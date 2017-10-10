Dividend Champion Portfolio October Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.
The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.
Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month), when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next-highest rated stock.
The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of September):
|Name
|Symbol
|Yield
|P/E
|3-yr.
|Target Corp.
|TGT
|4.2
|11.92
|13.7
|Altria Group Inc.
|MO
|4.16
|8.37
|8.6
|Helmerich & Payne Inc.
|HP
|5.37
|999
|28.8
|AT&T Inc.
|T
|5
|18.39
|2.2
|Archer Daniels Midland
|ADM
|3.01
|17.94
|16.4
|Old Republic International
|ORI
|3.86
|12.62
|1.4
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|KMB
|3.3
|19.68
|6.2
|Weyco Group Inc.
|WEYS
|3.1
|18.31
|5.8
|Sonoco Products Co.
|SON
|3.09
|19.11
|5.9
|Computer Services Inc.
|OTCQX:CSVI
|2.69
|18.87
|20.9
|Consolidated Edison
|ED
|3.42
|19.49
|2.9
|People's United Financial
|PBCT
|3.8
|20.16
|1.5
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|XOM
|3.76
|29.6
|6.6
|W.W. Grainger Inc.
|GWW
|2.85
|20.68
|10.4
|National Retail Properties
|NNN
|4.56
|36.23
|3.6
|United Bankshares Inc.
|UBSI
|3.55
|19.55
|1.8
|Leggett & Platt Inc.
|LEG
|3.02
|18.87
|4.1
|Eagle Financial Services
|OTCQX:EFSI
|3.01
|14
|2.6
|PepsiCo Inc.
|PEP
|2.89
|23.61
|9.1
|Federal Realty Inv. Trust
|FRT
|3.22
|39.81
|8.6
|Coca-Cola Company
|KO
|3.29
|46.89
|7.7
|Universal Health Realty Trust
|UHT
|3.5
|23.37
|1.6
|National Fuel Gas
|NFG
|2.93
|17.64
|2.6
|V.F. Corp.
|VFC
|2.64
|24.08
|18.7
|Emerson Electric
|EMR
|3.06
|24.94
|4.7
There is turnover in two positions this month. Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was sold for a one month capital gain of 11.57% and original purchase date of 9/6/17. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was sold for a capital gain of 28.91% and original purchase date of 7/5/16. The proceeds were used to purchase KMB and SON.
The current portfolio is below:
|Position
|Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Initial Purchase Date
|Cost Basis
|Current Value
|Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends
|PBCT
|1758
|17.86
|7/7/2017
|$31,397.88
|$31,907.70
|1.62%
|KMB
|246
|115.49
|10/9/2017
|$28,410.54
|$28,410.54
|0.00%
|ORI
|1145
|16.22
|4/4/2014
|$18,571.90
|$22,442.00
|20.84%
|ADM
|762
|41.95
|6/6/2017
|$31,965.90
|$32,468.82
|1.57%
|TGT
|391
|68.65
|6/3/2016
|$26,842.15
|$21,993.75
|-18.06%
|MO
|400
|58.14
|1/7/2016
|$23,256.00
|$25,428.00
|9.34%
|SON
|552
|51.21
|10/9/2017
|$28,267.92
|$28,267.92
|0.00%
|HP
|390
|76.57
|10/6/2014
|$29,862.30
|$20,252.70
|-32.18%
|WEYS
|1088
|27.81
|3/7/2017
|$30,257.28
|$30,703.36
|1.47%
|T
|650
|38.13
|3/7/2016
|$24,784.50
|$24,895.00
|0.45%
Disclosure: None.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.