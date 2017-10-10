Saul Centers, Inc. From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

This preferred presents virtually no risk, but as a result, it offers little reward as far as I'm concerned; however, I'm a greedy so and so.

I stumbled across Saul Centers while researching Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and CBL & Associates Properties for preferred buying opportunities and was pleased to learn BFS also offered a preferred.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a BFS preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type BFS into its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here we learn that BFS is a self-managed, self-administered shopping center and mixed-use REIT whose properties are primarily located in the Washington DC/Baltimore, MD, area. I guess it went and set up shop where all the money is.

Let's click on Find All Related Securities For BFS to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:





Here we learn that the REIT offers a single 6.875% preferred, BFS-C. Its other two preferreds that were issued at greater coupon rates have been called. This usually means that when this reduced coupon preferred was issued, the issuing company's fortunes are on the rise.

Let's click on BFS-C:

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in the event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and they will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 2/12/18 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means that it is callable in the very near future, and might well be.

It pays a yearly dividend of $1.71875, paid quarterly at the rate of $.4296875 on 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, and 10/15.

At the time of its IPO, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge the company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:



It displays how BFS performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has performed well and has prospered. As a preferred investor, I'm interested more in a company that's built to last rather than a barn burner, and it appears that BFS is built to last.

Although I'm pretty much convinced that this is a safe investment, according to Sotherly Hotels' (NASDAQ:SOHO) Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...

... it has a market cap of $1.38 billion and has earned $34.500 million on sales of $221.80 million. It has a B/S value of 6.68 and shows a large debt/equity of 6.61. Its YTD performance has fallen by 4.88%. Not the rosiest picture, but pretty good considering the online competition that's buffeting the sector. This confirms my opinion that the REIT is built to last.

However, BFS-C pricing appears to be unaffected by the above and is currently trading at $25.30.

Therefore, is BFS-C a good investment at this price? Let's run the numbers.

$1.71875 / $25.30 = 6.79% yield

However, if called when callable, you are only guaranteed one dividend payment of $0.43. Subtract the $0.30 above par that you paid and would lose, and you still earn a small profit of $0.13/share less the cost of the trade. Therefore, you really can't lose, and should the C not be called, you can expect to earn 6.79% on your investment until it's finally called. Not a bad return for a relatively safe investment.

