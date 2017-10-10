Celadon Group: The Final Countdown

Celadon Group (CGI) is a truckload freight transportation provider which has been mired in controversy for the past 18 months. After years of empire building like acquisitions, it was a poorly timed venture into the tractor leasing business that began Celadon's path towards fiscal uncertainty. Saddled with hundreds of newly acquired tractors, a lack of qualified drivers to lease them, and a rapidly declining re-sale market, Celadon engaged in several questionable related party transactions and accounting gimmicks which drew the ire of short sellers. Details of many of the alleged accounting deficiencies can be found here.

In April of 2017, the firm's auditor, BKD, withdrew their reports for the year ending June 2016, quarter ending September 2016, and quarter ending December 2016. Essentially this indicates that every number reported from July 2015 to present is unreliable. After this withdrawal, CGI's share price cratered to below $2. Over the past 5 months, however, the stock has continued to creep back to pre-crisis levels reaching as high as $6.95 on September 28, 2017. The rally really kicked in July of this year when a new CEO with turnaround experience in the trucking industry was named to lead the company. While the new CEO has certainly been a boon for the share price, it remains unclear what the fate will be for the common equity holders in his strategic turnaround plan.

With no financial reports to analyze, our only glimpse into the health of the firm can be inferred from recently filed 8-k's which detail the amendments to Celadon's credit agreements. The firm's lenders (Bank of America, Wells Fargo, & Citizens) have demanded increasingly more restrictive covenants and significant compensation for not finding Celadon in breach of terms of the original agreement. The most important addition to the recent amendment is language which could reveal the banks are no longer confident in Celadon's ability to pay them back and want them to immediately find a new asset-based lender in order pay back their entire obligation by the end of the year.

Section 6.02 of the Credit Agreement is hereby amended by adding the following new clauses W and X to such section:



W: on or before October 15, 2017, a Satisfactory IOI and a certificate signed by a Responsible Officer of the Borrower confirming that the Borrower has received one or more indications of interest from prospective asset-based lenders capable of performing with respect to a new asset-based credit facility, including the identity of each such prospective asset-based lender and the amount of the asset-based credit facility proposed by such prospective asset-based lender; and



X: on or before November 22, 2017, a certificate signed by a Responsible Officer of the Borrower confirming that the Borrower has paid the necessary due diligence or similar upfront fees required under one or more letters of intent executed in connection with a prospective transaction or transactions that would enable the Borrowers to repay in full all Obligations under the Loan Documents on or before December 31, 2017, together with copies of such letter or letters of intent.

After several generous extensions, it appears the banks have had enough and are giving Celadon till the end of the year to find new lenders to repay the entire ~$220 million owed. This is the sixth amendment to the credit agreement for which Celadon is being charged over $1.6 million. They were charged over $2.2 million for the fifth amendment. If the banks thought there was a reasonable expectation of repayment, why not continue to collect a couple million in fees every quarter? It is our guess, that the juice is no longer worth the squeeze and the big banks want someone else left holding the bag if the music stops. Another reason for renewed urgency from lenders could be the recently announced SEC investigation.

Near the end of their most recent press release, Celadon was kind enough to inform their shareholders that they had received a subpoena from the SEC as part of a formal investigation. When this subpoena was received is still unclear. According to Probes Reporter and their FOIA request there was no active investigation at the end of 2016, so the subpoena was received sometime this year. Probes Reporter raises an interesting question regarding the revelation of the SEC probe. If the SEC subpoena was not deemed material when initially received, then what changed between now and then that merited its disclosure?

Despite possible SEC action, the absence of audited financials, and increasingly anxious creditors, the market capitalization of CGI averaged over $160 million for the month of September. The entire micro-cap index has been on one heck of a tear the past 30 days.

Maybe the algorithms have taken CGI along for the ride. Maybe there are some savvy investors who believe the company could be worth the last reported tangible book value and then some if the new CEO's turnaround proves successful. Again we should turn to the clues provided to us by the most recent debt amendments. Under amendment five, CGI's minimum asset coverage ratio was supposed to be no less than 0.7 to 1 until September 22, 2017 and then no less than 1.5 to 1.0 every week thereafter. In the sixth amendment, Celadon is not required to reach an asset coverage ratio of 1.5 or better until 2018 and only has to maintain 0.7 for now. Why were they unable to meet the original deadline? This extensions indicates that the asset coverage ratio is most likely still less than 1.5 currently and may be as low as 0.75.

If tangible assets are still worth less than total debt outstanding, then there is no tangible book value and investors must be hoping for future potential profits. The truckload freight industry, however, is quite competitive so where will these out-sized profits come from? Celadon cannot raise prices or their customers will move to the competition, so the only option is to cut costs. They have no control over fuel prices, so the next two largest cost centers would be maintenance and driver compensation. While cutting these costs may generate a little cash in the short term, skipping out on necessary maintenance and skimping drivers on pay can be extremely costly in the long term. There are other clues that Celadon is in dire need of cash. They were able to negotiate a $22.6 million term loan secured to equipment of their Canadian Hyndman subsidiary. A quick visit to Hyndman's website indicates how desperate they are to lease their unused tractors.

No credit check required! You cannot lease a Toyota Corolla without a credit check, but Celadon is happy to hand you the keys to a $100k tractor with zero down and no credit!

Celadon has informed investors not to expect audited financials anytime this year, but they do have several important milestones coming up. As discussed earlier, they have until October 15, 2017 to provide the banks with indications of interest from potential new creditors. They have until November 22, 2017 to pay due diligence fees and present letters of intent from new lenders. Given this extremely tight time frame to find new lenders, it is unlikely they will be able to find any offer on overwhelmingly generous terms. Interest expense will surely be increasing and a portion of the new debt may be convertible and potentially dilutive to current shareholders. Celadon also received their first delisting warning from the NYSE on May 2, 2017 which means the initial cure period expires on November 2, 2017. The NYSE can easily grant another six month extension, but given the mounting pressure it would not be surprising if delisting occurred before Celadon's accountants, auditors, and consultants can make sense of the books.

Is it possible Celadon can overcome all of these hurdles and one day return to profitability? For the sake of their employees we certainly hope so. It seems increasingly unlikely, however, that there will be a happy ending for shareholders. Whether it is through dilution or restructuring, there is a much greater chance of CGI trading below $1 than back above $10 anytime soon. We recommend that value investors steer clear of Celadon's equity until the new capitalization plan is announced and audited financials are released. The risks of potential bankruptcy and/or delisting will ensure Celadon remains an attractive short target for the remainder of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.