so 1.4%, and then we can do 110% default rate to that, or 1.54%.

Overall, this default rate is not that horrible, but it is a greater rate than what most CEFs which we recently looked at in this space paid.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield is 5.14% and is trading at a discount of 5.11% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Like many CEFs and muni funds, it was hit during Q4 2016 and this fund was hit a bit harder than others. While both the NAV and price per share have recovered, they have not recovered all of the losses.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see the fund has operated for the most part with a premium until 2004 and has since predominately traded at a sizable discount. More than that, during the recessions over the last few decades, the fund did not seem to attract the quality trade.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking next at the performance year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 10.11%. The price per share increased 5.87% while the NAV increased 4.23%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has decreased about 1.5% since the start of the year.

PMO data by YChartsOver the last year, the fund has just squeezed out a gain, achieving a total return of 1.21%. The price per share is down 4.02% while the NAV has declined 2.92%. Over the last year, the discount to NAV has opened up about 1%.

PMO data by YCharts

To put the fund's performance into perspective, let's compare it to a number of peers and benchmarks.

The fund compares itself against the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index, which we will use the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) to replicate.

We will also look at the fund against some other CEFs such as the largest national municipal CEF, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Income Fund (NEA), and two of the CEFs which we recently looked at and I liked, the Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Fund 2 (NXQ) and the Delaware Tax Free Fund (VFL).

Let's get started with YTD numbers.

Year to date, PMO has been the best performer on a total return basis achieving a 10.11% total return, followed closely by the unlevered NXQ.

PMO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last year, however, the fund's 1.21% total return places it in the bottom of the CEF pack.

PMO Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a 3 year basis, the fund has once again been the top performer returning 27.67% on a total return basis, followed by the Delaware VFL, the Nuveen NEA and Nuveen NXQ closed end funds. All four closed end funds have easily doubled up the total returns of the municipal ETF.

PMO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over 5 years, the fund has returned nearly identical numbers to the 3-year returns. It was in the same ballpark as the Delaware CEF.

PMO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over 10 years, the fund really has stood out returning 105%, 25% more than the other CEFs and double the returns of the municipal ETF.

PMO Total Return Price data by YCharts

While we do have to credit the fund for terrific numbers, it was also in large part to being both levered and being able to invest in lower quality credits.

Bottom Line

To most people who would go through the initial research process of selecting closed end funds, PMO would look like an amazing fund to invest in, trading at a decent discount paying an above average distribution.

The fund has also been a terrific performer over every measured time frame compared to the underlying benchmark, the Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

On the pricing side, the fund's current discount of 5.11% is in line with its previous year's average.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the current pricing over the longer term does make the fund a tad on the expensive side, however.

Source: CEF Connect

As with a few other funds which we have looked at, the fund does have an open share repurchase plan with the ability to repurchase up to 10% of the fund's shares outstanding whenever shares are trading at a discount.

Source: Putnam PMO Semi-Annual Report

Overall, the fund "checks off" most of the boxes representing the things CEF investors would be looking for. Unfortunately, I don't believe it is enough. For a number of reasons, the fund does not sit right with me, all of which have nothing to do with the past and are issues hiding underneath the surface some of which we discussed above.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Putnam Investments - PMO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.