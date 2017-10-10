Weekly CEF Roundup: A Mixed Week

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one week ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in CEF sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc."

Weekly performance roundup

CEF performance was mixed this week, with 18 out of 37 sectors positive (down from 21 positive sectors last week). The average sector price return was -0.06% (versus +0.30% last week). The top 5 sector gainers were all equities. The leader was specialty equities with +1.77% return, followed by U.S. equities (+1.24%), dividend income equities (+0.90%), energy (+0.78%) and global equities (+0.69%). 3 of the top 5 sector losers were muni sectors, led by muni (intermediate) (-1.38%), then general munis (-1.01%) and NJ munis (-0.97%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors this week were again energy MLPs (10.12%), equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.41%), asset allocation (8.35%), convertible securities (8.33%), and real estate (8.30%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

*Note about discounts: Sector discounts are not available this week due to data discrepancy from CEFInsight.



Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 7, 2017 | MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (the "fund") (NYSE: CXH) announced today that its tender offer for 1,738,004 of its outstanding common shares (the “shares”), representing approximately 15% of its outstanding shares, expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Standard Time, on September 6, 2017. Based on current information, approximately 4,304,310.125415 shares were tendered. Based on this preliminary information, the pro-ration for tendering shareholders is estimated to be approximately 40 percent of the shares properly tendered. These numbers are subject to adjustment and should not be regarded as final. The actual number of shares to be purchased is anticipated to be announced on or about September 8, 2017, and payment for such shares will be made on or about September 11, 2017. The purchase price of properly tendered shares is 98 percent of the fund's net asset value ((NYSE:NAV)) per share calculated as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 6, 2017, which is equal to $10.535 per share. September 19, 2017 | RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) announced on Sept. 20 results of its transferable rights offering, which expired on Sept. 19. The offering entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 2,550,502 of the Fund’s common shares, and was over-subscribed. The subscription price was $17.74 per common share. Proceeds are expected to be approximately $45.2 million. The fund’s release noted that the fund will receive the entire proceeds of the offer since RMR Advisors LLC, the fund’s investment adviser, agreed to pay the dealer manager fee and all other expenses related to the offer. In addition, the fund intends to invest proceeds in accordance with its investment objective and policies.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 10, 2017 | Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) announced on Aug. 10 the terms of the fund’s rights offering. As the release explained, UTG is issuing transferable subscription rights to its common shareholders of record as of Aug. 30, 2017, who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the fund. Record date shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the fund. In addition, the fund, in its sole discretion, may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of the common shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported NAV or market price per common share, whichever is lower on the Expiration Date. The fund anticipates that the offering will expire, on or about, October 4, 2017. August 24, 2017 | The Turkish Investment Fund, Inc. (TKF) announced Aug. 24 that its Board approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund, subject to stockholder approval at a meeting of stockholders to be held on November 16, 2017. The record date for the meeting is September 21, 2017. On Aug. 4, TKF announced that a Board proposal to liquidate and dissolve the fund did not receive the required vote to be approved by stockholders at its annual meeting of stockholders. TKF currently trades with a discount of -4.01% and yields 1.21% (as of 8/25). August 24, 2017 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) announced that it filed a preliminary registration statement with SEC relating to a rights offering. As the fund’s release explained, the fund is issuing transferable subscription rights to common shareholders, on a record date to be set by the Board. Record date shareholders will receive one right for each common share held on the record date. For every three rights held, a holder of rights may buy one new common share of the fund. Record date shareholders who exercise their rights will not be entitled to dividends payable during October 2017 on shares issued in connection with the rights offering. The Rights are expected to be listed and tradable on the NYSE under the ticker: RIV RT. Record date shareholders who fully exercise all rights initially issued to them in the primary subscription will be entitled to buy those common shares that are not purchased by other record date shareholders. In addition, the fund, in its sole discretion, may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of the common shares issued in the Primary Subscription. August 29, 2017 [expires this week!] | The First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY) commenced a cash tender offer for up to 15% of the fund’s outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98% of the fund’s NAV per share. The tender offer will expire on September 28, 2017. The release indicated that the tender offer is pursuant to an agreement between the fund and Saba Capital Management, L.P. (in which Saba Capital agreed to be bound by certain standstill covenants until January 20, 2020). FHY is a high-yield leveraged fund that currently trades with a discount of -6.20% and yields 7.93% (as of 8/25).

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 5, 2017 | XA Investments LLC announced Sept. 5 the commencement of an IPO of its first closed-end fund, XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (Pending:XFLT). As the release noted, the Trust is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and will offer its shares on a limited basis from September 5 until September 26, 2017. The Trust’s common shares have been approved for listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “XFLT.” Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest primarily in floating rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments. Octagon Credit Investors, LLC will be responsible for management of the Trust’s portfolio. September 12, 2017 | First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) announced Sept. 12 that its Board approved a managed distribution policy [MDP]. Under the plan, the fund currently intends to pay a monthly distribution in the amount of $0.121 per share. However, the distribution amount per share could increase or decrease in the future as a result of a change in actual or forecasted earnings. A change in the distribution amount per share must be approved by the fund’s Board. A portion of this monthly distribution may include realized capital gains. The fund anticipates declaring its first regularly scheduled monthly distribution pursuant to the plan in the second half of September 2017. The fund’s release also explained that: in addition to paying regular monthly distributions, in connection with the fund’s initial public offering, the fund had implemented a quarterly special distribution program. The final quarterly special distribution measurement date will be September 15, 2017, and the quarterly special distribution program will expire thereafter. September 12, 2017 | First Trust Advisors L.P. announced Sept. 12 that the Boards of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO), First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY), First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM), and First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) authorized the continuation of each fund’s share repurchase program. Each fund’s program will continue until the earlier of [i] the repurchase of the amount of shares remaining in each fund’s share repurchase program as noted below or [ii] March 15, 2018. Number of Shares Available for Repurchase through March 15, 2018: FSD (978,598), FEO (105,644), FHY (164,339), FAM (727,422), and FFA (998,658). September 12, 2017 | Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) announced Sept. 12 that the fund’s Board approved a proposal, subject to shareholder approval, to extend the term of the fund by two years -- changing the fund’s scheduled dissolution date from May 31, 2020 to May 31, 2022. The release also note that: If shareholders vote to approve the term extension, the adviser expects, subject to final approval by the Board, the fund to conduct an offering of rights to subscribe for additional shares of the fund. In addition, if shareholders vote to approve the extension, the adviser has agreed to reduce its annual management fee from 1.00% of the fund’s managed assets to 0.90% of the fund’s managed assets, effective from the date the extension is approved by shareholders until the fund’s updated scheduled dissolution date on May 31, 2022. ALPS Fund Services, Inc., the Fund’s administrator, also agreed to reduce the administrative fees payable by the fund to ALPS from 0.10% to 0.09% of the average daily value of the fund’s managed assets (subject to a minimum annual fee), also effective from the date the term extension is approved by shareholders until the fund’s updated scheduled dissolution date on May 31, 2022. September 13, 2017 | Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) announced on Sept. 13 the pricing of an offering of 1.2 million 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (perpetual, non-callable for five years, and a liquidation value of $25 per share) with an aggregate liquidation value of $30 million. Shares are expected to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “ECF Pr A.” The offering was expected to close on September 18, 2017. The release noted that the fund expects to use the proceeds from the offering for investment purposes. September 18, 2017 | The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) announced on Sept. 18 that its Board approved an increase in the fund’s distribution rate from an annual rate of approximately 8% of NAV to approximately 10% (2.5% quarterly) - effective with the fund’s fourth quarter distribution (to be declared on Nov. 6). The fund’s release explained that the Board “believes this increase in the distribution rate may enhance long-term shareholder value by providing a consistent method of distributing the Fund’s assets at NAV while increasing liquidity and reducing the discount at which shares currently trade to NAV. This 25 percent increase in the distribution rate from 8 to 10 percent restores the rate to the level when the distribution policy was first adopted in 1988.” In addition, William Parmentier, President of the fund, was quoted: “This action by the Board balances the interests of all shareholders by increasing the controlled distribution of Fund assets at NAV without disrupting the Fund’s disciplined investment process for our many long-term shareholders.” USA is a general U.S. equity fund that trades with a discount of -6.11% and a yield of 8.68%. September 20, 2017 | The Boards of the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) and the Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (MSP) announced Sept. 20 that at a joint special meeting of shareholders held on Sept. 15 the proposed reorganization of MSP into MCN was approved by MCN shareholders, but NOT by MSP’s shareholders. Detailed vote results were posted at madisonfunds.com, and showed that for MSP of the 61.42% of outstanding shares voting, 40.21% (or 24.70% of total outstanding shares) voted in favor of the proposal and 59.79% (or 36.72% of total outstanding shares) voted against or abstained. Madison had been in a fight with Karpus Investment Management, which opposed (June 7 PR) the proposed reorganization.

Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition, I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield and discount information for newly added funds. However, note the yield and discount information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

Cutters

-32.1% : (GIM) Templeton Global Income Fund cuts from $0.0209 to $0.0142 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.85%, discount -9.70% (as of 9/1).

: (GIM) Templeton Global Income Fund cuts from $0.0209 to $0.0142 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.85%, discount -9.70% (as of 9/1). - 24.1% : (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16, announced Sep. 13 ). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14).

: (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16, ). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14). - 12.9 %: (JHD) Nuveen High Income Dec 2019 Target Term fund cuts from $0.0505 to $0.044 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 5.16%, discount -0.58% (as of 9/8).

%: (JHD) Nuveen High Income Dec 2019 Target Term fund cuts from $0.0505 to $0.044 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 5.16%, discount -0.58% (as of 9/8). -12.5% : (JHA) Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Target Term Fund cuts from $0.04 to $0.035 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.20%, discount -1.18% (as of 9/8).

: (JHA) Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Target Term Fund cuts from $0.04 to $0.035 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.20%, discount -1.18% (as of 9/8). -10.5% : (VMM) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II cuts from $0.0475 to $0.0425 (ex-date Sep. 14, announced Sep. 5 ). Yields 3.53%, discount 1.90% (as of 9/14).

: (VMM) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II cuts from $0.0475 to $0.0425 (ex-date Sep. 14, ). Yields 3.53%, discount 1.90% (as of 9/14). -9.5% : (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund cuts from $0.0525 to $0.0475 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 6.77%, discount -8.58% (as of 9/8).

: (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund cuts from $0.0525 to $0.0475 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 6.77%, discount -8.58% (as of 9/8). -8.6% : (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund cuts from $0.105 to $0.96 (ex-date Sep. 15; announced Sep. 8 ). Yields 6.61%, discount -6.19% (as of 9/14).

: (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund cuts from $0.105 to $0.96 (ex-date Sep. 15; ). Yields 6.61%, discount -6.19% (as of 9/14). -8.3% : (VCF) Delaware Investments Colorado Insured Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.060 to $0.055 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 5). Yields 4.35%, discount -1.17% (as of 9/8).

: (VCF) Delaware Investments Colorado Insured Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.060 to $0.055 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 5). Yields 4.35%, discount -1.17% (as of 9/8). -8.0% : (NYV) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund cuts from $0.05 to $0.046 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.67%, discount -4.08% (as of 9/8).

: (NYV) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund cuts from $0.05 to $0.046 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.67%, discount -4.08% (as of 9/8). -7.9% : (NHA) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term cuts from $0.0190 to $0.0175 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 2.10%, premium +1.63% (as of 9/8).

: (NHA) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term cuts from $0.0190 to $0.0175 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 2.10%, premium +1.63% (as of 9/8). - 7.2% : (NTC) Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0485 to $0.045 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.37%, discount -12.84% (as of 9/8).

: (NTC) Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0485 to $0.045 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.37%, discount -12.84% (as of 9/8). -6.5% : (NEA) Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.062 to $0.058 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.96%, discount -8.12% (as of 9/8).

: (NEA) Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.062 to $0.058 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.96%, discount -8.12% (as of 9/8). -6.4% : (NKG) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.047 to $0.044 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.02%, discount -5.31% (as of 9/8).

: (NKG) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.047 to $0.044 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.02%, discount -5.31% (as of 9/8). -6.4% : (NCB) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 cuts from $0.063 to $0.059 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.93%, premium +7.78% (as of 9/8).

: (NCB) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 cuts from $0.063 to $0.059 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.93%, premium +7.78% (as of 9/8). -6.3% : (NAD) Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.064 to $0.06 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 5.00%, discount -7.87% (as of 9/8).

: (NAD) Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.064 to $0.06 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 5.00%, discount -7.87% (as of 9/8). -6.3%: (EDD) Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund cuts from $0.16 to $0.15 (ex-date Sep. 28; announced Sep. 19 ). Yields 7.26%, discount -11.26% (as of 9/22).

). Yields 7.26%, discount -11.26% (as of 9/22). -6.0% : (NIQ) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund cuts from $0.0415 to $0.039 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.52%, discount -5.81% (as of 9/8).

: (NIQ) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund cuts from $0.0415 to $0.039 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.52%, discount -5.81% (as of 9/8). -5.7% : (EAD) Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund cuts from $0.05893 to $0.05641 (ex-date Sep. 11; announced Aug. 16). Yields 7.84%, discount -6.50% (as of 18/8).

: (EAD) Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund cuts from $0.05893 to $0.05641 (ex-date Sep. 11; announced Aug. 16). Yields 7.84%, discount -6.50% (as of 18/8). -5.5% : (NMS) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0635 to $0.06 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.13%, premium +4.59% (as of 9/8).

: (NMS) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0635 to $0.06 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.13%, premium +4.59% (as of 9/8). -5.4% : (NOM) Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.056 to $0.053 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.18%, premium +8.57% (as of 9/8).

: (NOM) Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.056 to $0.053 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.18%, premium +8.57% (as of 9/8). -5.3% : (NAC) Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0655 to $0.062 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.86%, discount -3.59% (as of 9/8).

: (NAC) Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0655 to $0.062 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.86%, discount -3.59% (as of 9/8). -5.3% : (NKX) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0655 to $0.062 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.65%, premium +0.06% (as of 9/8).

: (NKX) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0655 to $0.062 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.65%, premium +0.06% (as of 9/8). -5.1% : (NUO) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0585 to $0.0555 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.37%, discount -9.60% (as of 9/8).

: (NUO) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund cuts from $0.0585 to $0.0555 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 4.37%, discount -9.60% (as of 9/8). -5.0% : (NPN) Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund cuts from $0.0495 to $0.0470 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.70%, discount -1.36% (as of 9/8).

: (NPN) Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund cuts from $0.0495 to $0.0470 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 3.70%, discount -1.36% (as of 9/8). -4.3%*: (DMO) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund cuts from $0.235 to $0.225 (ex-date Sep. 21; announced Aug. 14).

Boosters

+7.6% : (DIAX) Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite boosts from $0.2555 to $0.275 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1 ). Yields 6.61%, discount -6.10% (as of 9/8).

: (DIAX) Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite boosts from $0.2555 to $0.275 (ex-date Sep. 14; ). Yields 6.61%, discount -6.10% (as of 9/8). +6.3% : (RMT) Royce Micro Cap Trust boosts from $0.16 to $0.17 (ex-date Sep. 12; announced Sep. 1 ). Yields 7.85%, discount -11.63% (as of 9/1).

: (RMT) Royce Micro Cap Trust boosts from $0.16 to $0.17 (ex-date Sep. 12; ). Yields 7.85%, discount -11.63% (as of 9/1). +5.7% : (QQQX) Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund boosts from $0.35 to $0.37 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1 ). Yields 6.76%, discount -1.35% (as of 9/8).

: (QQQX) Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund boosts from $0.35 to $0.37 (ex-date Sep. 14; ). Yields 6.76%, discount -1.35% (as of 9/8). +5.2%: (SPXX) Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund boosts from $0.24 to $0.2525 (ex-date Sep. 14; announced Sep. 1). Yields 6.54%, discount -3.32% (as of 9/8).

*I know -4.3% is under the -5% threshold, but I wanted to highlight DMO because it is a very popular CEF, and also because CEFConnect is currently incorrectly reporting the November distribution as $0.3734 but this should be $0.2250 (same as October) as per their press release.

