Blackstone: Own Real Assets In A Growing Economy

With global markets continuing to trend higher, owning Blackstone (NYSE:BX) can get you access to real assets, which stand to benefit in such an expansionary environment. Since the financial crisis, the firm’s share price has trended steadily higher, but has seen acceleration as global growth prospects improve. Moreover, for investors concerned about generating income, Blackstone offers a variable dividend well above the S&P 500. Lastly, the company’s underlying assets continue to benefit from a strengthening global economy.

Price Action

Blackstone’s share price continues to trend higher, after pulling back a bit the past few years. Heightened global volatility and stagnant equity markets led the company’s performance to lag, as its share price nearly declined by 50% from early 2015 to late 2016. Now, however, with global economic expansion underway, as well as rising equity markets, Blackstone’s underlying holdings are beginning to pay off.

The firm’s share price bottomed around $23, and has trended higher throughout 2017. The stock price’s next resistance area looks to be near record highs of $42, representing a nearly 30% increase from current levels. As long as asset markets continue trending higher, expect this asset manager’s share price to follow closely in line.

Dividend Yield

Moreover, Blackstone offers an attractive dividend yield relative to the broader market. The chart below shows that its current yield of 6.85% is roughly 500 basis points higher than the broader market. The firm’s investment in private, higher-yielding operations allows it to generate significant income. In its most recent earnings call, the company stated that it continues to benefit from sustained large-scale capital deployment around the world, a vision focused on value creation in those investments and then being able to choose the right moment to exit.

Management expects this momentum to continue. With pending realization of profits, it stated the company is on track for one of the best years for cash distributions to shareholders in its history. Over the past 3 years, BX distributed an average of nearly $2.50 per year of value, driven by over $130 billion of realizations.

Something to consider, however, is that the dividend is variable, meaning that it can be adjusted based on the firm’s underlying performance. The chart below highlights, the company’s actual distribution to shareholders can fluctuate much more than a traditional company’s dividend payout. Should the economic climate worsen significantly, both BX’s price and dividend could decline as well.

Growing Earnings

The current economic backdrop is favorable to BX’s earnings growth. The company’s earnings per share has grown steadily since bottoming out during the financial crisis. In its most recent earnings call, management stated that total assets under management grew to $371 billion, a record level, from just over $356 billion the year before. Moreover, the company posted annualized revenue growth of 30% to just over $1.5 billion, leading to its net income rising 60% to roughly $745 million.

BX has benefited from both its infrastructure and real estate investments, with its corporate private equity and real estate opportunity funds appreciating 15-17% in the past year. These funds continue to outperform relevant indices by 79 percentage points per year since inception net of all fees, according to management.

The company has been making infrastructure investments over the last decade to capitalize on the future fiscal spending needs of both developed and emerging economies in order to emerge from the current low growth trap, punctuated by low inflation measures. Management currently sees historic investment opportunity emerging in America, which led BX to launch a dedicated business focusing on such investments. According to its most recent earnings call, the asset manager is in the process of building out a sovereign wealth fund, which will invest as much as $20 billion in such endeavors over the coming years.

Overall, an improving global economy with accelerating growth measures should benefit large capital allocators such as BX. Management's focus on real estate and infrastructure projects should benefit the company's bottom line, as low interest rates and rising business sentiment are spurring a general uptick in spending across the economy.

Conclusion

Blackstone looks like an attractive buy at current levels considering its price action, dividend yield, as well as it underlying operations. The global economy is recovering after years of stagnation, which should lead to an increase in fiscal spending, as well as real asset prices. BX share price has trended higher following the financial crisis, due to a stable and growing global economy. Moreover, its dividend yield is well above the S&P 500’s current yield, benefiting income-oriented investors. Lastly, the company’s operations continue to expand, making it attractive on a fundamental level as well. As long as the global economy continues to expand and asset markets are stable, expect the company’s share price to similarly move higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.