The Dip In Gold Continues, But A Bounce Is Expected

In our last Seeking Alpha article, we suggested that investors should consider how the four correlated markets are behaving before buying the dip in gold. As we predicted, gold has fallen further since then. In this piece, we review the technical position of gold and the four correlated markets in order to assess the probable direction of the gold price.

Technical

The long-term (months) technical picture of gold has not changed; two head-and-shoulders formations are still in effect (blue and red caps on the chart below), the MACD has made a bear-crossover, the RSI has dropped below the descending trend line, the stochastic is dropping from over-bought territory, and the ADX bearish momentum is increasing (chart below).

Taking a closer look at the long-term chart, we see that gold failed to make a higher-high on its latest rally. This means that the breakout above the long-term downtrend line was not confirmed, causing gold to drop back down through support at $1,300. Gold has started to bounce off of the $1,260-1,250 support zone, and if it fails at the $1,300 resistance, then a break below the long-term trend line is likely (chart below).

The shorter-term (daily) technical picture shows that gold is approaching over-sold levels; The RSI is at 35.5, the MACD is below zero, and the stochastic is already in over-sold territory. Gold has started to bounce off the $1,260 support and is likely to reach up to $1,300 as the stochastic climbs back to over-bought territory.

The negative long-term technical picture, however, makes it unlikely that the $1,300 level will be breached. Instead, after the bounce, the most likely scenario is a resumption of the downtrend which should eventually take gold down to the $1,210-1,200 zone.

Rates and the Dollar

Gold shows a tight negative correlation with both Treasury rates and with the dollar. The dollar, after forming a series of higher-lows, has broken above its 92.50 resistance and is likely to continue rising along with Treasury rates. All three parts of the rate curve have made breakouts to the upside; the bias for rates is definitely to the upside, aided by the Fed's plans for reverse QE (balance sheet reduction). This will continue to put pressure on the gold price (chart below).

USD/JPY

The USD/JPY FOREX pair has a strong negative correlation with gold. The USD/JPY has moved above the 38% Fibonacci retrace line, but it still needs to make a new high above 114. The direction of movement here remains upward, which, if it continues, will add to the pressure on gold (chart below).

Inflation

Gold maintains a strong positive correlation with inflation expectations. Although there is a school of thought which is convinced that inflation information is not accurate, we try to look past the inflation numbers themselves and instead marvel at the correlation between the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (TIP) and the price of gold (chart below).

Although inflation expectations have been rather elevated recently, over the past several weeks, those expectations have been lowered, and gold has moved down as a consequence. With the Fed itching to raise rates and now starting to reverse QE, gold has no inflation-based reason to appreciate in price.

In conclusion:

Gold has become over-sold in the short term (daily) and has started to bounce up. Short-term traders could go long here for a quick turnaround trade up to $1,300.

Long term (weeks/months), gold is still under pressure from the four correlated markets, especially rates, the dollar, and inflation. Evidence of a new bull market in gold has yet to materialize. Therefore, we do not think it is safe to get back in on the long side just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.