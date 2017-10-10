ROTY Volume 1 Edition 38: How I Decide When To Swap For A Contender And A New Trade

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

I continue to make small changes to the ROTY format in hopes of making the strategy easier for readers to implement and follow.

Welcome to the 38th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500), with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account





Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Current ROTY Contenders





Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are NOT official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals), in which case it could be substituted for the weakest performing ROTY model account holding.

Current Realized Profits and Losses, Along With My Rationale And Thoughts

Spreadsheet Link - I originally wrote this just for myself for reference sake and to constantly improve, but readers requested that I include it. It has been updated with recent trades.

General Commentary

I know that it sounds mystical to tell readers "let the market dictate which stocks are in play"- the phrase could almost be equated to "use the force". Technical trading is crucial to employing the ROTY methodology- while we identify which stocks offer promising risk/reward setups with near or medium term catalysts, trading volume and chart action ultimately tell us whether there is much interest in the stock. After all, we are looking for stocks in "hot sectors", ripe for innovation like treating rare diseases or disruptive technologies that solve major problems (such as Shotspotter and gun violence).

One reason we have the Contenders List is to keep tabs on price and volume for other stocks with the kind of catalysts we look for, capable of generating interest from institutional investors and the momentum crowd.

When a Contender is acting very strong, it often becomes necessary to find whichever ROTY idea is performing the most poorly, even if it is high conviction.

Another way to diversify your own ROTY account is by staggering catalysts, for example having a few stocks with key events coming in the fourth quarter, a few in the first quarter of 2018, and a couple setups for the second quarter of 2018. Usually those with near term catalysts tend to show the most active charts, but you would be surprised how sometimes stocks with catalysts that are farther out still see plenty of institutional buying and love from the momentum crowds due to operating in a hot space or other factors.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT): Analyst upgrades and Buy reiterations continue to roll in. Of note, the company received support from analysts at Morgan Stanley and Leerink who believe that the golodirsen data is quite strong and speak of an important regulatory meeting with the FDA in the first quarter of 2018. While nothing is assured and the analyst did not actually state it, I infer that accelerated approval or other options to accelerate development are a possibility. If the FDA appears to be leaning toward such options, I believe the stock will continue to rise as the spotlight shifts to the rest of their DMD pipeline.

Prima Biomed (PBMD): While this one is only a ROTY Contender, I believe we need to afford it a space in the model account. In spite of yesterday's weakness in the IBB, the stock showed considerably strong price action and volume (the reasons for which I outlined in my recent article). While it is a very speculative biotech concern, key presentations at the end of October and early November lead me to believe this could be a potential doubler or more. Additionally, the ticker is a former runner I played a couple years ago when it soared above $9.

PBMD data by YCharts

In ROTY we do not chase stocks. If a setup is particularly compelling and the stock has already begun to run up, we have two options.

Option A: We can establish a small pilot position and wait for dips to add. If no dips come and the stock takes off, at least we profit on the small stake we bought. If dips come but support is held, we can often add and then profit handsomely as the real breakout finally occurs.

Option B: Pass on the stock and wait for the next idea or setup to cross your radar. This approach is often less stressful. Continue your scans until you find an ideal candidate, then follow your rules and trade your plan.

To be clear, there are no ideas that I want to take out of the ROTY model account right now. However, when faced with a stock that deserves a place due to near term upside potential, I have to make the difficult decision of taking out the weakest candidate or one that I can potentially re-enter later on if its catalyst is far enough out.

Step 1: I look at my losers- in this case there are four (3 in the red and one break even).

Step 2: I evaluate the merits of each one, chart and other factors. This time around the decision was relatively easy. I didn't want to take out Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG), because the CAR-T space (and Chinese biotech) is hot and Q4 data could push the stock higher. I didn't want to sell Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) because the DMD space is seeing lots of bullish money flow and interest from main street media as well. Lastly, although unconvinced on Therapix Biosciences (TRPX), when possible I prefer to have a marijuana-related ROTY idea as interest in the field continues to grow.

That leaves us with Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX)- while data from a signal finding study in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease could be coming by year-end, the real catalyst to look forward to is top-line data for AEVI-001 in the middle of next year. While I believe there is a decent probability of success due to prior data and the targeted nature of the study, ADHD is not as hot a field as the other candidates. Additionally, there is always the chance we could re-enter the stock later on.

So, while it's hard to part with any of the four above ROTY ideas, I believe the answer is quite clear.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Initiating a pilot position in Prima Biomed (PBMD). See my original rationale here. Our plan is establish a quarter-sized pilot position (on Tuesday's closing price as per our transparency rules) and look to buy future dips (if any come). I believe the stock could be a solid October runner.

2. Selling out our entire position in Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX). In the last ROTY edition we bought a quarter sized pilot position. While I hate to sell, I strongly believe in our rationale for doing so (switching out for a more timely setup). This stock still appears quite compelling and I hope we can re-enter at some point.

Remember, one of the advantages of ROTY is being nimble. While we typically hold onto positions for a couple months and in some cases up to a year, I have no problem trading one stock for another if the news, chart or other factors lead me to believe it could run-up soon. Even if one stock is a "conviction buy", if the price isn't doing what I'm expecting I most likely will trade it for a different idea. Too often I see analysts pound the table on a stock as the price declines on high volume institutional selling- in ROTY we quickly shift to where the action is.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), feel free to substitute ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades the end result is a growing brokerage account.

Cheers to our mutual success,

JF

Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.