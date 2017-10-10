The Myth Of Wage Growth

Growth over the next year will have to overcome wage growth that has been cut in half over the past number of months.

The true measure of wages, aggregate weekly earnings growth, has declined from over 4% to just 1.8%.

How To Measure Wage Growth

The employment report that was released on Friday caused the talks of ‘wage growth’ to re-emerge. The results on average hourly earnings had a substantial move higher to 2.5% growth versus last year.

Average Hourly Earnings Growth (Non-Supervisory Employees):

Average hourly earnings is not only the improper way to measure wage growth, it is also the most misleading and dangerous indicator in all of macro-economic analysis.

The reason average hourly earnings is such a bad way to measure wage growth is because it is a ratio, not a number. This report showed average hourly earnings growing at 2.5% year over year (Y/Y), which looks like a positive reading and supports the false narrative that inflation and wage growth are set to rise. (This has been the incorrect narrative for years). Real wage growth is actually below 2% and has been cut in half over the past 1.5 years. The real way to measure wage growth (aggregate earnings growth) shows declining wage growth while average hourly earnings growth is accelerating. How is this possible? I will explain both metrics below and why the use of average hourly earnings should be eliminated from everyone’s analysis.

Average hourly earnings has two components: earnings and hours worked. To get average hourly earnings, you divide earnings by hours. Given how this is calculated, if you shrink the denominator, hours worked, then the equation for average hourly earnings increases. Surely less hours is a negative sign, but given the math, a decrease in hours worked would push up average hourly earnings.

It is also possible for earnings to go down and hours worked to go down, but average hourly earnings to go up.

For example, if someone earned 100 dollars and worked 10 hours, average hourly earnings would be 10 dollars. On year later, if the same person earned 95 dollars and worked 9 hours, then average hourly earnings would be 10.55 dollars, a 55% increase. Although this individual has 5 less dollars, in this scenario, both wages and hours down, it shows an increase in average hourly earnings. Given this fact, this number is highly misleading and should be avoided.

Average Weekly Earnings Growth:

Average Weekly Hours Worked Growth:

Note the recent negative growth rate in hours worked. As the fractional math works, if the denominator is negative, as it has been in recent months, that automatically makes the ratio larger. (Think 10/9 is smaller than 10/8).

Moreover, to prove how misleading this metric is, the same picture on average hourly earnings growth shows wage growth rising in the depths of the recession in 2008. Surely this was not a strong economic time for the economy, and the reason for the rise was due to the fractional math I outlined below in which hours worked were declining in the recession, which pushed the equation higher.

Average Hourly Earnings Growth Rose In Recession:

The metric I mentioned above, aggregate earnings growth, can be seen to be a far better measure of wage growth and one that accelerates during economic expansions and falls prior and during recessions.

Real Aggregate Earnings is calculated as:

Total Employees * Average Hourly Earnings * Average Hours Worked - Inflation

Real Aggregate Earnings Growth:

The chart above shows a true correlation to economic cycles as opposed to the chart on average hourly earnings growth that really showed no correlation to the economic cycles, rising and falling irrespective of whether the economy was in expansion or contraction.

Average Hourly Earnings Growth Not Correlated to Economic Cycle:

Real Aggregate Hourly Earnings Is Correlated To Economic Cycle:

Given this information on the true measure of wage growth, we really should be looking at the bond market (TLT) (IEF) and the stock market (SPY) through the context of rapidly falling wage growth and not through the context of the misleading indicators of accelerating wage growth.

The chart below shows the current reading on the true measure of wage growth to be at the same level as past recessions.

Real Aggregate Wage Growth At Same Level As Past Recessions:

The market is under the illusion that rising wage growth is what is going to carry earnings and profits. The reality of the situation is that with wage growth tumbling and now resting below 2%, the prospects for growth are severely diminished.

December 2015 had wage growth of over 4%, and that caused the economy to grow barely over 2% in the forward year. What can we expect for economic growth in the year forward from today with wage growth of less than half of that at 1.8%? The answer is more complicated than simply taking half the growth rate, but if that were the case, stocks and corporate bonds (LQD) are seriously mispriced.

It would be very difficult to justify multiples that are near record highs (Shiller PE), with levels of economic growth more anemic than what we have been experiencing the past several years.

The stock market (DIA) is like the cartoon coyote that has gone off the cliff but doesn’t know it yet.

Coyote and The Cliff:

When market participants realize the true picture on wage growth and what that means for the prospects of economic growth in the forward year, the market could be at substantial risk to reprice in the same way that the coyote falls once realizing he’s off the cliff. When this happens is difficult or impossible to say. That does not mean that you cannot time it so you shouldn't bother. You should take measures to prepare for the inevitable fall from grace.

Takeaway

The economic risk associated with tumbling wage growth, coupled with record-high valuations for stocks and corporate bonds, puts those assets in dangerous positions.

Dividend yields on stocks are low, and corporate bond spreads are at record lows.

Corporate Bond Yields at Record Lows (High Valuation):

You are not being compensated for the embedded risk in those assets that are linked to economic growth.

You can make the argument that treasury bonds, the asset that I recommend, have a low yield as well, but the facts remain that treasury bonds are inversely related to the economic cycle, meaning they will go up in price as the economy slows.

I am in no way recommending going all in on bonds or stocks. The risks in stocks and other pro-cyclical assets are too high to not at least hedge with something like treasury bonds that will act inversely correlated to those risk assets and protect losses should the market reprice to the current economic reality.

