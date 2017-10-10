Wynn Is Not Overbought And Has Plenty Of Runway Ahead

Don’t listen to the person who has the answers; listen to the person who asks the questions…” - Albert Einstein

It’s Chicken Little time for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) bears and that means bullish investors old, new and would-be once again have their conviction on the company tested. The options players and day traders trickle, then flood, into the bear scenario often based on small beer kind of news. This time we have two. One, in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting horror; that catastrophe bruised the sector briefly. Some analysts put the damage to the sector at anywhere from 2% to 4% to the downside. Second, we have the early, pre-weekend Golden Week reports from Macau that the Chicken Little contingent felt compelled to report. They prematurely called the numbers “disappointing” in the light of prior forecasts for a blowout week prior to the first arrivals.

Our take on the aftermath of the Las Vegas tragedy was at odds with such forecasts in an examination we shared with our SA Marketplace subscribers on The House Edge. The slow start to Golden Week attracted lots of negative chatter late last week, mooting whether the very bullish forecasts were being tested by a reported 2% decline in footfall as late as Thursday.

Rounding up our regular sources on the ground we confirmed that properties were fully booked in general. Wynn was virtually sold out. Some of our sources attributed the slightly lower-than-forecast footfall through Thursday had more to do with a few disruptions here and there caused by logistics hangovers from Typhoon Hato. Others suggested Mainland China bookings were huge and heavily pointed toward the weekend and were yet to show. Well, we now have the official numbers at least through Saturday. And surprise, surprise, they are outstanding. No sky fell, all clucking chickens are urged to return to their safe, dark coops.

In our view, neither of these two dribbles of news signaled sell or even profit-taking. As we always are quick to point out, individual decisions based on an investor’s take as to whether the stock has gotten too toppy for comfort rules the day. Fair enough, it is your money. In my view, there’s plenty of runway ahead for this stock.

In brief, here’s what Macau officials reported as of Saturday, two days after the “disappointing” decline of 2% noted in the Chicken Little reports:

Weekend arrivals were up 11.6% YoY. Macau greeted 131,879 visitors on Friday, a 36.7% YoY increase, 109,084 on Saturday, up 60.2% YoY to bring total arrivals for the first 7 days of the month to a healthy 844,522, up 11.6%. Visitors from Mainland China alone on Friday were up 36.7% YoY. These numbers do not include Sunday. Note: This year’s Golden Week has one extra day so if the holiday numbers come in fat and rosy as we expect, the bears will shrug and say, Oh sure, the GGR is up, Golden Week had an extra day over 2016. Also, expect some gurus to compare the same number of days 2016 to same number of days 2017. They’ll try to make the case that had the market not had the extra day, the numbers wouldn’t look so rosy bright. Some will forget that one of the factors driving the forecasted increase this year was the new 4,100 rooms brought on the market by Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Wynn in late 2016. Yes, both were fully opened by last year’s Golden Week.

Drilling down a bit deeper, however, we point out that the early performance of the Wynn Palace was hampered by access/egress problems related to construction obstructions surrounding the property. While by no means not all of them have since been cleared, but many have, according to management. The situation has markedly improved and that will show in the Wynn numbers. Note: As we’ve pointed out in previous articles, we took issue with Wynn’s lack of transparency in the pre-earnings call period for Q4. A statement regarding the possible impact of obstructions on WP access should have been issued before the earnings release.

We also have news that Wynn has been cited for a violation of smoking lounge regulations by Macau officials. This tidbit could trigger some chicken scratching news items. But here’s some context: The violation related to the space separation between smoking and non-smoking areas not been more clearly defined. It’s a quick, easy fix and the worst case scenario is that the property could face a fine anywhere between $10,000 and $100,000, which pardon the pun, is a chickenfeed non-event.

Expect Wynn to have a smart design response to the new smoking regulations which go into effect January 1st. And yes, you can expect some dour forecast articles covering the smoking ban as we near year’s end. Our take: It by no means is a trivial concern. But when you bet on the company, you bet on its nimbleness to respond to these kinds of challenges.

Despite its vulnerability to Chicken Little clucking by some bears all year, Wynn is up 69.9% YTD as against the industry, which is up 28.1% YTD.

Price at writing: $143, pre-market today.

1-year target consensus: $150.

Our target: $200 by 2Q 18 with $150 imminent as we long ago forecasted. We see the stock taking a breather around $180 and then moving on to our PT of $200.

Consensus earnings forecast:

FY 2016: $3.39

Est. 2017: $4.48. I generally avoid specific earnings calls for reasons I have laid out in many SA prior articles. To new followers, I merely say that my reluctance has nothing to do with fear of being wrong. Like everyone else, I’ve had my bad calls. The reason has nothing to do with ego. Having spent 30 hands-on years in the casino business, I have learned that no algorithm ever invented can anticipate the black swan issues that can play into casino company earnings in a given quarter. Hold percentage is just one; another is rooms out of service in renovation programs; still another is weather. Furthermore is a measure of bankroll fatigue among players that nobody can ever predict. It starts showing up in isolated shifts on the casino floor and grows unnoticed by any algorithm. I speak to shift managers regularly and they notice it first when regulars suddenly break their normal repeat visit patterns. They understand there is no blandishment or promotion that can get them going again until they are ready. Players worry about a skein of losses, or suddenly experience personal or family problems. You don’t find those factors playing into what the smartest quant in the world can program into a move on the stock.

But this much I do say: Saving the sudden arrival of any number of black swans, I see a pattern of beats for the balance of this year and more to come for Wynn. The next four quarters should be strong and beat even some high side estimates.

Catalysts

1. I expect to see continuing strong performance on the Las Vegas Strip for both gaming and non-gaming revenues post the shooting horror aftermath. Wynn’s Paradise Park lagoon project design is moving along on pace. Ground breaking for the $1.5b project is scheduled for late this year to early 2018. Wynn is also currently negotiating with co-developers on projects for the 140 adjacent company acres of the lagoon project. We could expect an announcement by early next year.

2. Wynn VIP in Macau continues a strong, upward path. Growing mass “gotta see” visitation for WP will ramp up once all the construction barriers are down with the MGM Cotai opening scheduled next January. This contributes to the validation the ROI on the $4.1 billion cost of WP. SA readers might remember much Chicken Little clucking shortly after Q4 numbers last year. Some analysts opined that Wynn had overreached and overspent. In my opinion, free cash flow will vault over most bullish expectations by Q2 next year. Construction obstruction issues are slowly evaporating and already showing up in the property’s mass footfall numbers.

3. Wynn Boston. I visited the construction site of the $2.4-billion project. It’s moving ahead toward a projected opening date of June 2019. The massive scale of the project and its waterside siting will attract media attention as the structure becomes more visible. But as always with Wynn projects, count on it becoming the single most superior gaming product in its market.

Aside from the Wynn development track record of over 40 years, we also have the recent performance of MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE:MGM) National Harbor property in Maryland as an analogy. That project, which we called a blockbuster when it was little more than a hole in the ground, has become just that. It is currently churning out around $50 million a month in gaming win, bruising all competitors. Like the MGM National Harbor project, Wynn Boston is close in a dense metro area ring, sited right on the water and is by any measure an ooh and ahh property. Expect nothing less from Wynn.

Conclusion

Bets on Wynn are not for traders per se. If that’s your game, great. You know the rules, you take chips off the table, or you cough up a lot more. The company is a long-term bet by any measure based on its track record of rewarding patient shareholders. It’s a volatile stock for sure, so you need the gut level conviction to go with your accumulate, buy or hold decision.

Author’s note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my family so as not to pose potential conflicts of interest with consulting clients past, present or future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.