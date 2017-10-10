Is Market Breadth Confirming The Stock Market's Recent Highs?

by: Chris Ciovacco

Summary

Stocks have risen for eight years; can they keep going up?

What can we learn from a volume-based breadth indicator?

Are NYSE new highs - new lows starting to wane?

Volume-Based Breadth Indicator

The monthly chart below shows the NYSE's (VTI) volume associated with advancing issues minus volume associated with declining issues. As of October 9, 2017, the indicator has been making new highs along with the market (SPY).

Fact or Fiction?

This week's stock market video water tests three widely held beliefs about bull and bear markets, including:

Stocks have been going up for over eight years, which means a major bull market peak is coming soon.

Video

New Highs - New Lows

The chart below shows the number of NYSE advancing issues minus declining issues. The indicator has been making new highs along with the major indexes (QQQ). There are no yellow flags as of October 9, 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, VTI, QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

