Why Columbia Sportswear Is A Good Bet In The Retail Apparel Industry

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is an interesting stock to keep an eye on in the retail apparel industry. The consumer shift from physical stores to online stores is evident, however it's going to be favorable for COLM after the effects settle down in the longer run. COLM's project CONNECT is a positive step taken by the executives to counter the changing dynamics. Moreover, the winter forecasts later this year promise colder weathers which will boost COLM's sales. Owing to these factors, I believe that the stock has more chances of an upside in the coming future.

The recent pressure posed by the online retail industry to the brick and mortar stores is not unknown. Due to this pressure, some of the the players in the retail industry, who were also COLM's customers, have gone bankrupt. These included companies like, The Sports Authority, Sports Chalet etc which negatively impacted COLM's revenue. However, I believe that closure of these stores will not be significant in the longer run and the demand will return to those stores whose strategy outperform their competitors.

Owing to the changing market dynamics one such strategy, introduced by COLM, is the implementation of Project CONNECT whose aim is, "to build on our strengths as a brand-led, consumer-first organization." This project will seek to revamp COLM's business proposition by taking four strategic actions.

Increase brand awareness by creating demand

Using digital technology to provide good consumer experience

Expand and increase sales channels globally

Invest in its employees to streamline the organization

Analyzing these four points on the face of them, I believe that this will give the executives at COLM increased authority over the company. The point relating to demand creation and digital technology hints towards increasing efforts towards digital growth which will drive more profits to the company. It is promising that the company also realizes the importance of investment in its employees, who are the people 'fighting at the front' of any business.

In addition over the past couple of years, the winters were mild and this was a bad news for a company like COLM whose product offering is tilted towards cold-weather merchandise in the later half of the year. However, the recent winter forecast brings good news for the Columbia brand. La Nina conditions have been predicted for the later half of the year which means colder weathers and more rain in the northeast. This will give a boost in demand for windbreakers, rain jackets and coats, insulated outwear etc. Given the forecast turns true, this would result in two favorable outcomes. Firstly, the higher demand of winter clothing would mean fewer discounted sales to clear stock which would boost margins for COLM. Secondly, the colder weather would encourage the retailers to go aggressive in their pre-booking for the coming Fall 2018. The last time the weather was in favor of COLM was the fourth quarter of 2014. As a result, COLM experienced an YoY sales increase of 10.7% in 2015. One reason for this increase was the aggressiveness of the retailers while pre-booking in the preceding year.

COLM's stock, priced at $62.62/share on Friday, is definitely expensive but I believe there is more potential for an upside in the stock especially if the current winter forecast is to be believed. Given all the above analysis, I believe the stock price should be trading at $75/share by early 2018 which gives an upside of 20% to the investor. Moreover, the investor can further earn cashflow by holding the stock over the longer run and earn a dividend per share of 0.71 which has been increasing over the past 10 years and is expected to do so in the coming years as well. Hence, this is one stock you should be considering for your portfolio if you want to realize decent capital gains while earning modest cashflow in the due course.

