Quid Pro Quo: Aluminum, Tesla And The Electric Vehicle Boom

Demand is likely to be further boosted by the transport industry (which accounts for the largest share of aluminum consumption), especially with the mounting popularity of electric vehicles.

With the benchmark, London Metal Exchange (LME) spot price pushing its way past USD 2,200 per metric ton, aluminum has reached its highest level since September 2012. The rally in recent weeks can mostly be attributed to policy measures in China - the world's largest producer - where the government has introduced stringent output limits in a bid to curb air pollution during the four-month winter season. This cutoff is slated to start on November 15.

The policy, having been passed by Beijing on March 1 of this year, compels aluminum smelters in four northern provinces to cut output by 30% over the heating season. Chalco (NYSE:ACH), the Chinese aluminum behemoth and largest producer by output in the world, announced its intention to cut output well in advance of the measure taking effect - compounding the response of lower output expectations.

Speculators are now pouring into the market, anticipating an inevitable deficit in the aluminum market this year. High prices have been sustained by pressure on the part of the Chinese government to tackle overcapacity.

There are good reasons to believe - despite the cyclicality of the current rally - that the fundamentals of aluminum are sound. The World Bank's Commodity Markets Outlook offers an upbeat projection [pdf] for aluminum, expecting double-digit gains for 2017. Longer term upside risks are quoted as "stronger global demand, slower ramp-up of new capacity, tighter environmental constraints, and policy action that limits exports". The views of the World Bank strongly echo market views, where the Macquarie Group has raised their price forecast for 2017 by 8%.

Electric Vehicles to the Rescue

Increased, sustained global aluminum demand will in large part be driven by the transport sector, which already absorbs 27% of the total production of aluminum. This share is expected to increase further with the boon in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

In their Global EV Outlook 2017, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projects [pdf] between 40 and 70 million EVs on the road by 2025 - up from the 2 million EV units registered in 2016. As a signal of how hotly contested the market has become, even iconic vacuum cleaner brand Dyson has set its sights on designing and manufacturing its own EV model.

Among more established manufacturers, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), who were both instrumental in popularizing EVs and employing cutting edge technology in the production of their vehicles, is targeting production of 500,000 cars by 2018. And while Tesla has had some slippage in their ambitious timeline - and the competition has been gaining ground - the frantic growth by other producers should serve as a testament to the expectation that EV will be a tide to raise many boats. In the scramble to get viable EVs on the road, the number of models on offer is set to explode: in the US alone, the number of models is expected to reach 47, up from the current 24 on offer.

EVs are moreover getting cheaper and gradually overcoming the "range anxiety" issue, but, nevertheless, still feature some drawbacks. One major enduring issue is weight. Excessive weight - owing to the large battery packs being carried - affects not just performance, but, most critically for the mass market, consumption. Reducing weight increases range; reduces emissions; and leaves recharge spaces less crowded.

Tesla, renowned as trailblazers in the use of sophisticated production methods, has managed to keep weight down by integrating lightweight aluminum into the structure of the car (without compromising on safety). As car makers hustle to position themselves for the inevitable increased demand from consumers, an obvious winner will be the aluminum industry.

And while other lightweight materials such as carbon fiber are available, their high cost makes them uneconomical outside of the supercar set. Aluminum is an economical, proven material for the use in EVs. Beyond the benefits of reducing weight [pdf] by as much as 14% (when compared to comparable EV models using steel), aluminum frames also serve as an excellent conductor of heat away from batteries.

A Greener Future

The combined effect of vehicle lightweighting, and higher EV sales will not just lead to lower emissions - it will also lead to a general greening of both industry and governmental policy. The aluminum industry, in recognizing this trend, has positioned itself proactively for this pivot; leading the charge in environmentally friendly endeavors; and should profit handsomely.

The world's second-largest player, Russia-based UC Rusal, is on track to power all of their aluminum smelters - a notorious energy-hungry operation - with hydroelectricity by 2020. This commitment will see Rusal, who already uses 90% renewable sources in its manufacturing process, far outpace Chinese competitors who are very much reliant on coal as their dominant fuel source in production. Rusal and its major shareholder, En+ (soon to be listed on the London Stock Exchange in an anticipated November IPO), runs a closely integrated operation: En+ is one of Russia's major producers of hydropower, and Rusal is one of its main customers. Rusal's parent company is also investigating other potential uses for that hydropower - including Siberian data-storage centers.

Norway, who ranks as the fifth largest producer of aluminum in the world, also produces 99% of its electricity from hydroelectricity plants. Its largest aluminum firm, Norsk Hydro, as a consequence, almost exclusively uses hydroelectrically produced energy in their smelters. In a show of end-to-end efficiency, Norway incidentally also boasts the largest share of EVs on the road, where a third of all new vehicles are either fully electric or plug-in hybrids.

Not to be outdone, US aluminum giant Alcoa (NYSE: AA) powers as much as 70% of its smelting operations from renewable sources - of which hydro constitute a large majority.

While automakers and aluminum producers are pushing boundaries in the private sector, a whole slew of governments are playing their part in order to curb emissions. The UK and French governments have committed to severely limit and/or outlaw combustion engine vehicles (especially in smog-ridden cities), serving as a prelude to the inevitable demise of the combustion engine. China, however, is leading the pack in terms of EV adoption: it sold 507,000 units in 2016, more than the US and Europe combined.

As stricter regulation are forthcoming in the world's largest auto market, Chinese consumers are embracing cheaper, cleaner EVs as a hedge against the government's 'China IV' emission standards taking effect in 2020. The mass migration towards cities and the sheer demographic scale of Chinese megacities also offer a unique stomping ground for EVs, many of which still lack robust range figures. Those limitations have stymied their market share in the US market, marked by sprawling urban conurbations and vast driving distances.

While pessimists have taken Tesla to the cleaners for their largest single quarterly loss, they - along with other EV producers - are poised to benefit from the consistent long-term trend toward mass-market EVs. Along with aluminum and other metals, especially lithium, the primary winners from these sprawling symbiotic relationships will be consumers and the environment. Brave investors who can ignore shortsighted squabbles on Tesla's fortunes could reap the rewards over a longer-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.