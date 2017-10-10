Orbital ATK - It Ain't Over Till It's Over

If OA is acquired - by anyone - we think AJRD will follow suit; if OA fails to complete a merger, we believe both will remain independent.

Completion is not without risk and we believe a counterbid is possible - but that the ultimate winner will still be NOC.

Background

We recently posted a note about the quasi-duopolist merchant suppliers of rocket motors, Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) and Orbital ATK (OA) – see Space 2.0 - A Small Step For Tech Investors. We noted that OA, then trading at $133.16 whilst subject to a bid of $134.50/share from Northrop Grumman (NOC), offered merger arbitrage gains and also the potential for a counterbid at a higher level than the NOC deal. We further noted that AJRD had traded up to $34.99 as a result of speculation that it too would be subject to a bid.

Updated Analysis

This situation is worth following closely and, as the song goes, it ain’t over till it's over. Here we present our latest analysis.

Firstly, here’s the recent price history of each:

OA Short-Term Share Price vs. NOC Bid – Last 5 Days

AJRD Short-Term Share Price – Last 30 Days

Stock price formation during a takeover period is typically unrelated to the company’s trading performance or prevailing multiples in its sector. During this particular period in a company’s history, price simply represents the aggregate of investor expectations as regards an acquisition. For a company in OA’s position, one normally expects the stock to trade at a small discount to the bid price; that discount represents (a) the risk that the bid will not complete due to either regulatory reasons or the buyer’s ability to fund a completion and (b) the time factor of money between merger announcement and completion, which is typically some months if HSR or other merger clearances are required. If the target stock trades at a heavy discount to the offer price, the market is signalling that it believes the deal is unlikely to complete; if at a premium, the market is signalling that it believes the company has been undervalued by the bidder and/or that a competing bid is coming. For a US public company (less so for European companies) one also expects to see class-action lawsuits by groups of shareholders claiming that the board has not achieved a sufficiently high price for the business and therefore that it has served interests other than those of shareholders.

OA – Cream of the Crop

OA has traded unusually close to the NOC bid level thus far and indeed in post-market, order taking has on occasion reached a price a little above the NOC bid. This we believe is a signal from the market that, firstly, it sees low/no regulatory or funding risk around the deal – and, secondly, that the market is looking for a counterbid.

We think the market is right on the first point. There is little overlap between NOC and OA in terms of products and so it is unlikely that the combination will result in excessive market share in any particular product category. It is possible that a US Government entity might object to the vertical integration of the two companies – because this integration will inevitably reduce customer pricing power – but so far such a response has not been made public. Indeed it would be surprising if, at some point prior to merger announcement, the various US Government entities had not been consulted about the possibility of such an integration.

The interesting question about OA and, as a result, about AJRD as we shall see below, is whether a counter is coming. The bald fact that the share price has even briefly traded above the offer price tells us that the market wants a counterbid. NOC’s bid was at only a 22% premium to the undisturbed share price, not conventionally viewed as a knockout deal. Further, the prevailing share price isn’t discounting enough for the 7 months wait until completion. The stock has averaged $133.10 from announcement to the time of writing; as the NPV of a future $134.50, this implies only a 2.1% discount rate assuming an April 2018 completion. An M&A deal has nothing of the certainty of a corporate bond and yet the discount rate here is so low it is equal to the coupon on some investment-grade bonds. So – the market is looking for a counter, and it might find one.

The driver of the NOC/OA deal is very simple – increased defense and space spending by the US Government in its many forms. The US nuclear triad is being renewed and in addition NASA has a new heavy-lift mandate, and an emerging lunar and interplanetary strategy. This translates into new contract opportunities for rocket motors in particular – missiles and space transportation vehicles all require rocket propulsion. OA and AJRD have been, at least in the US, more or less duopoly suppliers – the alternatives are to buy Russian-made rocket engines, now politically unpopular, or, in the future, to take delivery from the new private suppliers SpaceX and BlueOrigin.

OA has won a greater share of this new spend than has AJRD and we believe that’s the reason it was the first to attract a deal. Indeed insofar as any established business can be a bulwark against the incursion of SpaceX and BlueOrigin, it is OA. It has contracted commitments to the next generation NASA launch project, the SLS heavy-lift rocket, providing solid rocket boosters, escape tower propulsion and other components. Further, OA has a much higher quality business model than is typical in this sector – diversified revenue streams, low levels of customer concentration, sustained dividends, successful merger integrations, etc. We see no reason why each of the major defense contractors - Boeing (NYSE:BA), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), et al. – ought not to be considered potential owners of OA.

Set against this argument, OA has a no-shop agreement in place with NOC (see the Merger Agreement filed with the SEC recently – page 8 of the .pdf at Orbital ATK, Inc. - SEC Filing). This means that neither OA nor its adviser Citigroup (C) can shop the deal to potential interlopers, so any competing bidder has to make its own overtures to OA (the OA board is permitted under the no-shop to engage with a bona fide buyer if the buyer initiates the contact). Further, OA would be liable for a $275m breakup fee, payable in cash to NOC should the merger agreement fail due to OA’s actions. Finally, Jefferies declared this week that it sees no counterbid coming (see Jefferies sees no higher bids coming for Orbital ATK).

And yet. OA is a high profile business and it has many bona fide potential buyers perfectly capable of reaching out in the appropriate way. A $275m breakup fee is less than 3% of the EV of the transaction. If a counterbid comes along, this fee is essentially a tax on its deal - but one that a buyer could easily stomach. As for Jefferies, it may be right about no counterbid because it knows this for a fact having spoken to all potential buyers; or because it will turn out to have guessed correctly; or it may be talking its own book in some way; or it may be wrong. As always, investors have to make their own decisions rather than just follow analysts’ views.

AJRD – The Consolation Prize

Since the announcement of the NOC/OA deal, AJRD has traded up from c.$31 to $35 and stayed there. As we noted in our original article, $35/share represents a lower multiple of revenues and cashflows than is the NOC bid for OA. AJRD is a lower quality business than OA as we detail in our prior article. However if OA is indeed taken out – by NOC or anyone else – AJRD’s strategic value (for which one can read – its valuation multiples) is likely to increase because it will be the only propulsion supplier of material size that a defense major is able to acquire. (SpaceX and BlueOrigin aren’t for sale nor are they likely to be any time soon). Despite a lower quality business model than OA, as a consolation prize AJRD would bring many benefits. A buyer of AJRD would obtain contractual commitments in the early work to replace the Minuteman III missile (See Aerojet Rocketdyne Providing Propulsion System Support to Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program) and multiple motor and controller slots in the NASA SLS vehicle (See Proven Engine Packs Big, In-Space Punch for NASA's SLS Rocket and RS-25 Main Engine Controllers Tested for SLS Debut).

What Happens Now?

We see the alternatives as follows.

Most probable outcome – NOC/OA completes in Q2 2018 as planned at $134.50; AJRD is acquired within 12 months by one of the other major defense contractors at a material premium to the current $35 share price.

Possible outcome – a counterbidder comes along for OA and bids up the price; a short bidding war follows but NOC is the eventual winner at a c.30% premium to the undisturbed share price (meaning a share price at final takeout of c.$143), covering the NOC breakup fee plus a small further premium to OA shareholders. We believe NOC will bid up and win in the end because by buying OA, NOC solves its failure to win a major part of the Minuteman III renewal program which represents immediate customer spending. We then see AJRD being acquired by another defense major at a premium to the current $35.

Least likely outcome – NOC/OA fails on HSR or other test, OA share price falls back to earth, OA remains a merchant supplier; therefore, no further premium applies to AJRD and as a result its share price falls back to its natural undisturbed level – in other words, OA and AJRD remain independent.

For the drama and for the possible further gains – we remain long OA and long AJRD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OA, AJRD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.