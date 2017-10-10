Athersys' Zombie-Like MultiStem Won't Survive Much Longer

Athersys appears to be running out of cash, and insiders have been selling shares.

It appears to us that Athersys’ MultiStem is back like a zombie from Night of the Living Dead to feed on the wallets of new, unsuspecting biotech investors. An examination into MultiStem’s history shows that MultiStem has failed every major past trial, yet today’s Athersys (ATHX) investors are excited about its prospects and have driven the shares up more than 55% year-to-date. In this article, we shed some zombie-zapping light on MultiStem’s past failures and address what we see as Athersys’ current dire financial situation. We are short Athersys (ATHX) with a price target of $0.

Failed Pfizer partnership in Ulcerative Colitis: 2009-2015

On December 21, 2009, Athersys entered into a global agreement with Pfizer (PFE) to develop and market MultiStem for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Pfizer is a big, established, and very reputable global pharmaceutical company, and the licensing partnership caused investors to become excited about the prospects of MultiStem in IBD.

The day after the licensing agreement was announced, Athersys shares hit a high of $5.55 per share (source Yahoo! Finance), which was up from $1.00 per share on the day before the announcement. Not long thereafter, Pfizer began a Phase 2 trial in Ulcerative Colitis, the most common form of IBD, in late 2010.

Unfortunately, the excitement for MultiStem was proven to be misdirected. In 2014, after numerous delays in the trial, Athersys and Pfizer announced that the Phase 2 trial had failed to hit its primary endpoint. Athersys’ share price fell 51% that day from $2.73 to $1.33 (source: Yahoo! Finance).

Athersys even examined multiple secondary endpoints and could not find a single statistically significant difference. This lack of efficacy across numerous endpoints suggests to us that MultiStem is inert. A treatment of MultiStem essentially had the same efficacy as a saline solution infusion for IBD.

In May 2015, Athersys announced Pfizer had decided to terminate the 2009 license agreement.

Failed Chugai partnership in ischemic stroke in Japan: 2015

Fresh off MultiStem’s failure in IBD, Athersys signed a licensing agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCPK:CHGCF) in March 2015 to exclusively develop and commercialize MultiStem for ischemic stroke in Japan. Athersys had actually started the Phase 2 trial for ischemic stroke in 2011 and apparently had been searching for a partner for many years.

Chugai is a large and respected pharmaceutical company in Japan. It was established almost 75 years ago and has a current market cap of over $23 billion, according to Bloomberg. Like with the Pfizer partnership, Athersys was able to find a big, reputable partner, and investors became excited for the potential of MultiStem in ischemic stroke.

That excitement proved short-lived. In April 2015, Athersys announced that the Phase 2 trial for ischemic stroke had missed its primary and secondary endpoints, just like the failed MultiStem trial in IBD. The primary endpoints of the trial were 1) frequency of dose limiting adverse events at 7 days, and 2) stroke recovery based on global test analysis including modified Rankin Scale (mRS), NIHSS, and Barthel Index (BI) at 90-days. There were 8 secondary endpoints for a total of 10 possible successful outcomes.

Athersys conducted post-hoc analysis for positive results in the MultiStem Phase 2 ischemic stroke study

In the press release, it seems to us that Athersys tried to salvage the failed MultiStem ischemic stroke trial by conducting post-hoc analysis and data-mining for positive results. The company clearly states that by using post-hoc analysis, the company was able to find a sub-group of patients that showed a statistically significant difference from placebo on the secondary endpoint of Excellent Outcome.

We have previously expressed our views about the dangers of post-hoc analysis. Following are several issues that we see with this analysis:

As Dr. Peter M Rothwell, an expert in the field, put it, " Post-hoc observations should be treated with skepticism irrespective of their statistical significance. Athersys’ findings are based on post-hoc analysis, which we believe makes any findings low-quality. Athersys’ post-hoc sub-group excluded over 40% of the trial’s patient population. It included only patients who had received MultiStem within a 24-36 hour “treatment window,” which took the number of patients from 134 to just 79. It’s not surprising to us that Athersys was able to data-mine for success on 1 endpoint out of 10 possible primary and secondary endpoints as Athersys adjusted the patient population through post-hoc analysis. This issue is called “multiplicity” in statistics, and it results in inflated false positives. Essentially, it means that a trial is virtually guaranteed to have one statistically significant result if the data is examined enough different ways. The secondary endpoint, Excellent Outcome, that was positive for the 24-36 hour sub-group is a composite measure, which is a combination of the stroke recovery-based primary endpoint that was mentioned above, but at multiple cutoff points. This article titled, “ Composite Endpoints: Proceed with Caution ,” describes how such composite measures are less reliable. A major red flag for us is that the Excellent Outcome endpoint was the only endpoint out of 10 total endpoints that the study was able to show statistical significance. We want to highlight how implausible this is. All 10 endpoints of the trial were related to stroke recovery-based measurements. As we just stated, the primary endpoint of the trial was stroke recovery based on the same measurement criteria that comprised the Excellent Outcome endpoint. If the stroke patients were indeed helped by MultiStem, then we would expect some of the other endpoints to also show statistically significant improvements. That didn’t happen, which makes us believe that the statistically significant Excellent Outcome endpoint was a fluke that was uncovered through data-mining.

Despite Athersys’ best efforts, investors seem to have seen through the data-mining exercise. The shares fell 35% from $2.18 to $1.40 on the day of the announcement April 17, 2015 (source: Yahoo! Finance).

The post-hoc analysis apparently didn’t convince Chugai either; Chugai terminated the agreement on October 2015. This made Athersys 0 for 2 with large, reputable licensing partners.

Current situation: Zombie land

With two failed partnership and two failed clinical studies, it appeared to us that MultiStem was dead. Miraculously, Athersys seemingly resurrected MultiStem after touting positive 1-year results in ischemic stroke and by signing a new Japanese partner, Healios K.K.

First, we’ll tackle the 1-year follow-up results in the Phase 2 ischemic stroke trial, which the company touted in a February 2016 press release. Athersys stated that post-hoc analysis showed that the study was statistically significant for the Intent to Treat (ITT) population on the Excellent Outcome measure at 365-days (p=0.02), and that the sub-group of patients who received MultiStem within 36 hours following stroke had an even better Excellent Outcome measure versus placebo (p<0.01).

We see numerous additional red flags that should make investors extremely wary of the trial results.

The trial failed its primary endpoints, which was stroke recovery on 3 test measures at 90 days and 365 days. This is irrefutable as Athersys itself disclosed the failures. The sub-group of patients that was statistically significant in the February 2016 release is different from the sub-group in the April 2015 release. In the April 2015 release, the company highlighted patients who had received MultiStem within a 24-36 hour post-stroke treatment window. However, in the February 2016 release, Athersys makes no mention of that 24-36 hour sub-group. Instead, Athersys only highlights the <36 hour sub-group. This leads us to believe that the 24-36 treatment window patient sub-group from the April 2015 release was no longer statistically significant at 1-year follow up, and that Athersys data-mined again for another sub-group and found the <36 hour patient sub-population. We believe this is a big red flag in terms of lack of trial outcome consistency. While we cannot be certain that these represent different patient populations, Athersys’ specific use of detailed time windows leads us to conclude that the 24-36 hour treatment window patient sub-group is distinct from the <36 hour treatment window patient sub-group and had different results. Lastly, the Excellent Outcome endpoint of the trial was pre-specified as a 90-day endpoint , which suggests that 90 days is the appropriate time frame for this measure . However, Athersys touted the Excellent Outcome measurement at 365-days and ignored the failed 90-day endpoint.

Adam Feuerstein even wrote an article about “why Athersys' MultiStem spin job doesn't work.”

Japanese partner Healios K.K.’s share price has been hitting 52-week lows

The second zombie-inducing development was the partnership that Athersys signed with Japanese startup biotech firm Healios K.K. in January 2016. In exchange for $15 million cash upfront and future milestones and royalties, Healios K.K. received exclusive rights for the development of MultiStem for treating ischemic stroke in Japan, and began making plans to start a Japanese clinical trial.

Frankly, we’re not sure why any investor would mistake this to be a very positive development. First, there has been no new data on MultiStem since the failed Phase 2 trial in April 2015 that we have seen. Secondly, we point out that, unlike Chugai, which is a respected pharmaceutical company in Japan, Healios K.K. is a startup with no history of past success. We highlight some of the main differences below.

We also point out that Healios K.K.’s share price has declined toward 52-week lows, we were told by analysts who cover the company, due to Japanese investors’ concerns over the MultiStem program.

Investors should be concerned about Athersys' financial resources

Even if investors choose to ignore Athersys’ past failings with MultiStem, both clinically and in terms of partnerships, we’re shocked that investors are overlooking what we see as Athersys’ dire financial situation, one that poses an imminent risk to shareholders. Athersys had $29 million of cash on its balance sheet, as of June 30, 2017, and has a current cash burn rate of $22 million a year, as per the 3Q 2017 10-Q.

The company has yet to even initiate its pivotal trial for MultiStem in ischemic stroke in the US and Europe, which the company stated will cost about $30 million in its last earnings conference call. We believe this will surely increase the burn rate.

To review, we have a company that has $29 million of cash, is burning $22 million per year, and needs another $30m to fund its long-term pivotal trial.

Keep in mind that this need exists after Athersys raised $23 million by issuing shares at $1.01 per share in February 2017 and after tapping the Aspire Capital equity purchase agreement by selling shares at $1.45 per share during the second quarter of 2016 (see “8. Stockholders’ Equity” in 3Q 2017 10-Q).

Athersys was issuing stock well below current prices. With Athersys shares up over 40% year to date and near 52-week highs, investors should be very concerned about upcoming dilution given the company’s cash needs.

Executives have been selling shares

We believe the signal to sell has continued to be been given by executives at Athersys. On September 19 after the close, Athersys’ President and Chief Operating Officer, William (BJ) Lehmann, and the co-founder and now Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, John Harrington, revealed in public filings that they sold Athersys stock at average prices of $2.38 and $2.17, respectively.

While these stock sales have been pursuant to 10b5-1 plans, we want to highlight that Athersys executives have left their 10b5-1 plans in place even as Athersys shares hit their lows earlier this year. It appears the executives have yet to pull their 10b5-1 plans and continue to sell shares.

We are short Athersys with a price target of $0

Given MultiStem’s long history of clinical trial failures, past failed partnerships, its current partners’ weakness, and the significant liquidity issues we have observed, we are short shares of Athersys with a price target of $0. We believe MultiStem, which is Athersys’ only major asset, is worthless and that the company will rapidly burn through all of its cash within 12 months unless it substantially dilutes investors.

Risks

The risks to our short thesis is that MultiStem turns out to be effective in ischemic stroke for patients who receive MultiStem 18-36 hours after the stroke. Athersys is planning on commencing a pivotal Phase 3 trial for MultiStem in the US and in Europe, which to our knowledge has no timeline for completion. We do not believe the trial has a good probability of success due to the reasons we went through above, in particular its history of clinical trial failures. We also believe that any potential upside in Athersys will be diluted from future equity raises to fund operations and the expensive pivotal clinical trial.

Another risk is that Athersys could sign up partners to help fund the trials, but we believe this is unlikely or that any funding will be small. After Pfizer and Chugai terminated the MultiStem agreements, MultiStem is unlikely to be an attractive partnership candidate. Any future partnerships would probably be similar to the Healios K.K. contract, and have a small upfront payment that will not do much to offset the underlying cash burn at Athersys.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ATHX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.