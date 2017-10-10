Dividend Champion Portfolio October Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month), when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next-highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of September):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr. Target Corp. TGT 4.2 11.92 13.7 Altria Group Inc. MO 4.16 8.37 8.6 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 5.37 999 28.8 AT&T Inc. T 5 18.39 2.2 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 3.01 17.94 16.4 Old Republic International ORI 3.86 12.62 1.4 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.3 19.68 6.2 Weyco Group Inc. WEYS 3.1 18.31 5.8 Sonoco Products Co. SON 3.09 19.11 5.9 Computer Services Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.69 18.87 20.9 Consolidated Edison ED 3.42 19.49 2.9 People's United Financial PBCT 3.8 20.16 1.5 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 3.76 29.6 6.6 W.W. Grainger Inc. GWW 2.85 20.68 10.4 National Retail Properties NNN 4.56 36.23 3.6 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.55 19.55 1.8 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 3.02 18.87 4.1 Eagle Financial Services OTCQX:EFSI 3.01 14 2.6 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 2.89 23.61 9.1 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT 3.22 39.81 8.6 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.29 46.89 7.7 Universal Health Realty Trust UHT 3.5 23.37 1.6 National Fuel Gas NFG 2.93 17.64 2.6 V.F. Corp. VFC 2.64 24.08 18.7 Emerson Electric EMR 3.06 24.94 4.7

There is turnover in two positions this month. Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was sold for a one month capital gain of 11.57% and original purchase date of 9/6/17. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was sold for a capital gain of 28.91% and original purchase date of 7/5/16. The proceeds were used to purchase KMB and SON.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends PBCT 1758 17.86 7/7/2017 $31,397.88 $31,907.70 1.62% KMB 246 115.49 10/9/2017 $28,410.54 $28,410.54 0.00% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $22,442.00 20.84% ADM 762 41.95 6/6/2017 $31,965.90 $32,468.82 1.57% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $21,993.75 -18.06% MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $25,428.00 9.34% SON 552 51.21 10/9/2017 $28,267.92 $28,267.92 0.00% HP 390 76.57 10/6/2014 $29,862.30 $20,252.70 -32.18% WEYS 1088 27.81 3/7/2017 $30,257.28 $30,703.36 1.47% T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $24,895.00 0.45%

Disclosure: None.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.