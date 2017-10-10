Royal Dutch Shell: A or B Will No Longer Matter in 2019

After 208 days of coalition talks, the Netherlands has a new government. In this article, I'm going to zoom in on one specific investment/arbitrage opportunity that arose this morning. One of the new measures of the Rutte III government will be the abolishment of the country's dividend tax in 2019. This policy will reduce administrative hassle -- and will make the Netherlands more attractive for foreign companies and investors.

Most Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) investors know the company has two share classes; the A-shares RDS.A are subject to Dutch law and the B-shares RDS.B fall under UK law. Up until now, non-Dutch investors usually preferred the B-shares because the UK has no dividend withholding tax. The Dutch shares have the disadvantage of being subject to a 15 percent withholding tax. It sometimes made sense to buy them if you could reclaim the foreign taxes but generally, the B-shares were more desirable.

A lot has been written about the Royal Dutch Shell share classes but the old information no longer applies. Once the new policy goes into effect in 2019, there will be virtually no difference between owning RDS.A or RDS.B shares.

Royal Dutch Shell A vs. B share class arbitrage opportunity

The opportunity here is the spread between the value of the two share classes. At the moment, the B-shares are priced at $61.96 while the A shares cost just $60.38.

If we exclude broker fees and potential tax issues, which are different for everyone, the sale of 1,000 shares of RDS.B will allow you to buy 1,026 shares of RDS.A and will also leave a little bit of cash in your account. It's not a huge difference but if you're invested in Royal Dutch Shell for the long run, this arbitrage opportunity will let you increase your number of shares by about 2.6 percent without taking on any extra risk.

The spread between the two share classes is not fixed. It can fluctuate wildly, sometimes the A-shares are more expensive than the B-shares, but other times, the B-shares cost a couple of dollars more than the A-shares.

What are the downsides?

The biggest issue here is that the Dutch dividend tax will remain 15 percent until 2019. This means the next five dividend payments from Shell are still subject to the current 15% withholding tax rate.

A portfolio of 1,000 RDS.B shares currently results in a quarterly dividend income of $940, whereas the net dividend income of the hypothetical 1,026 RDS.A shares is just $819.77. Once 2019 arrives, the RDS.A dividend income will increase to a level of $964.44 per quarter.

If you need the dividend income in cash, it's not interesting to switch between the two share classes. However, a lot of dividend investors use automatic dividend reinvestment. To help with its debt situation, Royal Dutch Shell offers a scrip dividend program. The good news is a dividend paid in shares is not subject to Dutch withholding taxes. One caveat here is that Shell exclusively issues A-shares, but if you're holding the A-shares that's not a concern. Holders of B-shares may want to avoid the scrip dividend for this reason.

At the current share price, opting into the scrip dividend will give holders of the hypothetical 1,026 A-shares almost 16 new shares per quarter. The 15% withholding tax is only levied on the cash part. So over the next five quarters, the total foreign dividend tax paid in this scenario may be just a small, double-digit figure.

But the second caveat is that Shell plans to cancel its scrip dividend. This is not a traditional dividend reinvestment program as Shell issues new shares every quarter to reduce its cash outlays. The company makes no secret of its plan to cancel the scrip dividend when its net debt is back to a level of 20 percent.

In terms of the scrip and our cash priorities, as I mentioned before, they haven't changed. Our priorities are debt repayment first, followed by dividend, scrip removal and then finding the right balance between repurchases and capital investment. We made a clear commitment to the market in terms of getting our financial framework in the right place, and we did the BG acquisition, took on the debt. We're working through that. We've made tremendous progress over the last year achieving a gearing of 25% for the quarter, paying down some $3.8 billion of debt in this quarter alone.

In Q2 2017, Shell's gearing was 25.3 percent. Presumably, Shell will be able to remove its scrip dividend scheme sometime in 2018 or 2019.

If you switch today, you can increase your number of shares by up to 2.6 percent but the downside is you may pay a little bit more dividend tax until 2019. At least in theory, the best moment to switch from the B to the A shares would be after the last ex-dividend date in 2018.

However, it's impossible to predict how the spread between the two share classes will evolve so a quicker swap may be prudent. Depending on where you live or what type of account you're holding your shares in, certain tax implications may apply. I live in Belgium so this is of no concern to me, but US investors may need to consult with a tax advisor.

Conclusion

Today's news from the Dutch government means that in 2019, there will be almost no difference between owning A or B shares of Royal Dutch Shell. If you own the pricier Royal Dutch Shell B-shares, the decision of the Dutch government to ditch the dividend tax presents an interesting opportunity to increase your holding without taking on any extra risk.

Unfortunately, the new policy will not go into effect until 2019, so you will need to monitor the spread carefully to pick the best moment to swap between the two share classes. This is not an opportunity that requires immediate action, just keep it in the back of your head and be prepared to execute when the time is right.

The information in this article also applies to other shares like Unilever (UL/UN). However, the UK shares of Unilever are currently trading for less than the Dutch shares so, at least at this moment, there is no arbitrage opportunity.

