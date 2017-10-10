First Look At CarGurus' Splashy IPO This Week

CarGurus generates revenue from dealer subscriptions and advertising. Revenue is growing 70% y/y as of 2Q17, and the company turned a profit for the first time in 2016.

The company has over 5.4 million car listings on its site, and it has generated 61 million average monthly page views in the second quarter of 2017, up 36% y/y.

The last quarter of 2017 has brought a surprise wave of new technology IPOs, and this week brings us a profitable Internet company in CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG), a popular web research portal for car buying and research in the style of Kelly Blue Book. Third-party web traffic reports from Google Analytics and comScore rank CarGurus as the leading search platform for buying new and used vehicles.

The IPO will price and begin trading sometime this week, led by Goldman Sachs. The company is offering 9.4 million shares (approximately 9% of total cap of 105 million shares) at an initial pricing range of $13-15. At the midpoint of that range, CarGurus would raise $132 million and attain a valuation of $1.47 billion.

October-minted technology IPOs have performed exceptionally well, and none have closed below their initial offering price. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), which went public in the last week of September, is up 44% from its IPO price of $14, and Switch (NASDAQ: SWHC), which went public in the first week of October, is up 12%.

CarGurus will likely continue the trend of strong IPO performance, especially as I believe the company to be reasonably valued (assuming a $14 pricing), unlike the two technology IPOs that preceded it (read my prior analyses on Roku and Switch). In this article, we’ll dive into CarGurus and distill down the facts you need to know prior to trading the IPO later this week.

How CarGurus Works From The Consumer Perspective

Though the Amazon-ization of the car buying industry hasn’t fully taken over yet - the majority of the world still purchases cars from physical retail dealerships - a good portion of the auto research that precedes purchase is done online. In this space, CarGurus - a pure car research marketplace with no inventory of its own - takes the lead, according to comScore.

Users logging into Cargurus.com can search for new and used vehicles via a wide range of the usual search parameters - make, model, price, etc. From this search, users are taken to a listings marketplace with all the cars available in their area. In addition, CarGurus’ proprietary valuation algorithm automatically prices each car and gives it a ranking, from “Overpriced” to “Great Deal,” to help consumers peg down a value for the car they’re looking at. See an example search below:

Figure 1. CarGurus search example

Judging by its web rankings, consumers seem to really like its approach and are responding well to CarGurus’ mobile-first design. According to comScore, CarGurus achieved 34 million monthly average mobile visits in the first half of 2017, 44% higher than the next-highest mobile car marketplace platform. comScore also ranked it as the top overall online auto marketplace in the U.S., with 2.4x more website visits than its closest competitor.

In another favorable user metric, comScore has also estimated that CarGurus captured 51% of total consumer time spent on online auto marketplaces in 2Q17 in the U.S.

Unique monthly users averaged 23 million in 1H17 (for a total of 61.6 million sessions), up 18% y/y from the count in 1H16. See the chart below from the company’s S-1 for a comparison of user trends over time:

Figure 2. CarGurus user trends



CarGurus has been around in the U.S. since 2007. It expanded into Canada in 2014, the U.K. in 2016, and Germany in 2017.

Revenue Model: Subscriptions and Ads

CarGurus is free for consumers to use, as it derives its revenues entirely from dealerships and auto manufacturers.

Dealers can choose between three listing tiers: Basic, Enhanced, and Featured. Basic listings are free and allow dealers to place their inventory on the site anonymously. Basic tier dealers can only communicate with users through a Cargurus.com-routed email address, and can’t display the dealer’s contact information or receive any information about the buyer.

Enhanced and Featured listings, on the other hand, allow dealers to connect directly with users as well as display dealership information and location addresses, which CarGurus believes helps a dealership’s walk-in traffic and brand awareness. The Featured tier also allows dealers to push their inventory to the top of the search results in a clearly labeled section (similar to Featured hits in a Google or eBay search). The below screenshot, taken from the S-1, shows the capabilities available to dealers in each tier:

Figure 3. The company's dealer subscription tiers

57% of the dealers on CarGurus’ platform are paying dealers, and like clients of a SaaS software company, they pay CarGurus recurring subscription revenues. The company has a field sales team of ~200 people (~40% of its total headcount) who are responsible for bringing more paying dealers into the CarGurus network. It currently serves 40,000 total dealers across all tiers and has 5.4 million listings on the website.

In addition to dealer subscription revenues, it also sells display advertising space directly to auto manufacturers. Advertising currently comprises of only 10% of CarGurus’ revenue base, indicating ample room for growth.

Financial Overview: Growth and profits, rare in an Internet company

Recall that most newly public Internet companies (think Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN)) generate incredible amounts of losses to sustain growth. In Blue Apron’s case, the company continues to generate losses despite deterioration on the top line.

CarGurus doesn’t fall in that category. Its revenues are nearly doubling year on year, yet the company turned a GAAP net profit for the first time in 2016. All metrics are trending positively (as indicated in the preceding user growth discussion), and paying dealerships are up 38% y/y to approximately 25,000 dealers as of 2Q17 (see chart below).

Figure 4. CarGurus' paying dealers

CarGurus’ average revenue per paying dealership is also up, to $11,048 in 2Q17 versus $9,510 in 2Q16.

Figure 5. CarGurus' average revenue per paying dealers

All of these favorable business indicators - user growth, dealership growth, and average revenue per dealership growth - have translated into impeccable revenue growth. Revenue grew 100% in FY16 to $198 million, up from only $98.6 million in FY15, driven almost entirely by growth in dealership subscriptions. Revenue also looks set to nearly double again in FY17, with first-half revenues growing 70% to $143.3 million. See the company’s top line results in the chart below:

Figure 6. CarGurus' revenue growth

Equally impressive is that CarGurus generates nearly pure gross profit - its gross margin is 95%, higher than even the most profitable SaaS software companies. Nearly every dollar of incremental sales flows directly to the bottom line, given it costs next to nothing to host additional listings on the website.

Rightly so, the company is investing heavily in its growth and spending approximately two-thirds of its revenue on sales and marketing efforts. Still, despite heavy sales spending, it still generated operating income of $12.4 million and net income of $8.6 million in 1H17, representing margins of 9% and 6%, respectively. Both net and operating income were higher in 1H17 than the full year of 2016, which is impressive, as the company has managed to rapidly increase operating leverage with only 6 months in the year to date.

From a balance sheet perspective, it has a clean balance sheet to be envied, with $83 million of cash and no debt. This doesn’t take into account the $120+ million CarGurus stands to raise in net proceeds from its IPO (factoring out 7% of standard investment banking fees).

Key Takeaways, Valuation and Cautions

Assuming the stock prices at $14 (the midpoint of its range) and hits an initial market cap of $1.47 billion, it will trade at an EV/FTM revenue multiple of ~4x (assuming the company grows revenues at 70% in the next twelve months, and also assuming a net cash position of $200 million post IPO), substantially below other technology IPO valuations. Snap, for example, opened at a ~$20 billion market cap to ~$1 billion in estimated forward revenues, implying a 20x multiple.

Given CarGurus’ positive profits, it also stands to benefit from cash flow support for its valuation as well, something most technology companies don’t have right out of the gate. The company generated $22.8 million in EBITDA in the trailing twelve months, implying an EV/LTM EBITDA multiple of 55.7x. While this doesn’t look too optically cheap, recall that CarGurus is growing earnings and cash flow at a ~2x rate, making the forward multiple likely to be much cheaper (though it’s hard to estimate a forward earnings estimate, given the company has not yet issued forward guidance).

One word of caution to note, however: Internet IPOs have performed poorly this year. Both Snap and Blue Apron trade substantially below their offering prices, with Blue Apron’s valuation having been cut nearly in half since the offering. However, I believe CarGurus to be substantially differentiated from these companies, given its desirable profitability profile and strong user and revenue trends.

CarGurus, with its recurring revenue subscription model and low reliance on advertising, is more like a SaaS software company at its core anyway, selling a platform service that generates subscription revenues. It has an extremely asset-light business model, nearly pure gross margins and no debt. Given all these positive factors, CarGurus appears to be substantially undervalued (though the final IPO pricing and how high the stock pops on its first day of trading remain to be seen), and at the very least, it’s an IPO worth watching with one finger hovering over the Buy button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.