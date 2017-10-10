Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Synergy's Cash Position, Flexion's Zilretta Approval, Keryx Major Catalyst

Synergy’s terms for the $300mn are very benign and shows the lender’s confidence in Trulance.

This abridged "Daily Scoop" is published by Avisol Capital Partners

by S. Mitra and others

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Synergy Pharma



Today we will discuss another Synergy Pharma (SGYP) article titled After A Stumble, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Is Poised To Rise, by John Engle. In the comments section of this article, someone said “But tired of the repetitive SA articles stating the obvious longs all know.” The problem is, if everyone knew this, then why isn’t the stock going up? Some people surely do not know. This is addressed to them.

So the article does a nice job of summing up the Synergy situation. It rightly says that while the “rocky rollout’ for Trulance was absolutely due to Synergy’s absence of a partner, but that partnerless foray into the market will eventually be good for the company because it will get the full benefit of its R&D. There are signs of that already happening in terms of Trulance’s continually increasing uptake. For a $700mn company with one drug in one indication with a peak sales forecast of $350mn, those are very good numbers indeed.

The author also quickly sums up the differences between Trulance and Linzess - “While their clinical benefits are similar, Trulance stands apart from its main competitor in that it does not need to be taken before the first meal of the day. More importantly, the rates of diarrhea, a common side-effect of CIC treatments, are radically lower in Trulance than Linzess. Add to that Trulance’s lack of other unpleasant gastrointenstinal side-effects – which Linzess can cause – and the case for Synergy’s product winning significant market share over time is very strong indeed.”

I would disagree that clinical benefits are not similar; Trulance has actually shown some small but clear improvement in efficacy measures as well. Other than that, the safety differences have been discussed, including by this author in an earlier daily scoop.

So today we will discuss the debt financing the company received from CRG LP, a healthcare focused investment firm. Why is this loan important? This loan is important, even critical, because if you remember your SGYP, what bothered us most was the company’s poor cash position compared to the task at hand - marketing the drug all by itself against a major competitor like Allergan (AGN). At one point this year, the co had $82mn in cash, which would be barely enough to last it one quarter while SGYP set up its marketing apparatus. This is what the company traded in for not taking in a partner. So, a loan that can see it through until it breaks even on Trulance sales revenue was not just important, it was survival on its own terms.

I am also happy that the company was confident enough in Trulance not to go for a secondary offering. Broadly, a $300mn offering on a $700mn market cap baseline would have diluted the share price by up to 40%. I know it doesn’t work exactly that way, but doubtless there would have been major dilution. So the loan from CRG saved both Synergy and its investors.

CRG has $3bn in assets. So this company has 45 companies in its portfolios. It says it finances between $3mn and $300mn to its client companies. Now, I checked out the portfolio companies listed in the website. It funded $300mn to SGYP - the highest it ever funded, 10% of its AUM - the second highest was less than half of what it gave SGYP. Loan terms were also very benign. I checked out a loan it gave to another public company earlier, Omeros (OMER) in 2016, and the SGYP loan had much better interest rates and overall much better terms.

From the 8-K it filed re this loan, the interest rate is 9.5%, while the baseline interest rate for the OMER loan was 12.25%. The maturity period is also two years more for SGYP, and there are no mentions of additional fees for the next tranche borrowings, nor any final payment fees. Overall, I have the impression that while CRG may have felt like it was doing a favor to OMER, in SGYP’s case, it appeared as if the lender seemed happy to be given the opportunity to lend, and did everything to make it easy for SGYP to accept its loan.

Bottomline of this discussion is, as the lender claims on its website and elsewhere, they do considerable DD on a company they are lending 10% of their AUM to. They have shareholders to answer to. So, this huge loan, with these easy terms, tell me that someone who invested $300mn on their DD must have a lot of confidence in the company. That is very assuring to me.

Lest you forget, SGYP has an sNDA on January 24 that will extend Trulance’s market potential by 2x. I am in at $3.25and holding tight. I was in and out of SGYP before, and that was a good investment as well.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of JNJ, KERX, AVEO, FLXN

Janssen Announces Pivotal Phase 3 Study Results for Darunavir-Based Single-Tablet HIV pill

Company: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (NASDAQ: JNJ)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume JNJ Johnson & Johnson 357B $133.22 5,333,546.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $137.08 $109.32 22 190M

Therapy: Darunavir-Based Single-Tablet Regimen for the Treatment of HIV-1 Infection in Adults Disease: HIV-1

News: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, NV announced “results from the pivotal Phase 3 EMERALD study, evaluating single tablet combination of darunavir 800 mg, cobicistat 150 mg, emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg (D/C/F/TAF) in virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1 infection. The study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated the non-inferiority of D/C/F/TAF to a boosted protease inhibitor plus emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate ((F/TDF)). There were no observed resistance-associated mutations to the study drugs through 48 weeks.”

Analysis: Darunavir, developed by Indian chemist Dr Arun K Ghosh and named after him, is Johnson & Johnson’s contribution to the D/C/F/TAF single pill regimen jointly being developed by Gilead (GILD) and JNJ since 2014. This is a single tablet regimen, and while no antiretrovirals cure HIV, the ease of use makes for better compliance. Plus the inclusion of TAF adds to the safety profile of the drug, combined with the known high genetic barrier to resistance of darunavir. TAF is also shown to be more effective than Gilead’s TDF or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. The components are darunavir, cobicistat, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide. Late last month, the combo was approved in the EU. US approval is awaited, possibly sometime mid-2018. The HIV market was valued at $13.5bn in 2015. This is the first protease inhibitor (PI)-based STR (single tablet regimen) option to have received approval. This tablet combines in a single pill two other approved drugs, DRV/COBI and F/TAF and is a significant evolution in HIV therapy.



KERX announces FDA acceptance of sNDA for AURYXIA (Ferric citrate) tablets

Company: Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:KERX)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume KERX Keryx Biopharmaceuticals 897M $7.56 1,155,482.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $8.38 $4.11 84 111M Renal Disease

Therapy: Auryxia (ferric citrate) tablets

Disease: treatment of iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in patients with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD).



News: Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has accepted for review the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Auryxia®(ferric citrate) tablets. The PDUFA date is November 6, 2017. Auryxia is currently approved for use in the U.S. for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with end-stage renal disease requiring dialysis. This sNDA submission seeks to expand the indication for Auryxia to include the treatment of iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in patients with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD).



Analysis: This is an sNDA for Auryxia in IDA, NDD-CKD. It is already approved for IDA, DD-CKD, CKD patients dependent on dialysis, or in other words, patients with the more severe form of the disease than the NDD ones. Therefore, one would assume that the market size by patient numbers will be higher for NDD-CKD, and indeed it is. There are 1.7 million Americans with NDD-CKD compared to DD-CKD, which has about 450,000 patients. However, largely because of the additional numbers of pills required for the more severe patients, its market size in dollar terms if $2.2bn while for NDD-CKD it is $2.8bn only, not thrice the DD-CKD numbers. However, that still doubles the market potential for Auryxia in one fell swoop. Moreover, being approved in the more severe form of CKD, one would expect, assuming decent safety profile (which it is), that this will be easily approved on November 6. So, despite trading near its 52-week high, I see decent upside from current levels.

AVEO's late-stage study of tivozanib in RCC to continue as planned

Company: AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ: AVEO)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AVEO AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 455M $3.84 6,053,779.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $4.24 $0.50 668.00 15M Oncology

Therapy: FOTIVDA (tivozanib)

Disease: Refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

News: AVEO Oncology’s phase 3 TIVO-3 trial will continue as planned, the company announced on Friday after the completion of a pre-planned futility analysis. The trial is comparing tivozanib to sorafenib in subjects with refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Data should be ready for read out by the first quarter of 2018. This trial will form the basis of an NDA for US approval by mid-2019. Tivozanib is already approved in the EU.

Analysis: Tivozanib (FOTIVDA) is an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) approved for the treatment of adult patients with mRCC in the European Union. I do not have statistics of major drugs approved in the EU that were not approved in the US at some point despite trying; but I am guessing the number should be small. The FDA in its wisdom rejected the drug citing concerns about the design of the pivotal, phase 3 TIVO-1 trial and about the trial’s OS data. Aveo plans to submit a new application in 2018, with data from this phase 3 study. If the company does not demonstrate significant OS improvement, it may have a hard time competing with standard-of-care therapies.

FDA approves Flexion’s Zilretta for Osteoarthritis (‘OA) Knee Pain

Company: Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN)

FLXN Flexion Therapeutics Inc 955M $29.93 933,331.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $32.25 $15.93 87.88 30M anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies

Therapy: Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension)

Disease: Osteoarthritis Knee Pain

News: Flexion Therapeutics announced that the FDA has approved Zilretta , the first and only extended-release, intra-articular non-opioid injection for osteoarthritis knee pain. Zilretta provides pain relief over 12 weeks. It will begin selling by the end of this month at a WAP of $570/dose.

Analysis: OA, also known as degenerative joint disease, affects 1 in 10 Americans and costs the country more than $185 billion. Current pain relief medicines like corticosteroids are mostly immediate-release, but Zilretta employs a proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide — a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid — with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief over 12 weeks. Analysts have peak sales estimates of $750mn for Zilretta.

Insider Sales

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD): EVP-GCS, Baity Glenn's shareholding is down 35% after Sale+OE of 37500 shares for $1,534,043.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT): Dilly Stephen George, Pres & CEO, sold 15% (98846 shares) of his holding for $2,593,317. There has been substantial insider selling in the past few months. AIMT is developing product candidates with a therapeutic approach, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH): EVP-QA, Gerst Diane disposed 20% of their holding in a Sale+OE of $159,376, and Dir, Petersen Floyd F. disposed 38% of their holding in Sale+OE for $730,755. The company produces naloxone, a quick antidote for opioid overdose. The state of Iowa recently decided to provide $6/dose rebate to public agencies for naloxone purchases. AMPH supplies about half of the state's requirement.

Amarin Corp Plcuk (AMRN): Chief Scientific Officer Ketchum Steven B sold 63479 shares (31%) for $221,199.

Accuray Inc (ARAY): EVP, COO Londy Kelly disposed 20% holding in a Sale+OE of $419,881.

Corium International, Inc. (CORI): 10% holder Broadfin Healthcare Master Fund Ltd sold 5% of their holding for $2,401,107.

Cytomx Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX): Dir Gluck Frederick W sold 10000 shares for $242,680. Pres & CEO, McCarthy Sean A. and CSO, Kavanaugh William Michael disposed 10% and 39% of their holding in Sale+OE for $461,366 and $1,177,277 respectively. CTMX shares surged last week on news of collaboration with Amgen. Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Synergy Must Buy, RedHill Positive Data, CTMX-AMGN Collaboration

Fibrogen Inc (FGEN): CMO Yu K Peony disposed 15000 shares constituting 8% of their holding, in a Sale+OE for $900,000.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS): SVP Legal O'Neil Patrick R. disposed 9% of their holding in Sale+OE of $55,000.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (KERX): Adams Brian, GC, Secretary and Madison Greg, Pres, CEO sold 630 and 895 shares respectively. We discuss KERX news in today's pharma scoop.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX): SVP & CSO Christensen Jamie disposed 4000 shares which is 60% of their holding in a Sale+OE for $56,000.

Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR): Dir Hughes Kristine F sold 2000 shares for $20,960.

Steris Plc (STE): Rosebrough Walter M Jr, Pres & CEO sold 10000 shares for $905,000; Tokich Michael J, SVP & CFO disposed 19% of their holding for $1,077,000.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC): CEO Peterson Derek sold 24% of their holding for $131,390.

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR): Dir Causey Christopher sold 580 shares for $70,760 and COB & CEO Rothblatt Martine A disposed 1256 shares in a Sale+OE of $154,459.

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR): Dir Eckert R Andrew, and Pres & CEO Wilson Dow R disposed 39% and 18% of their shareholding in Sale+OE of $578,594 and $1,541,978 respectively.

Insider Purchases

Newlink Genetics Corp (NLNK): 10% shareholders Stine Seed Farm, Inc. acquired 780487 shares for $7,999,992 increasing their own shares by 11% to 7857732. NLNK has an upcoming secondary offering of $51.25 Million.

Analyst Ratings

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): J P Morgan Chase initiates coverage with neutral rating and target of $60.00. ABT rallied around 52 week high in the last week.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD): Goldman Sachs Group reiterates neutral rating with target of $45.00. See our coverage on ACAD here.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR): Goldman Sachs Group reiterates sell with target of $20.00. See our recent article on ACOR.

Allergan PLC. (AGN): Piper Jaffray set target of $227.00 with hold rating. AGN’s innovative method for patent protection was in the news recently. See our pharma scoop of Sep. 19, 2017.

Amgen (AMGN): Cann, Mizuho and Oppenheimer Holdings reiterate buy rating with target of $203.00, $198.00 and $203 respectively; Morgan Stanley reiterates overweight raising target from $189.00 to $196.00. See our coverage on AMGN.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO): Seaport Global Securities initiates buy rating. We sent out a trade tip today to our marketplace subscribers.

bluebird bio (BLUE): Goldman Sachs Group reiterate buy with target of $186.00; Leerink Swann reiterates outperform raising target from $120.00 to $145.00. Check our articles on BLUE.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN): Goldman Sachs Group reiterate buy with target of $129.00; Morgan Stanley reiterate overweight raising target from $115.00 to $117.00.

Cytokinetics, Inc (CYTK): Morgan Stanley reiterate overweight with target of $25.00 and Seaport Global Securities initiate buy with a $24.00 target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN): Wells Fargo & Company sets target of $39 with a buy rating. Check our posts on FLXN here.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT): Goldman Sachs Group reiterate neutral rating with $79.00 target; Seaport Global Securities initiate coverage with buy rating and target of $136.00. Read our pharma scoop of Sep. 21, 2017, on opportunity for risk prone investors.

Incyte Corporation (INCY): Goldman Sachs Group initiate coverage with buy and $160.00 target; Jefferies Group reiterates buy. See our analysis of INCY here.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL): Seaport Global Securities initiate coverage with buy rating and target of $19.00. Read our article on RDHL.

More analyst ratings below:

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Abeona Therapeutics ABEO Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $21.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Hold $9.00 Align Technology ALGN Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight $195.00 -> $220.00 Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Neutral -> Neutral $20.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH Seaport Global Securities Initiates Buy $10.00 AveXis AVXS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Buy -> Buy $130.00 Axovant Sciences Ltd AXON Chardan Capital Reiterates Sell $3.00 BeiGene BGNE Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight $87.00 -> $95.00 BIOVERATIV INC BIVV Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight $45.00 -> $47.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals CATB Cowen and Company Reiterates Market Perform $2.00 Cogentix Medical CGNT JMP Securities Initiates Mkt Outperform -> Outperform $5.00 Cellectis S.A. CLLS SunTrust Banks Reiterates Hold $20.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals CNAT Seaport Global Securities Initiates Buy $16.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $15.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $25.00 Editas Medicine EDIT Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight $27.00 -> $28.00 Evoke Pharma EVOK Seaport Global Securities Initiates Buy $10.00 Amicus Therapeutics FOLD Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Neutral -> Neutral $17.00 Galectin Therapeutics GALT Seaport Global Securities Initiates Buy $5.00 Global Blood Therapeutics GBT Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight $51.00 -> $56.00 Gilead Sciences GILD Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight $77.00 -> $83.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD Seaport Global Securities Initiates Buy $19.00 Galapagos NV GLPG Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight $92.00 -> $123.00 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC GWPH Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Neutral -> Neutral $124.00 Heron Therapeutics HRTX Noble Financial Reiterates Buy $24.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO Citigroup Initiates Buy $10.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $13.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Sell -> Sell $30.00 Johnson & Johnson JNJ Cowen and Company Set Price Target Buy $147.00 Juno Therapeutics JUNO Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Neutral -> Neutral $44.00 Juno Therapeutics JUNO Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight $27.00 -> $43.00 Eli Lilly and Company LLY Morgan Stanley Set Price Target Hold $86.00 Loxo Oncology LOXO Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight $95.00 -> $103.00 Seres Therapeutics MCRB Seaport Global Securities Initiates Buy $20.00 Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $60.00 Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals MNTA Robert W. Baird Downgrades Buy -> Hold $22.00 -> $15.00 Morphosys Ag MPSYY J P Morgan Chase & Co Upgrades Neutral -> Overweight Mylan N.V. MYL J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Overweight $44.00 -> $48.00 Mylan N.V. MYL Morgan Stanley Raises Target Equal Weight $36.00 -> $39.00 NuVasive NUVA Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight $81.00 -> $70.00 NuVasive NUVA Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Sell Novavax NVAX Seaport Global Securities Reiterates Neutral OncoMed Pharmaceuticals OMED SunTrust Banks Reiterates Hold $4.00 Spark Therapeutics ONCE Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Buy -> Buy $111.00 Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI Seaport Global Securities Reiterates Buy $5.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals PTLA Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight $75.00 -> $81.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals PTLA Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $80.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight $69.00 -> $71.00 Radius Health RDUS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Neutral -> Neutral $45.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold $471.00 -> $500.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight $450.00 -> $490.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $44.00 Retrophin RTRX BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy $44.00 Sage Therapeutics SAGE Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Buy -> Buy $87.00 Seattle Genetics SGEN Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Neutral -> Neutral $64.00 Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Buy -> Buy $71.00 Stryker Corporation SYK Cowen and Company Set Price Target Buy $160.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Piper Jaffray Companies Set Price Target Hold $23.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. WMGI Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy $33.00 Intrexon Corporation XON Griffin Securities Reiterates Buy $55.00 Intrexon Corporation XON Northland Securities Reiterates Buy $27.00

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) $60.6 Million $3.35/Share CareDx (CDNA) $17.5 Million $4.00/Share NewLink Genetics (NLNK) $51.25 Million $10.25/Share Zogenix (ZGNX) $251 Million $37.50/Share Aethlon Medical (AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/Share

==

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the "Follow" button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published.

