Biogen: Upside At A Good Value

Biogen Inc.'s (BIIB) current pipeline of Alzheimer's therapies is currently extremely promising. On October 5 the stock shot up as a result of Morgan Stanley releasing research stating that they believe BIIB's Alzheimer's treatments are differentiated from the competition and valuable. In addition to Alzheimer's development, their therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Spinraza, is also showing upside. Based on my own analysis I believe that BIIB has a potential competitive advantage based on current data available for the treatments they have on trial for Alzheimer's. This new information coupled with a strong balance sheet and a cheap valuation provides investors with a buying opportunity to enter the biotech market.

The Pipeline

The image below is BIIB's current pipeline. Upon analysis of this chart BIIB has two phase three Alzheimer's treatments, a phase two therapy and a phase one therapy. A treatment for the later stages of Alzheimer's is a main focus of BIIB's right now and they are highly invested in creating a portfolio of treatments for this illness. There is not currently a reliable Alzheimer's disease product on the market that cures the disease or significantly slows the progression. BIIB is gaining an advantage as more companies release news their products are ineffective, while BIIB's clinical trial data remains positive, although it will not be released until 2020. Most recently on September 26, 2017 Axovant made a press release that their phase 3 drug Intepirdine was not showing signs of improvement in their patients. Merck's attempt with their drug Verubecestat (which has been halted) and Eli Lilly's Solanezumab had the same lackluster results in February 2017, and November, 2016, respectively.

It is important to take into account the lengthy and uncertain nature of the pipeline process investing in this industry. Phase one consists of one year testing on up to 80 healthy people, phase two is about two years testing on up to 300 patients, and phase three is a three year process tested on 3000 patients. From there the drug is filed with the FDA and it takes up to 2.5 years for them to approve before landing on shelves. The soonest the phase 3 drugs will reach the market is about three years, while phase two will be 6 years, and the phase one drugs have 7-8 years. Things can change drastically in this time frame and it is possible not all of these drugs make it through the approval process. Biogen currently has 12 products on the market, which is reassuring that they know the approval process well and have the expertise to have future treatments approved.

Finding therapies to treat Alzheimer's disease has been a long and unsuccessful journey for dozens of medical researchers and biotech companies. Biogen is thought to be at the forefront of the race for a late stage Alzheimer's treatment because they are attacking the problem from multiple angles and their aducanumab therapy slated to hit markets in 2022 (after FDA approval) is the next hope for Alzheimer's patients. The results from their phase 3 study of aducanumab, an injectable therapy, are expected in 2020. This drug targets the buildup of beta amyloid proteins in the brain, known as plaques. Many other companies have failed trying this method, but data for the drug so far has been positive. This drug is aimed to help relieve lost memory symptoms for patients who are later in the lifecycle of the disease.

The other approach BIIB is taking to treat Alzheimer's is with BIIB092, a phase two therapy. This drug targets the buildups of the tau protein that have been linked to Alzheimer's disease when brain cells are damaged. The buildup of these proteins ultimately cause brain cells to die, when tangles form. Alzheimer's disease patient's have both plaques and tangles built up in their brain which alters their neuro-connectivity and hinders brain function. BIIB's approach of attacking both problems puts them in a good position to succeed. They are currently the next company expected to release a treatment to treat the later stages of Alzheimer's in 2019.

The current products on the market to treat AD have proven limited effectiveness. There are currently five Alzheimer's products on the market, four of which approved between 1996-2003 and one in 2014. These drugs focus on cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine which essentially try to balance neurotransmitters in the brain that are linked in Alzheimers and slow the progression. The new therapies target a different cause of AD, with the hope of the treatment being much more effective in slowing the disease's impact on memory and cognition deterioration. This would be a significant breakthrough and would help thousands of people who suffer from a disease that is becoming much more common.

Image taken from Q2 earnings slides

Recent Performance

Before making any investment decision I look at how company has previously performed. BIIB's pipeline alone is not enough to justify purchasing shares. Biogen reported strong Q2 results in 2017. Their revenue and EPS guidance were raised from $11.1B-$11.4B to $11.5-$11.85B and from $20.45-$21.25 to $20.80-$21.40, respectively. BIIB's 2017 top line was $11.5B in revenue, which shows slow revenue growth in 2017. Their guidance was raised mainly due to Tecfidera sales growing, especially in Europe. BIIB relies heavily on their revenue from multiple sclerosis treatments, as they generates the cash that they use to invest into their pipeline of new drugs. The Spinraza drug has seen rapid growth as well because it is the only spinal muscular atrophy drug available in the U.S. market. BIIB announced that they will be significantly cutting their share buybacks and they do not currently pay a dividend. They aim to bring shareholders wealth through stock price appreciation by further developing more treatments and diversifying their future product offerings. This data was gathered from their Q2 earnings.

Overall, BIIB has a strong balance sheet. They do have $6B of debt, however, that does not worry me because they have a current ratio of 2.10. This shows that liquidity is not an issue for BIIB. Their ROA and ROE have slightly dropped this year, but it is small enough that it does not highly impact my view of the stock.

Valuation

For valuation of BIIB I created a discounted cash flow model and used a comparable company analysis from Morningstar. Below are images of the DCF model. For revenue growth I picked a value of 2%. This puts the 2017 revenue figure at $11.7B, which is in the expected range per the Q2 earnings report. I believe 2% is valid for the coming years because they will experience top line growth as their current treatments have been growing in popularity, which was evident in their Q2 earnings. This estimate is also conservative because it does not take into consideration a likely revenue boost the recent news released about Spinraza and the treatment's effectiveness on patients who suffer from SMA. For free cash flow percentage of revenue I went with 30%. This is their three year average and I believe it will stay here as management said during Q2 that they expect strong FCF. I discounted the cash flows at a WACC of 5% and assumed a terminal growth rate of 1% due to the slow nature of the biotech therapy development process. This resulted in a fair market value per share of $401.09. Refer to the image below to see my exact calculations.

I created these models myself using data from Zack's Investment Research and Morningstar

The image below is a summary of a comparable company analysis. A few competitors of theirs are Gilead Sciences (GILD) , Amgen (AMGN) and Celgene (CELG). BIIB's forward P/E shows that they are undervalued relatively to the market rather significantly. However, their P/CF indicates that they are overpriced in comparison to the industry and the market. BIIB's P/B, P/S and PEG ratio are all comparable to the market. The conclusion I would draw from looking at this analysis is that BIIB is trading at as light discount, but to the degree that the DCF model shows.

Data from Morningstar

Conclusion

Biogen is expected to perform well this year and in the future. Their main potential competitive advantage is their strong pipeline of treatments for Alzheimer's disease. Recent news about Spinraza also shows upside for the stock, however, I believe the market priced in the initial reaction on 10/5 with a 3.75% gain. The risk associated with investing in BIIB is the nature of the drug pipeline. It is a lengthy process and the story can drastically change between phase 1 and when they treatment actually hits the market. However, I think their pipeline upside outweighs this risk. In terms of valuation there are signs that BIIB is undervalued. A price target of $400 from the DCF is a 21.5% upside opportunity for the stock, while the comp model shows BIIB is lightly undervalued. Putting all these factors together leads me to believe that BIIB is a buy rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.