3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 10, 2017

AstraZeneca kicks off a big day with a breakthrough therapy designation

Company: AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

Therapy: Osimertinib, an inhibitor of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)

Disease: EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

News: AZN announced that it has received breakthrough therapy designation from the US FDA for the management of newly diagnosed, EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. This follows soon after the stellar results of the FLAURA study, which beat the pants off erlotinib and gefitinib in first-line therapy.

Looking forward: When FLAURA data were presented at ESMO this year, it represented an immediate, obvious change coming for the standard of care in EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer, improving PFS by about 9 months with no increase in toxicity. On top of that, osimertinib is able to help with brain metastases and the T790M gatekeeper mutation, two common and significant challenges associated with the approved first-line drugs. This is a major development, and I expect the FDA to place a high priority on getting osimertinib through.

And ices it with the first-ever checkpoint application for stage III lung cancer

Company: AstraZeneca

Therapy: Durvalumab, an antibody targeting PD-L1

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer, stage III

News: AZN announced that the EMA has accepted a marketing authorization application for the use of durvalumab as adjuvant therapy following chemotherapy and radiation in patients with stage III non-small cell lung cancer which cannot be removed using surgery. This application is supported by results from PACIFIC, which were covered in a previous edition of 3 Things. But the long story short was that adding durvalumab in this setting significantly improved progression-free survival, with no major increase in toxicity.

Looking forward: PACIFIC was the first real look we've gotten at the benefit of using immunotherapy after radiation therapy, and I have to say on seeing the journal publication, I was shocked that the results were so good. It gives me hope that other trials with radiation plus immunotherapy will be successful. Moreover, this is a major area of unmet need, as patients with stage III lung cancer represent a sort of middle ground where they don't receive the potentially curative therapy but they're not quite ideal candidates for our most advanced therapies. So this is great news, and I figure the EMA will treat this as a priority, as well.

Compugen looking to step onto the immunotherapy scene with rational design

Company: Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Therapy: Anti-CGEN-15032 (theoretical)

Disease: Cancer

News: CGEN presented findings at the 3rd Annual AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference on validation of a novel immune checkpoint rationally discovered through homology modeling (See poster here). CGEN went on to characterize the molecule in a mouse xenograft model where CGEN-15032 was knocked out, demonstrating that tumor growth slowed down when animals didn't make this protein. The company hopes that these findings make for a promising drug target.

Looking forward: This finding is another in a growing list of very interesting molecules characterized by CGEN. And of course it's extremely early days, but you can bet that the company is now also working on an antibody to target this presumed immune checkpoint. And this work also speaks to the stunning power we now have to quickly discover, through powerful computational and animal work, new molecules heretofore not characterized. Mind blowing, when you think about how we have already sequenced the whole human genome and still have so much yet unexplored.

