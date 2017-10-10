Sand In My Shoes - An Addition To The Healthcare Sector

Of course, since it is trading approximately 15-17% off its 52 week high, there are risks involved and I’ll take a look at those.

So I bought another healthcare stock. If you've been following me for a while you are probably just a little bit confused, and I can understand that. "I thought you were going to buy a stock in the materials sector?" you might say. Well yes, yes I was. I had researched eleven separate stocks from that sector, all of them at least Dividend Challengers (which means they have raised their dividend a minimum of five consecutive years). I had narrowed those eleven stocks down to two or three that I was going to keep an eye on, and two or three more that I was certainly going to look at again in the coming months to see if the concerns I had with their financial statements were lessening.

The problem was none of the stocks that I liked seemed attractive to me at the moment. And I did not want to purchase a stock at the wrong time just for diversity's sake. However, with $2,200 burning a hole in my pocket (sitting in cash, earning me close to $0 annually) I decided it was time to do something with it. I checked out the two or three Materials stocks I favored plus one or two others and there was not a one that wasn't within spitting distance of its 52 week high. My favorite, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), and the one I would have potentially purchased last week is literally twenty-seven cents off its all-time high of $153.57 as I write this. So I decided to leave the Materials sector unrepresented for now.

"But, you already have a pretty large position in Healthcare! What about Utilities, or Consumer Staples?" Yes, I had thought about that. I am definitely underrepresented in both of those sectors and eventually want to add to my current positions or add stocks to the ones I already have there. But here's the thing, I eventually want to own at least two if not three stocks in each sector. I don't think, say, 25-35 stocks is too many to keep an eye on. So just as I haven't added a financial stock because I already have a large chunk in that sector, now I will not look towards the healthcare sector for future additions for some time.

So why did I purchase CVS Health Corp (CVS)? Well that is what the rest of this article is about.

Who is CVS?

CVS began in the early 1960's as Consumer Value Store, selling primarily health and beauty products. A few years later they added pharmacies to their stores and by 1970 they had 100 stores, primarily in New England.

In 2007 CVS Corporation and Caremark Rx completed a merger, with the new company called CVS Caremark. In 2014 the company renamed itself to CVS Health, which is what it is called today. As of 2016, CVS was the second largest PBM (pharmacy benefit manager) in the country. The top three PBMs make up 78% of the market, so their size in this space provides them with a wide moat.

The other major part of the business most people are familiar with is their retail pharmacy operation. There are over 9,600 stores with locations in 49 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

In Q2 of 2017, the retail pharmacy segment of the company earned $19.5 billion in revenue while the pharmacy service segment earned $32.3 billion.

And while the retail pharmacy segment of the business is growing, from $60B in revenue in 2011 to $81B last year, the pharmacy service segment is growing much faster, from $59B in 2011 to $120B last year, more than double in six years.

Source: CVS corporate website

Now that we've started talking numbers, lets dig in a little deeper. I'll run CVS through my guidelines and you too, I believe, will begin to see why I purchased this stock.

Guideline #1 - Revenue Per Share Increasing

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Revenue/Share 96.95 103.90 120.15 136.87 165.92 11.3%

As you may have gleaned from the paragraph above, CVS Health has had some rather remarkable growth in terms of revenue these past five years. Their massive revenues have them at #7 on the most recent Fortune 500 list.

Guideline #2 - Book Value Per Share Increasing

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Book Value/Share 29.69 31.10 32.72 33.21 34.42 3.0%

CVS also has a growing Book Value and they are repurchasing their stock, which makes the per share numbers look even better.

Guideline #3 - Quality Rating

Value Line Safety Financial Strength CVS 1 A++

Solid. Highest ranking for both safety and financial strength.

Guideline #4 - Debt

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Total Debt 28.2B 33.6B 36.3B 55.2B 57.6B Total Debt/FCF 6.08 8.84 6.05 9.12 7.34

I don't generally like seeing a balance sheet with this much debt ($58B) or the fact that it is growing, but CVS has been a very acquisitive company over their history. And the cash flow generated from their businesses make me very comfortable with this amount of leverage. As you will see shortly, their free cash flow is remarkable.

Guideline #5 - FCF and Payout Ratio

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Free Cash Flow 4.6B 3.8B 6.0B 6.1B 7.9B Payout Ratio 17.9% 28.9% 21.5% 26.1% 23.4%

See what I was talking about? Their free cash flow generation has been magnificent. And despite the dividend yield of 2.6%, their payout ratio is still below 30%. And their FCF through the first two quarters of this fiscal year is $4.6 billion, so it looks quite likely it will grow again this year.

Guideline #6 - Common Shares Outstanding

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Share Count 1.27B 1.22B 1.16B 1.12B 1.07B

CVS has a very strong share repurchase program having repurchased 16% of their outstanding shares since year end 2012.

Guideline #7 - Show Me the Money!

Consecutive Years Div Yield 5 Year Growth 14 2.60% 27.7%

CVS's fourteen consecutive years of raising their dividend puts them in the Dividend Contender category, and they have every intention of raising it again and also maintaining a very hefty share repurchase program. This from their website:

Did you catch that middle bullet point? I want to make sure I'm not mis-reading this. They want to increase the dividend to reach their targeted payout ratio of 35% by 2018. Right now, however, the dividend payout ratio is not even 25%. Now maybe they calculate things differently than I do, but they are talking specifically about free cash flow and payout ratio. Seems like a pretty easy calculation, but regardless of the math we can see they do intend to continue to raise the dividend, and it looks like substantially so.

Guideline #8 - P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio (NYSE:TTM) P/E Ratio of Industry % (below)/above Industry Average P/E 15.4 19.9 -22.6%

This is the primary reason the stock made its way into my portfolio. As I said, most of the materials stocks I researched and liked were overvalued. Each of the three of them had P/E ratios right at or above 30, and my favorite, APD, is actually near 32, more than twice as high as CVS's P/E ratio. Of course, they are in different sectors and we have to take that into account, but the P/E ratio of the "Health Care Plans" industry is much higher than the P/E ratio of CVS. Excellent, and it looks like the stock is a good value right here around $80.

Source: Morningstar

What are the Risks?

As I type this, CVS is trading below $75, more than $5 below where I got in late last week. The catalyst, presumably, is the recent research report citing Amazon's (AMZN) possible move into the pharmacy space. The report states that with roughly 75 million Prime subscribers, they could become a major player in the space. OK, that's fine. But last year CVS fulfilled approximately 1.3 billion prescriptions. Many of CVS's customers in the pharmacy services segment are not Amazon Prime members, they consist "...primarily of employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, Managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on the public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans and individuals throughout the United States." (source - "Our Business Model" on CVS's website).

CVS possesses tremendous advantages of scale as well as experience. I can't say with 100% certainty, but I'm guessing filling prescriptions on-line is not the same as shipping bath mats or dry erase markers. Still, with the big three PBMs cornering nearly 80% of the market, a new player does pose some risk, and Amazon definitely has the resources to create some disruption.

The other risk that must be considered is the threat of the government becoming involved and screwing up the healthcare marketplace more than they already have. There is no telling the kind of chaos the government could throw into the market. From price caps to increased paperwork (which would increase the expenses associated with each PBM transaction) government intervention could hurt margins.

Conclusion

To me the valuation of CVS is attractive here, especially since it was attractive to me five dollars ago. For the record I purchased 29 shares at $80.25. The stock goes ex-dividend in around 2 weeks paying me $0.50 per share, meaning that my purchase will get me $14.50 in early November. Also, this payment will, in all likelihood, represent the last payment at the $0.50 per quarter rate as they have raised their dividend starting with the February payment for fourteen straight years.

Do your own due diligence, you have to decide if you think Amazon will come in and seriously damage the PBM business or if the federal government could cause irreparable harm to these companies. I tend to think the Amazon reaction is very much overblown, and if the stock falls much further I just might add to this position.

As always, thanks for reading and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.