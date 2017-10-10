Survey - Amazon Crushes The Grocery Industry?

Seeking Alpha sometimes performs quick polls for information; now that there are over 5 million subscribers, I offer a more detailed short survey opportunity to glean insights from this community.

It has been stated and restated, Amazon is expected to overtake the grocery industry, how that it a physical presence in Whole Foods.

Overview

I love it, Amazon’s (AMZN) psychological impacts just keep coming. Investors, third-party sellers, competing industries, industries not yet competing but soon to be, and even industries not even close to competing (okay, maybe a stretch) are all being crushed in the hands of the Amazon vice. Dare anyone venture into any business, or investors even consider purchasing any other company? Seriously, the physiological impacts are very amazing and interesting, but just as the stakes rise every week for Amazon, so does the pressure on the company.

Today, Seeking Alpha posted new information (on old information) regarding negative grocery industry stock performance, due to concerns regarding Amazon. A statement was made by a Barclays analyst as follows, “most grocers lack scale, sophistication and the balance sheet in order to make the necessary investments”. The post also stated that the analyst, “maintains that no food retailer will be left unscathed from the Amazon-Whole Foods evolution (per Bloomberg).”

I am not interested in getting into a theoretical, philosophical, or analytical discussion on this. It’s been done and done and done. But to me what is very interesting, is that Seeking Alpha has very opinionated subscribers. I believe that there is very strong value in these opinions, as they can form a viewpoint for the investment community, which is now over 5 million subscribers.

We all buy food from grocery stores, maybe not so much for millennials, but once they learn how to work and make money, they will (couldn’t resist – this is a joke for those outraged). For the remaining majority population, we all shop at a few stores on a weekly basis.

After the Seeking Alpha post today, and pretty much for most every post regarding Amazon’s threats to the grocery industry, there are a wide variety of comments expressing grocery shopping habits and how they debunk sentiments towards Amazon’s inevitable dominance.

What I would like to do is see if this article can generate hundreds to thousands of responses through the form of a short survey. I think that Seeking Alpha subscribers reflect a diversified makeup of investors and would provide good random insights as to their grocery shopping preferences. This would be valuable for investors in this industry and also a benefit of informative data for all to see.

Once subscribers provide their comments (depending on engagement levels) I will provide a summary assessment for the investment community. This could occur by month-end as a likely timeframe for the overall exercise.

We are all interested in expressing our opinions, especially to help make investment decisions. I believe that Amazon’s stronger entrance into the grocery industry provides a great opportunity for the Seeking Alpha community to organize together to help provide valuable information and insights for all to see.

Short Survey

I have had some experience in developing survey instruments, but by no means is this my expert profession. The following is a short survey developed in order to gauge grocery shopping activity on a weekly basis.

As many subscribers on Seeking Alpha are anonymous, there is no information being requested to compromise privacy, hopefully this allows for stronger engagement. All that I ask is for an honest ballpark answer for the questions – please do not go to your actual receipts of purchase, spreadsheets and/or other databases unless of course, this is a just your nature!

Questions

1) Which region of the country do you live in?

a. West

b. Southwest

c. Midwest

d. Southeast

e. Northeast



2) What is your most recent household annual salary?

a. Less than $10,000

b. From $10,000 to $25,000

c. From $25,001 to $40,000

d. From $40,001 to $60,000

e. From $60,001 to $80,000

f. From $80,001 to $100,000

g. Greater than $100,000



3) How many members are within your household?

a. 1 member

b. Greater than 1 but less than or equal to 3 members

c. Greater than 3 buy less than or equal to 5 members

d. Greater than 5 members



4) How many times a week to go to a grocery store?

a. 1 time per week

b. Greater than 1 but less than or equal to 3 times per week

c. Greater than 3 but less than or equal to 5 times per week

d. Greater than 5 times per week



5) What is the average weekly amount spent on grocery shopping?

a. Less than $50 per week.

b. Greater than $50 but lower than or equal to $100 per week

c. Greater than $100 but lower than or equal to $175 per week

d. Greater than $175 but lower than or equal to $300 per week

e. Greater than $300 but lower than or equal to $500 per week

f. Greater than $500 per week



6) Please identify which companies from the list below (a-k only excluding any names listed in parenthesis ), that you shop at for groceries on a weekly basis.

a. Wal-Mart (including Sam’s Club)

b. Costco

c. Target

d. Kroger (including Delta, Dillon, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, QFC, Ralphs, Roundy’s, Smith’s)

e. Albertsons Companies (Amigos, Star Market, Pavilions, Albertsons’, Safeway, TomThumb, Jewel-Osco, Shaws, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United Supermarkets, Vons, Super Saver)

f. SUPERVALU (Cub Foods, Farm Fresh, Hornbacher’s, Shop N’ Save, Shoppers)

g. ALDI (Trader Joe’s)

h. Amazon (AmazonFresh, Whole Foods)

i. Sprouts Farmers Market

j. LIDL

k. Other (specify name)



7) From the list on question 4, please identify the company that you shop at for groceries on a weekly basis, which is the most frequented. Chose no more than up to three selections, list by highest order of magnitude (a-k only excluding any names listed in parenthesis).



8) From the list on question 4, please identify the company that you shop at for groceries on a weekly basis, where you spend the most money. Chose no more than up to three selections, list by highest order of magnitude (a-k only excluding any names listed in parenthesis).



Summary

Again, the goal of this exercise is to get insights into the grocery industry, as expectations for Amazon to become a more formidable force have emerged. Having a large number of respondents to this type of information on Seeking Alpha is a valuable resource to compare against other benchmarks. For instance, many analysts and investment firms do their own surveying to gauge industry dynamics. Seeking Alpha’s community has the power to create greater transparency for the grocery market as we all have something in common, we buy food, beverages, and many other items sold at grocery stores.

I have filled out my information below to serve as a template for those to follow. Ultimately, this is a great benefit through the Seeking Alpha community, and an opportunity to help provide transparency for investment decisions. As time goes by, if this were to be successful, there will be opportunities to see how changes occur, and for comparisons to other grocery data sources.

Maybe over time analysts will continue to claim that the new revamped Whole Foods model is gaining traction. Perhaps this will be in-line or not with Seeking Alpha’s survey information. We know that Amazon will no longer be breaking out Whole Foods operations, so having other data sources will be a necessity.

James Sands

1) a. West

2) e. From $60,001 to $80,000

3) b. Greater than 1 but less than or equal to 3 members

4) b. Greater than 1 but less than or equal to 3 times per week

5) c. Greater than $100 but lower than or equal to $175 per week

6) e. Albertsons Companies I. Sprouts Farmers Market

7) e. Albertsons Companies I. Sprouts Farmers Market

8) e. Albertsons Companies I. Sprouts Farmers Market

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.