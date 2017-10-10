What's Up With Granite Oil

It doesn't look good from a daily point of view.

Source: StockCharts.com

And the weeklies aren't looking good either.

Source: StockCharts.com

So what's up? Well, we are back to the lower for longer rhetoric.

And if oil prices are lower for longer, then Granite Oil's (OTCQX:GXOCF) whole business model is in big trouble. Especially if we look at current and past guidance from management.

Source: Granite Oil September Presentation

Source: Granite Oil August Presentation

Source: Granite Oil May Presentation

What can we see:

  • We know management is planning for lower for longer.
  • $55 WTI is expected until 2021 compared to 2018 before.
  • Capital expenditures are lower, and therefore production growth is almost nonexistent.
  • And… the juicy dividend is maintained nonetheless.

This is the reason the market is reacting: Management is definitively holding the dividend steady. This is big trouble for Granite Oil's business model, should oil prices hold $50 in the long term.

Source: Granite Oil Presentations and my own work.

As we can see in the graph, free cash flow is negative years out using $50 WTI. Debt will increase, and there won't be any cash to make up for it.

Not to mention bullish assumptions, including a tight WTI/WCS differential and an advantageous foreign exchange rate.

In all, Granite Oil will need higher oil prices for the stock to be worth something. $50 WTI isn't enough, and it's the price the market expects in the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I am long GXO.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

