Wall Street Breakfast: European Stocks Sluggish Amid Spanish Separatist Uncertainty

Stocks

General Electric tumbled nearly 4% yesterday en route to its lowest level since August 2015, as investors were rattled by a management shakeup that included the exit of the CFO and two other top executives and what the move might portend about Q3 results to be announced next week. J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa views the departures as a “clear negative” for the stock, which indicates that the fundamental challenges facing GE are worse than Wall Street has expected. Tusa also thinks the chance of a dividend cut has moved “materially higher.” Meanwhile, GE has given Trian Fund founding partner Ed Garden a seat on its board, evidently with more critical items on its plate than the distraction of a potential proxy fight.

Google has uncovered evidence that Russian operatives used its platforms to interfere with the November 2016 U.S. election, according to multiple reports. The disinformation campaign hit YouTube, Google’s DoubleClick ad network and Gmail (GOOG, GOOGL). The ads reportedly were funded with tens of thousands of dollars but did not trace back to the same “Kremlin-affiliated troll farm” that advertised on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), a sign that the Russian effort to spread fake news online may be a much broader problem than previously understood. Google is said to have shared some of the Russian-bought ads with congressional investigators.

Procter & Gamble is set to become the biggest company ever to face a shareholder vote over a proxy contest, seeking to prevent Trian Fund CEO Nelson Peltz from securing a seat on its board of directors. After the two sides collectively spent more than $100 million on mailings, phone calls and advertisements to woo investors, the outcome as of late Monday reportedly was too close to call. Peltz wants PG to reorganize into three business units: beauty, grooming and healthcare; fabric and home care; and baby, feminine and family care. The vote will be influenced more than usual by individual stock owners, who collectively hold about 40% of PG’s stock, a much higher proportion than at most big companies.

Online users have slammed Mark Zuckerberg as a "heartless billionaire" after the Facebook (FB) CEO live-streamed a virtual reality cartoon avatar of himself in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The tone-deaf display was part of Zuckerberg's demonstration of Facebook Spaces, a product that allows users to create a 3-D virtual avatar of themselves to use with an Oculus Rift VR headset and communicate with each other by having their avatars be in the same space, even if the real people talking are not. Zuckerberg also talked about features such as Safety Check, which allows Facebook users to mark themselves safe when a natural disaster hits, and said the company had donated more than $1.5M to Puerto Rico relief efforts.

A scandal has erupted beyond company borders in Japan over false data supplied by Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTY) over the strength and durability of its products used in some mission-critical applications in cars, aircraft and perhaps a rocket. The falsification was intended to make metals look like they met clients' quality standards. Kobe Steel has acknowledged shipping products including copper and aluminum products to more than 200 customers but did not disclose their names. Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) all said they used materials from Kobe Steel that were subject to such falsification. Boeing (NYSE:BA) gets some parts from Subaru but says nothing so far has raised safety concerns. Other top Kobe customers by revenue: Shinsho Corp., Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY).