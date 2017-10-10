Is Market Breadth Confirming The Stock Market's Recent Highs?

Volume-Based Breadth Indicator
The monthly chart below shows the NYSE's (VTI) volume associated with advancing issues minus volume associated with declining issues. As of October 9, 2017, the indicator has been making new highs along with the market (SPY).
Fact or Fiction?
This week's stock market video water tests three widely held beliefs about bull and bear markets, including:
Stocks have been going up for over eight years, which means a major bull market peak is coming soon.
New Highs - New Lows
The chart below shows the number of NYSE advancing issues minus declining issues. The indicator has been making new highs along with the major indexes (QQQ). There are no yellow flags as of October 9, 2017.
