Kiwis Don't Fly - Part III

The Kiwi dollar is down across the board, but we are wary that this could be a "Sell the rumor, buy the news" type of event.

Introduction

We have been highlighting the implications of New Zealand's latest election results in a series of articles titled "Kiwis Don't Fly." Our first article in the series highlighted that the New Zealand dollar ("NZD") (Pending:NZDS) was susceptible to major cracks given the outcome of the provisional election results held on September 23rd. We wrote:

Apart from the fact that the nation faces uncertainty over its next governance, a more important implication of these results could be on the progression of its monetary and immigration policies. While both the National Party and the Labour Party are supporters of fiscal prudence, their interests diverge on a number of other issues; main ones being immigration and monetary policies.



If a marriage between NZ-First and Labour materializes, we fear that the New Zealand economy (NYSEARCA:ENZL), which has grown tremendously on the back of rising immigration, will take a hit. As a result, RBNZ's monetary policy will likely take a stimulatory tilt. Add in an expanded mandate for the central bank and this will be a perfect recipe for prolonged NZD weakness.

The second article in this series alluded to the importance of dairy trade for New Zealand's economy and put the spotlight on the most recent outcome of the Global Dairy Trade event, a bi-monthly online trading event that facilitates the global trading of large volume, generic dairy ingredients between buyers and sellers from over 80 countries. We wrote:

If the most recent GDT event is any indication of future dairy auctions then it doesn't bode well for the Kiwi. Election results on October 7th will be key, we will be watching them closely and continue to monitor the charts for clues.

Full Election Results - New Zealand First party continues to hold the key

Main points:

The National Party has 56 seats, compared with 58 on election night.

The Labour Party has 46 seats, compared with 45 on election night.

The Green Party has 8 seats, compared to 7 on election night.

There are no changes to the number of seats held by New Zealand First and ACT New Zealand, which remain at 9 and 1 respectively.

Party Votes % of Votes Electorate Seats List Seats Total seats National Party 1,152,075 44.4 41 15 56 Labour Party 956,184 36.9 29 17 46 New Zealand First Party 186,706 7.2 - 9 9 Green Party 162,443 6.3 - 8 8 ACT New Zealand 13,075 0.5 1 - 1 The Opportunities Party (TOP) 63,261 2.4 - - - Māori Party 30,580 1.2 - - - Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 8,075 0.3 - - - Conservative 6,253 0.2 - - - MANA 3,642 0.1 - - - Ban1080 3,005 0.1 - - - New Zealand People's Party 1,890 0.1 - - - United Future 1,782 0.1 - - - NZ Outdoors Party 1,620 0.1 - - - Democrats for Social Credit 806 0.0 - - - Internet Party 499 0.0 - - - Total 2,591,896 71 49 120

The trade is working out as we expected so far, but we expected the Kiwi dollar to have reacted much more poorly to the final news than it has as yet, which makes us wary of this being a "Sell the rumor, buy the news" type of event. Below, we review the NZD against the US dollar ("USD"), the Canadian dollar ("CAD") (FXC, CADS), and the euro ("EUR") (FXE, EURS).

NZD/USD - Currently at 0.7070

Levels to watch:

Support at 0.7178 has been broken. If the pair tests support at 0.7035 and rises sharply, it will re-test the 0.7178 level, which will most likely lead to a range-bound market between 0.7178 and 0.7035. If support at 0.7035 is decisively broken, then a test of 0.6860 seems inevitable. A weekly close above 0.7178 will eliminate our near-term bearish bias.

NZD/CAD - Currently at 0.8860

Levels to watch:

Support at 0.8890 has given way, and a test of 0.8750 seems inevitable. A break of 0.8750 will likely see this pair testing support at 0.8625. A weekly close above 0.8980 will eliminate our near-term bearish bias.

EUR/NZD - Currently at 1.6621

Levels to watch:

The reaction of this pair on a test of 1.6718 is key to future action in the pair. Judging by charts alone, we think it is highly likely that this pair might come back down to test former support at 1.6235. The rising trend line, which has acted as excellent support for a good part of this year, now comes in around 1.6375; a break of this support will eliminate our near-term bullish bias.

