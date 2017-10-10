Kellogg: I Like The RXBar Deal, But More Work Needs To Be Done

Even as I like the deal, much more work is needed to stabilize the business, as Kellogg is already highly leveraged.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced the purchase of RXBar in an effort to add some growth to its struggling business. The deal looks very reasonable, as multiples can be justified given the anticipation that RXBar is able to grow sales at an impressive percentage, although the growth number has not been quantified.

The deal will only slow down the overall pace of sales declines, as Kellogg furthermore operates with a high leverage ratio, while earnings multiples are not necessary very cheap. Even as shares have been lagging and I like the RXBar deal, I will only become appealed to shares if they hit the $50s.

Acquisition Of RXBar

Kellogg announced that it has acquired RXBar, a Chicago-based company which offers so-called clean label protein bars. The healthy focus, with ingredients consisting out of whole foods, causes RXBar's products to be in great demand. In fact, the company claims that it is the fastest-growing nutrition bar brand in the US.

RXBar will continue to be run in an independent manner, although it will be able to leverage of Kellogg's scale and resources in order to drive growth further. That is important, as the integration of Kashi has not been successful, because it's always difficult to integrate a young and rapidly growing company with a stable giant. Pursuing integration in such cases often leads to cultural clashes.

The strong growth, clean-label, high-protein and strong e-commerce operations of RXBar makes that Kellogg has landed a prize, but it has come at a price. The company had to fork over $600 million to acquire RXBar. With revenues expected to come in at around $120 million this year, it is certainly not cheap. It should be said that anticipated tax benefits are large, and are expected to reduce the effective purchase price to $400 million. Given these substantial benefits, the 3.3 times sales multiple looks a lot more appealing.

Based on 2018's expected EBITDA contribution, Kellogg is paying a 12-14 times multiple after tax benefits are included. This suggests that EBITDA is seen at $28-33 million next year, as no details have been release about current profits of RXBar.

The Impact Is Very Modest

The deal is not going to move the needle but will improve the positioning of the company over time, in combination with other potential deals. The $120 million revenue contribution will grow sales by roughly a percent. The bigger impact is the contribution to the growth profile. If we guess that growth could be 50% currently (not disclosed), it has a relatively big impact on the growth profile of all of Kellogg. Such growth could boost its overall organic growth profile by 50 basis points next year. Such improvements are very much needed, as the company reported a 3.8% decrease in currency-neutral comparable sales for the first two quarters of the year, given trends have been dismal for quite a while now.

RXBar is set to only reduce the decline in comparable sales going forwards, as much more work needs to be done. The price is a bit on the expensive side at 3.3 times sales. Kellogg itself is expected to post sales which approach the $13 billion mark this year. The 352 million shares value equity at $22 billion at $62 per share, although the company operates with an $8.9 billion net debt load, including a billion in underfunded pension funds. The $31 billion enterprise valuation works out to 2.4 times sales, so the 3.3 times effective sales multiple probably seems reasonable given that RXBar is expected to grow its sales at a steep rate.

The $8.9 billion net debt load will jump to $9.5 billion following the deal which adds to an already leverage balance sheet. The company is on track to post earnings just north of $4.00 per share on a comparable basis. GAAP earnings are probably seen around 75% of this number, with the gap between both earnings metrics pretty much being entirely the result of project K and cost reduction activities undertaken in order to improve the business.

The current guidance implies that adjusted operating profits are seen at little over $2 billion this year, for adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion once depreciation & amortisation charges are taken into account. The 3.6 times leverage ratio is relatively steep, certainly if you account for the fact that Kellogg has not solved its problem of continued erosion of the business. With a $31 billion enterprise valuation, that suggests that Kellogg itself trades around 12 times EBITDA. The forward 12-14 times multiple being paid for RXBar looks very reasonable in that respect.

With shares trading at $62, the 15-16 times adjusted earnings multiple looks very reasonable, but the gap with GAAP earnings is substantial, as shares trade at 20-21 times GAAP earnings. Worse, restructuring efforts have been going on for years with little results to show for, at least until now.

Comparable growth is still falling by 3%, and while RXBar might provide a small boost, it will by far not be enough to keep top line sales flat. That is a big concern, especially as the 3.5% dividend yield starves the company of opportunities to deleverage the business. Based on GAAP earnings of $3 per share, Kellogg has a payout ratio in the 70s, as it only retains about $300 million a year if GAAP earnings are compared to the dividend payout. That means Kellogg has to "save" 2 years to pay for this RXBar deal, in a move which adds just a percent to overall sales.

Appeal Increases, Not Pulling The Trigger Yet

Kellogg continues to see challenged results, and while I like the deal with RXBar, the standalone valuation of Kellogg was still expensive given the sales trends and high leverage, even as the stock has been lagging for quite a while. Shares are down 25% from the highs in the $80s in the summer of last year, as the company became subject of takeover chatter like the rest of the wider food industry.

The reality is that shares have actually been rather flattish (excluding the dividend yield) over the past decade. That is not so remarkable, as sales have only grown from $12 billion to $13 billion over time, not enough to compensate for inflation. Margins have come down a bit on the back of the restructuring efforts, and while the company has bought back 12-13% of the outstanding shares, these moves have only added to the debt load.

The gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings might narrow, and GAAP earnings might come in at $3.50-3.75 per share. After applying a very modest multiple of 14 times earnings given the continued declines and high leverage, I still cannot set myself to buying Kellogg until shares hit the low $50s despite the great bolt-on addition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.