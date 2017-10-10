SHU Portfolio Hedging With Cash And The VIX

Here we also look at some use of VIX products, like futures and options, given the historic lows in the VIX.

A main way of managing that risk is to have plenty of cash in the portfolio.

Starting a portfolio at record highs in the markets and after an already lengthy bull market producing extended valuations requires considerable care to manage the downward risk.

It seems pretty idiotic, as we did just less than two weeks ago, to start a portfolio at the tail-end of an already very lengthy bull market at the moment when all three indices hit new highs simultaneously, but that's what we did nevertheless.

So far, we bought fairly small positions in JD.com (JD), Finisar (FNSR), Nutanix (NTNX) and Sketchers (SKX) and even smaller ones in more speculative microcaps Inseego (INSG) and Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY). We keep you updated via Stocktalks here on SA, and of course with articles.

Given the lofty valuation of the market and the length of the bull market, we look for hedging strategies. One way to deal with this is to keep plenty of cash in reserve, always handy should interesting opportunities arise and providing a buffer in case of a hefty market sell-off.

We're also interested in hedging strategies to protect the portfolio's value. The best hedge are put options, but whilst these are rather cheap due to the very low volatility, they are still subject to considerable time decay so one would run the risk of sacrificing a considerable part of portfolio returns investing in puts (and rolling them over).

Volatility

Speaking about volatility, perhaps there are better strategies that are based on the unusually low levels of volatility. However, we run into much of the same problem as with put options.

All volatility products have significant time decay but the long-dated futures have considerably less of this. While you still have to roll them over if there is no spike in volatility, and that rollover could very well produce some loss, at least you have some protection.

However, these long-dated VIX futures also give considerable less bang for the buck. Here is a price table from the weekend:

Everything is unusually low. To see a VIX future 9 months out at $16.55, is quite something. A year ago, these 9-month VIX futures were trading above $20, and even back then volatility was already very low.

You see that the loss of time value isn't all that big over a month at the long end of the spectrum, but this still involves a considerable loss, which one should probably best consider as an insurance premium.

And from $16.50, with a big spike in the VIX, even the 9-month VIX futures are likely to provide considerable bang for the buck should the VIX spike.

VIX options, the 50-cent Ruffer trade

Of course, nothing gives you as much bang for the buck as options, and this is what a now-famous investor who went by the name of 50 cents (for his propensity to buy large amounts of VIX options that trade at about 50 cents) did, buying a huge call option position on the VIX.

The Financial Times disclosed that the trader in question was from Ruffer Investment Co., a $20B UK-based hedge fund. Investopedia describes one of these trades of this '50 cents' trader:

To set up the trade, the investor purchased 260,000 call options on the VIX, which are essentially bets that the gauge would rise, according to data provided by Trade Alert and reported in the first article by The Journal. These call options had a strike price of 15, granting the owner the right to purchase the VIX at 15. These contracts expired in October, giving the investor until then to exercise them. The trader also sold an equal number of October puts, contracts that granted the holder the ability to sell the VIX, with a strike price of 12, the Journal reported. Finally, the investor completed the trade by selling more than 500,000 October calls with a strike price of 25. By selling these calls and puts, the investor collected premium income. Should the VIX have a value between 9.5 and 25 when the contracts expire, the trader will generate a profit, according to Dunn Capital Management calculations reported on by The Journal. However, if the fear gauge remains at its current levels, the investor stands to lose millions. The investor could also suffer a notable loss if the VIX is above 25 when the contracts expire.

And, from CNBC the pay-off graph:

Apart from a speculative position, this could just as well have been a hedge against a large stock portfolio, as the VIX and the S&P almost always (88% of the cases) run in opposite directions.

Buying just outright calls would make the trade more expensive but reduce the risk of serious losses if the VIX starts misbehaving in a more profound way (that is, exceeding 34).

So one could buy outright calls, rolling them over is likely to be expensive as you're also confronted with a significant spread between bid and ask.

At least you'll have something that goes up in a market correction, and unlike the appearance of the contrary, market corrections have not been abolished yet.

And what happened to 50 cents' trades? Well, we don't really know but what we do know is this:

The VIX can, and did spike. As it happens, that May spike, which reportedly produced a $27M paper profit for one of these 50-cent trades, isn't even extraordinary.

In fact, 15 on the VIX is distinctly average, the long-term average is nearly 19 (although the past 12-month average is considerably lower).

One thing you must understand about VIX options is that while the VIX technically is the underlying value, the options behave as if the corresponding VIX futures are the underlying value.

This creates a divergence between the option and the VIX, and this divergence increases with the time to maturity of the options. This isn't surprising as the closer the VIX futures and the associated VIX option are to expiration, the closer they will track the VIX.

Another thing to keep in mind is that these options expire on Wednesday, not Friday and the last trading day is the workday before expiration. Also, the bid-ask spread tends to be significant, work with limit orders somewhere in between. Also, these are 'European' style options that can only be exercised on expiration, not before (although you can always sell them, of course).

Conclusion

Both VIX futures and VIX options are interesting hedging products and are likely to provide considerable protection for corrections. However, as we have seen over the past year or so, market volatility can remain low for extended periods of time and the time decay of these instruments can make extensive hedging fairly expensive.

One can see that as an insurance premium which enables you to sleep a lot easier at night. The other hedging strategy we are already employing in the SHU portfolio is to have plenty of cash.

