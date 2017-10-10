U.S. Evolution From Energy Importer To Energy Exporter

Most of us think of the U.S. as an energy importer. However, in 2016, several significant firsts took place regarding exports, including:

The first time in 40 years, U.S. produced crude oil was exported outside of North America.

The first liquefied natural gas, or LNG transported internationally.

And, the first ethane shipped internationally.

In 2017, the evolution to export energy continued with:

The highest ever natural gas export month in January 2017.

The highest ever liquid petroleum gas, mainly propane, export month was March 2017.

Crude oil exports had their second straight record-setting week, at almost 2 million barrels per day.

Exports are Key Components of U.S. Energy Renaissance

In fact, exports are one of the key components of the energy renaissance the U.S. is currently experiencing. To sustain and grow production, exports must be a viable component of a low cost producer.

While exports are clearly beneficial, they do take what was once local and regional markets and turn them into international markets. Additionally, arbitrage opportunities will govern many of these export capabilities. As a result, we would expect increased volatility in these commodities as prices must adjust to clear the market.

A couple of aspects that we feel are often overlooked, however, are the surety of supply and the rule of law that U.S. exporters provide. Needless to say, it's not the same across the world, and companies and countries are willing to pay for that added confidence.

Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This article contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This podcast reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.